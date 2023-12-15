A new Andy's Frozen Custard is coming to Knoxville! Here's where

Andy's Frozen Custard has the green light to open another location in Knoxville, this time in Cedar Bluff.

The Knoxville-Knox County Planning Commission on Dec. 14 approved plans for a 1,820-square-foot drive-thru facility at 513 N. Cedar Bluff Road, across the street from Knoxville Catholic High School.

The commission approved the plan on consent agenda, meaning there was no discussion before it was approved.

Plans for the custard shop include a drive-thru and a walk-up area to order. There won't be space for indoor dining, so you'll have to enjoy your frozen treat outside.

Andy's only serves desserts and has a wide variety of concretes, sundaes, malts and shakes to choose from.

The approval was final, so the design won't need to be heard by the Knoxville City Council or the Knox County Commission.

More Andy's Frozen Custard coming to Knoxville

Tom Gass, who applied for the design approval, has already opened a location in Bearden Hill and on Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville.

Over the next six years, Gass has a contract to open six more locations in the area.

After seeing people from Knoxville come to the Sevierville location, Gass previously told Shopper News he wanted to serve customers closer to home.

The Missouri-based frozen treat chain has over 135 locations in 15 states across the country, according to the company's website.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Andy's Frozen Custard opening Knoxville location in Cedar Bluff