Andy Baker Named Regional President for F&M Bank Northern Indiana Market

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
·3 min read
Farmers &amp; Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.

Andy Baker

Andy Baker - Regional President
Andy Baker - Regional President

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants State Bank announced the appointment of Andy Baker as the Regional President for its Northern Indiana market. Lars Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “Andy has a long and proven history of building markets and his incredible leadership skills will benefit F&M as we look to enhance our Northern Indiana market.”

Andy will be accountable for F&M’s Northern Indiana region from Fort Wayne, Indiana north to the Michigan border. “Being a native of Fort Wayne and Northern Indiana, my wife and I are very excited to move back to the area. F&M is a growing organization and I am eager to execute strategies to meet our business objectives in Fort Wayne and surrounding markets,” said Baker.

Andy brings over 27 years of banking experience, most recently as Executive Vice President and Market Manager for PNC. Throughout Andy’s career he has held multiple leadership roles along with being recognized for his ability to build and strengthen teams.

He has a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Indiana University and a Master of Business Administration from Case Western Reserve University.

About Farmers & Merchants State Bank:
The Farmers & Merchants State Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana since 1897. The Farmers & Merchants State Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Shelby, Williams, and Wood counties in Western Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties, and we have Loan Production Offices in West Bloomfield, Michigan; Muncie, Indiana; and Bryan and Oxford, Ohio.

Safe harbor statement
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management’s expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, or the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impacts on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M’s SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov or through F&M’s website www.fm.bank.

Company Contact:

Investor and Media Contact:

Lars B. Eller
President and Chief Executive Officer
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
(419) 446-2501
leller@fm.bank

Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8ca6d7e-5b6e-42d3-9a6e-12259d630e4b


