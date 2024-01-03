Aneka Jaringan Holdings Berhad Full Year 2023 Earnings: RM0.023 loss per share (vs RM0.06 loss in FY 2022)

Aneka Jaringan Holdings Berhad (KLSE:ANEKA) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM189.9m (up 12% from FY 2022).

Net loss: RM13.7m (loss narrowed by 59% from FY 2022).

RM0.023 loss per share (improved from RM0.06 loss in FY 2022).

KLSE:ANEKA Revenue and Expenses Breakdown January 3rd 2024

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Malaysia segment contributing a total revenue of RM180.0m (95% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth RM180.9m amounted to 95% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to RM12.3m (54% of total expenses). Explore how ANEKA's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Aneka Jaringan Holdings Berhad shares are up 2.6% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Aneka Jaringan Holdings Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.