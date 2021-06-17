U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,221.86
    -1.84 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,823.45
    -210.22 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,161.35
    +121.67 (+0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.46
    -27.23 (-1.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.02
    -0.02 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.50
    +1.70 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    26.02
    +0.16 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1916
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5110
    -0.0580 (-3.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3936
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2770
    +0.0460 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,983.52
    -244.17 (-0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    938.66
    -31.22 (-3.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,153.43
    -31.52 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,018.33
    -272.68 (-0.93%)
     

Anduril raises $450M as the defense tech company's valuation soars to $4.6B

Taylor Hatmaker
·3 min read

The AI-powered defense company founded by tech iconoclast Palmer Luckey has landed a $450 million round of investment that values the startup at $4.6 billion just four years in.

In April, reports suggested that the company was on the hunt for fresh investment and headed for a valuation between four and five billion, up from $1.9 billion in July 2020.

The new Series D round was led by angel investor and serial entrepreneur Elad Gil, a former Twitter VP and Googler with a track record of investments in companies with exponential growth. Andreessen Horowitz, Founders Fund, 8VC, General Catalyst, Lux Capital, Valor Equity Partners and D1 Capital Partners also participated in the round.

"Just as old incumbent institutions with little to no organizational renewal impacted our ability to respond to COVID, the defense industry has undergone significant consolidation over the last 30 years," Gil wrote in a blog post on the investment. "There has not been a new defense technology company of any scale to directly challenge these incumbents in many decades..."

Anduril launched quietly in 2017 but grew quickly, picking up contracts with Customs and Border Protection and the Marine Corps during the Trump administration. Luckey, the young high-flying founder who sold Oculus to Facebook before being booted from the company, emerged as one of President Trump's most prominent boosters in the generally Trump-averse tech industry.

The company makes defense hardware, including long-flying drones and surveillance towers that connect to a shared software platform it calls Lattice. The technology can be used to secure military bases, monitor borders and even knock enemy drones out of the sky, in the case of Anduril's counter-UAS tech known as "Anvil."

Anduril co-founder and CEO Brian Schimpf describes the company's mission as one of "transformation," pairing relatively affordable hardware with sensor fusion and machine learning technologies through a contract partner more nimble than established giants in the defense sector.

"This new round of funding reflects our confidence that the Department of Defense sees the same problems we do, and is serious about deploying emerging technologies at scale across land, sea, air and space domains," Schimpf said.

Anduril launches a smarter drone and picks up more money to build a virtual border wall

Border wall bill draws on Palmer Luckey’s new defense company

The company set its sights on work with the Department of Defense from its earliest days and last year was one of 50 vendors tapped by the DoD to test tech for the Air Force's own piece of the Joint All-Domain Command & Control (JADC2) project, which seeks to build a smart warfare platform to connect all service members, devices and vehicles that power the U.S. military.

The company's work with U.S. Customs and Border Protection also matured from a pilot into a program of record last year. Anduril supplies the agency with connected surveillance towers capable of autonomously monitoring stretches of the U.S. border.

In April, Anduril acquired Area-I, a company known for small drones that can be launched from a larger aircraft. Area-I counted the U.S. Army, Air Force, Navy and NASA among its customers, relationships that likely sweetened the deal.

Palmer Luckey’s new defense company Anduril looks interested in AR and VR on the battlefield

Anduril among companies tapped to build the Air Force’s ‘internet of things’ for war

Recommended Stories

  • BofA Plans Office Return, California Eases Rules: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. expects all of its vaccinated employees to return to the office after Labor Day in early September, and will then focus on developing plans for returning unvaccinated workers. BlackRock Inc. will allow only fully-vaccinated workers to come back to work starting next month.The Japanese government and Olympic organizers are making final arrangements to set a cap of 10,000 spectators for the Tokyo games, the Yomiuri newspaper reports, citing several unidentified

  • Canoo wants to connect owners to all of their vehicles — not just Canoo's

    Electric vehicle startup Canoo detailed some of the features that may be on its app on Thursday, foremost of which is a one-stop shop functionality that customers could use for their Canoo vehicles — and all their other cars, as well. If the average Canoo driver owns two other vehicles, that could mean that 50,000 sold Canoos could yield data on up to 150,000 vehicles total, Canoo's senior VP of global customer journey and aftersales Christian Treiber said. For all vehicles — Canoo or not — that are hooked into the app, the driver will be able to see details on range and battery life for their EVs, as well as the odometer, miles per gallon and total range for their internal combustion engine vehicles.

  • NBA rookie surprises mom with new car

    Boston Celtics rookie Aaron Nesmith surprised his mom with a new car.

  • James Corden Takes 'Friends' Cast on Golf Cart Karaoke Ride & Behind-the-Scenes of Reunion Special | Billboard News

    On Wednesday night's (June 16) 'Late Late Show,' James Corden took the 'Friends' crew out for a round of "Golf Cart Karaoke" and then hung on the show's set to get some dish on their emotional reunion.

  • Woman allegedly made disturbing discovery on car after receiving unusual message: 'New fear unlocked'

    If you receive a mysterious alert from the "Find My" app on your iPhone, take it seriously. The post Woman allegedly made disturbing discovery under license plate after receiving an unusual message appeared first on In The Know.

  • The Trade Desk Stock Split Is Imminent; Here's What Investors Need to Know

    Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) are about to get a whole heck of a lot cheaper, but it isn't because the company is in any sort of trouble. In a press release announcing the move, management said that the "goal of the split is to make The Trade Desk stock more accessible to our employees and a broader base of investors." Since The Trade Desk debuted on Sept. 21, 2016, at $28.75 a share, the stock has been on fire, climbing to roughly $592 as of this writing, gaining a massive 1,959%.

  • What lumber and gold prices tell us about the stock market’s next move

    FA CENTER Lumber prices have experienced one of their biggest and quickest plunges in history— with the spot futures contract dropping more than $670, or 40%, in just 25 trading sessions. It’s human nature to try to find meaning in this, since the alternative is to accept that price changes this momentous are nothing more than merely random fluctuations.

  • Should You Consider Investing in Energy Transfer (ET)?

    Miller/Howard Investments, an investment management firm, published its first quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Miller/Howard’s Infrastructure Strategy remains well-positioned to capitalize on momentum toward value and income stocks. The strategy has a yield over twice that of the S&P 500 and is trading well-below the broader market’s […]

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Inflations fears are rising, along with the price of gasoline and lumber and milk – and, oddly, the unemployment rate. The initial unemployment claims ticked up last week, even as the number of job openings reached a record high level. Between the COVID relief bill, the infrastructure proposal, and a jobs act, the Biden Administration's spending plans are totaling $6 trillion. And with economic activity reopening after the COVID pandemic, consumers are getting out, eager to spend, and holding pl

  • 10 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 best undervalued stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go directly to 5 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about an unexpected turn of events with many equities now trading at a […]

  • We're seeing a retail investor revolution: analyst

    CEO and CIO of Tuttle Capital Management, Matthew Tuttle, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss what meme stocks investors should think about investing in to avoid FOMO and how the retail investor revolution has changed the market.

  • Indian Billionaire Loses More Money This Week Than Anyone Else in the World

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s dream run up the global wealth rankings is faltering after a media report raising questions about some offshore investors triggered a rout in his conglomerate’s six listed stocks.The 58-year-old tycoon has lost more money this week than anyone else in the world, with his personal fortune tumbling by about $13.2 billion to $63.5 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Just days ago, he was closing the gap with Mukesh Ambani as Asia’

  • Lordstown Motors admits that electric truck orders aren't 'firm purchase commitments'

    Lordstown Motors drops another bombshell to investors.

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Julian Robertson

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech stocks to buy according to billionaire Julian Robertson. You can skip our detailed analysis of Robertson’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to 5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Julian Robertson. Julian Robertson is an American […]

  • 10 Best Healthcare Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at some of the best healthcare stocks to buy based on the data of over 860 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey. You can skip our detailed analysis of the healthcare industry and go directly to see 5 Best Healthcare Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. […]

  • Gold Got Crushed After the Fed’s Big Surprise. Here’s What Could Happen Next.

    Gold prices dropped more than $50, a day after the Federal Reserve signaled faster and sooner interest rate increases. Watch this level, analysts say.

  • Lumber Prices Have Cratered. Gold Has Rallied. What That Means for the Stock Market.

    After an incredible run, lumber prices have been tumbling. Gold prices, meanwhile, have held up much better. Is it time to get defensive?

  • 2 Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. Wall Street’s analyst corps know this, and they are not shying away from recommending stocks that may have hit bottom. Using TipRanks database, we pinpointed

  • The real culprit for the selloff in the stock market? Hint: It wasn’t the Fed

    The Federal Reserve was just the spark; the tinder was the excessive bullishness of market-timing traders

  • Gene Therapy Companies Undervalued, Positioned for Upside

    Pharmaceutical companies can trade sideways for years, and may see a spike every now and then due to positive announcements or an FDA approval update. The newest subset of the biotech industry, known as gene therapy companies, has been multiplying at an astonishing rate. As a result, they have many new stocks listed to capital markets. These companies have recently piqued the interest of investors, and analysts are weighing in. Many individuals are born with disorders for which there is no cure,