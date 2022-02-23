U.S. markets open in 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,334.25
    +34.25 (+0.80%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,763.00
    +238.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,023.00
    +160.25 (+1.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,995.10
    +15.90 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.83
    -0.08 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.80
    -5.60 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1355
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9720
    +0.0240 (+1.23%)
     

  • Vix

    27.98
    +0.23 (+0.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3597
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0180
    -0.0220 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,979.29
    +1,188.44 (+3.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    893.80
    +59.51 (+7.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.05
    +40.84 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

anecdotes, a compliance operating system platform, secures $25M Series A

Kate Park
·3 min read

According to a Gartner's report, about 75% of compliance leaders say they still lack the confidence to effectively run and report on program outcomes despite the added scrutiny on data privacy and protection and newly added regulations over the last several years. San Francisco-based startup anecdotes developed a compliance operating system platform to provide customized compliance services for businesses.

“The [compliance] tools available to [users] now are essentially templates for meeting basic requirements and passing audits, offering very little in the way of the scalability and customization needed to facilitate, versus hinder, growth,” said Yair Kuznitsov, co-founder and CEO of anecdotes. “By breaking down siloed processes, replacing outdated manual activities with automation and establishing an underlying fabric via which compliance posture can be monitored and understood at all times, we transform compliance from a burden into a driver for growth and expansion.”

Today, anecdotes announced that it has raised $25 million in a Series A round to develop new applications for its compliance operating system platform, specifically tailored to fast-growing clients' needs.

The funding news comes on the heels of its 175% increase in post-IPO commercial customers after raising $5 million in seed funding in February 2021. The startup had commercial agreements with Similarweb, Riskified, Fiverr, Unity and more.

The startup added 70 integrations with identity providers, security tools, collaboration software, ticketing and cloud infrastructures platforms in 2021 alone.

Anecdotes was founded in 2020 by Kuznitsov, CPO Roi Amior and R&D VP Eitan Adler, who all come from a cybersecurity background and have knowledge about data-based compliance.

Anecdotes says it continuously collects and maps data from AWS, Snowflake, Cloudflare, GitHub, Datadog and more. The data is then leveraged to power various applications for compliance needs like audit management, risk analysis, policies and customer evidence. Through its customized controls and frameworks, companies can meet internal and external audits and have the visibility, flexibility and data-backed intelligence to simultaneously scale their compliance program against their own impressive growth.

Founders of anecdotes (from left to right): CTO Eitan Adler, CEO Yair Kuznitsov, CPO Roi Amior. Image Credits: anecdotes

The Series A funding was led by Red Dot Capital Partners, with participation from Vintage Investment Partners, Shasta Ventures, Glilot Capital Partners and Aleph. Barak Salomon and Atad Peled of Red Dot will join anecdotes’ board of directors as part of this round.

The company, which has R&D offices in Israel, plans to open a new office in New York and double its team from 60 to 120, hiring globally.

“There is an insatiable appetite for data protection and privacy today. And yet, most compliance leaders rely on basic and outdated technology like spreadsheets or tedious manual labor to manage critical infrastructures and postures, essentially left to do their jobs with one hand tied behind their back in the process," said Atad Peled, principal at Red Dot Capital Partners. “Getting through one audit once a year is one thing, but there remains a huge market gap in addressing needs beyond that for fast-growing companies with super complex and forever-evolving infrastructures on a regular basis. This is why anecdotes and its compliance OS system are so critical and directly primed for rapid growth."

anecdotes
anecdotes

The anecdotes OS. Image Credits: anecdotes

Recommended Stories

  • NJ drivers from these 20 ZIP codes will see adjusted tolls due to Turnpike reconfiguration

    Drivers trying to reach Paterson Plank Road in Secaucus were forced to travel farther north and pay a higher toll after turnpike construction.

  • Target to test Starbucks orders and merchandise returns at curbside pickup

    Target Corp. said Wednesday that it will add the option for placing a Starbucks order and making a return at the curbside pickup service in select markets, starting in the fall. Customers will be able to place a Starbucks order or start the return in the app, and the full order will be available when they arrive at the store. The goal is to continue to grow the capabilities of the company's stores as fulfillment hubs. "As the company's digital business has more than doubled during the last two y

  • China customs seizes 49 second-hand crypto mining rigs for export

    Dongguan customs in China’s southeast seized 49 second-hand Ant miners declared “shoe material” for export, at least the third seizure in February, state media reported on Monday. See related article: Kazakhstan busts 13 illegal Bitcoin mining farms amid power concerns Fast facts The rigs have been detained for false declaration and are pending further proceedings, […]

  • Truth Social Surges Past Wordle On Apple App Store, DWAC Stock Leaps

    Former President Donald Trump's 'Truth Social' is the top download on Apple's App Store.

  • Apple AirTags gain additional anti-stalking messaging in new iOS 15.4 beta

    Apple's latest anti-stalking features for AirTags announced earlier this month have started to appear in iOS.

  • Donald Trump-Tied SPAC Gains as His Truth Social App Tops Apple’s Free List

    (Bloomberg) -- The shell company tied to Donald Trump’s media venture received a new wave of support from retail investors, bolstering its status as the best market performer of its kind. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapActivision to Delay Next Year’s Planned Ca

  • Your Android phone could have stalkerware, here's how to remove it

    A security vulnerability in one of the biggest consumer-grade spyware operations today is putting at risk the private phone data of about 400,000 people, a number that's growing daily. The operation, identified by TechCrunch, is run by a small crew of developers in Vietnam but has yet to fix the security issue. It's an entire fleet of apps — Copy9, MxSpy, TheTruthSpy, iSpyoo, SecondClone, TheSpyApp, ExactSpy, FoneTracker and GuestSpy — that share the same security vulnerability.

  • Astrix Security emerges from stealth to help organizations spot rogue third-party apps

    Astrix Security, an Israeli cybersecurity startup that provides access management for third-party app integrations, has emerged from stealth with $15 million in funding. The startup was co-founded in 2021 by CEO Alon Jackson and CTO Idan Gour, both former members of Israel’s famed intelligence division Unit 8200, to help organizations monitor and control the complex web of third-party apps connected to their critical systems. The number of integrations used by organizations has increased dramatically over the past two years as a result of the widespread shift to remote working and, in turn, cloud-based environments.

  • Truth Social has potential to fuel U.S. extremism - analyst

    STORY: Truth Social was downloaded 170,000 times since its launch on Sunday (February 20), according to research firm Apptopia.The app was available shortly before midnight ET and was the top free app available on the App Store early Monday .Phil Napoli, director of the DeWitt Wallace Center for Media & Democracy at Duke University, sees the platform potentially having an impact on the next presidential election as well as on division within the country."Socially, politically, culturally, there's the potential for it to contribute and exacerbate some of the problems we're seeing in our country as it relates to political polarization and extremism," he said."But I think the real question is to what extent is this even a commercial enterprise? Is this about developing a sustainable business model or is this about part of the larger campaign strategy for the next election?" Napoli wondered of Truth Social.New users faced trouble signing up for the free app or were placed on a waitlist that cited "massive demand" soon after the launch. It was unclear if the issues were resolved by Tuesday.

  • Bitcoin and Ether Signals Recovery, Why WAVES At Crucial Juncture

    Bitcoin price is recovering losses from $37,250, ether price is back above $2,700, and WAVES could rally if it clears the $10.80 resistance.

  • IRS will let taxpayers skip facial recognition

    The IRS said Monday it will let taxpayers verify their identity through live, virtual interviews with agents — allowing people to avoid providing their biometric data to the agency.Why it matters: The IRS' initial decision to use facial recognition software sparked significant backlash from critics who said that without proper guardrails, information collected for a seemingly benign purpose could easily be reused in other ways.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for

  • Trump-linked SPAC's shares surge as Truth Social app tops Apple downloads

    (Reuters) -Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp, the blank-check company behind former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture, Truth Social, rose about 14% on Tuesday as the app topped downloads on Apple's App Store after its launch late on Sunday. Truth Social was downloaded 170,000 times since its launch, according to research firm Apptopia. The app's launch could mark Trump's return to social media after he was banned from Twitter Inc, Facebook and Google following an attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters last year.

  • To Dash or not to Dash: Do delivery apps like DoorDash and Grubhub help or hurt Davidson County restaurants?

    Delivery apps, such as DoorDash and Grubhub, are increasing in popularity. But how do these apps hurt or help Davidson County restaurants?

  • Google's Area 120 debuts Checks, an AI-powered privacy compliance solution for mobile apps

    A team at Google is today launching a new product for mobile app developers called Checks which leverages AI technology to identify possible privacy and compliance issues within apps, amid a rapidly changing regulatory and policy landscape. The freemium solution will be offered to both Android and iOS app developers of all sizes, who will be able to have their apps analyzed then receive a report with actionable insights about how to address the problems that are found. Checks was co-founded by Fergus Hurley (GM) and Nia Castelly (Legal Lead), who developed the project over the past two years as a part of Google's in-house incubator, Area 120.

  • Trump's social media app goes live on Apple App Store

    Truth Social, the social media platform backed by former President Trump, launched in the Apple App Store Monday, although the product does not appear to be fully functional for all users.People who downloaded the app Monday were invited to register to the platform but were mostly added to a growing wait list. One beta tester with early access to the platform told The Hill the app slowed down significantly Sunday evening when users started...

  • Trump’s Truth Social Comes to App Store, Doesn’t Work

    New users weren't able to use the app, but instead were immediately added to a waitlist. Trump’s Truth Social Comes to App Store, Doesn’t Work Wren Graves

  • GM halts in-vehicle shopping app, looks to possibly bring better service

    GM cancels its Marketplace app on millions of cars as it reevaluates e-commerce in cars of the future and ways to hit a big revenue target.

  • FOMO May Lift Megacap Stocks When the Market Turns

    (Bloomberg) -- In this year’s technology stock slump, fund managers have cut their ownership of marquee names such as Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. to below their weight in benchmark indexes. Bulls couldn’t be happier.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateActivision

  • Morningstar Likes These Four Dividend Stock ETFs

    In periods of sharp market volatility like what we're experiencing now, dividend stocks can offer a safe haven.

  • Japan watching impact of rate rises by the West on its economy

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan will watch how rising interest rates in Western nations could affect its economy, the finance minister said on Tuesday, as higher bond yields would boost borrowing costs for the industrial world's heaviest public debt burden. "As interest rates rise, interest payments will rise as well, straining Japan's budget," Suzuki told reporters after a cabinet meeting.