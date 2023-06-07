Aneka Jaringan Holdings Berhad (KLSE:ANEKA) Investors Are Less Pessimistic Than Expected

It's not a stretch to say that Aneka Jaringan Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:ANEKA) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.6x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for companies in the Construction industry in Malaysia, where the median P/S ratio is around 0.8x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

How Aneka Jaringan Holdings Berhad Has Been Performing

The revenue growth achieved at Aneka Jaringan Holdings Berhad over the last year would be more than acceptable for most companies. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to only keep up with the broader industry, which has keeping the P/S in line with expectations. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders probably aren't too pessimistic about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/S?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/S like Aneka Jaringan Holdings Berhad's is when the company's growth is tracking the industry closely.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 26% gain to the company's top line. Revenue has also lifted 9.8% in aggregate from three years ago, mostly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has actually done a good job of growing revenue over that time.

Comparing the recent medium-term revenue trends against the industry's one-year growth forecast of 30% shows it's noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we find it interesting that Aneka Jaringan Holdings Berhad is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited recent growth rates and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as a continuation of recent revenue trends is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

What We Can Learn From Aneka Jaringan Holdings Berhad's P/S?

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our examination of Aneka Jaringan Holdings Berhad revealed its poor three-year revenue trends aren't resulting in a lower P/S as per our expectations, given they look worse than current industry outlook. When we see weak revenue with slower than industry growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, bringing the P/S back in line with expectations. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, it's hard to accept the current share price as fair value.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Aneka Jaringan Holdings Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

