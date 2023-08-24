Andy Fisher named general manager of Green Bay Press-Gazette, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Oconomowoc native Andy Fisher has been named general manager of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

In his new role, Fisher will work closely with Editor Peter Frank "to strengthen local connection points with businesses and brands to drive community-based strategies and engagement," according to a statement from Gannett Inc., the Press-Gazette's parent company.

Fisher has worked for Gannett for five years. He is vice president of sales for Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota and South Dakota and will continue in that role.

Fisher is a member of the Greater Milwaukee Committee and serves on the Wisconsin Newspaper Association's board of directors. He also is active in the Oconomowoc area as a member of the Oconomowoc High School Booster Club and the Oconomowoc Youth Basketball Advisory Board.

Frank said Fisher "brings excellent sales experience to the table as we look to ensure the Press-Gazette’s strength and success."

"I look forward to working with Andy,” Frank said.

Fisher also was named general manager of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He begins in his new role Oct. 1.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Andy Fisher named general manager of Green Bay Press-Gazette