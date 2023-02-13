U.S. markets closed

Anesthesia Breathing Circuits Market to Grow by USD 416.38 Mn, Airways surgical Pvt. Ltd. and Becton Dickinson and Co. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Anesthesia Breathing Circuits Market by End-user, Product Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 416.38 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 8.22%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 595.15 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Anesthesia Breathing Circuits Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global anesthesia breathing circuits market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World. North America will account for 35% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure, an increasing number of surgeries being performed under general anesthesia, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and related risk factors are driving the growth of the anesthesia breathing circuits market in North America. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The anesthesia breathing circuits market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • Airways surgical Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers anesthesia breathing circuits such as Mapleson F Neonatal Jackson Rees circuit.

  • Ambu AS - The company offers anesthesia breathing circuits such as KingFlex2 breathing circuits.

  • Becton Dickinson and Co. - The company offers anesthesia breathing circuits such as Total intravenous anesthesia sets.

  • Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - The company offers anesthesia breathing circuits such as Drager breathing circuits.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing number of surgeries and medical emergency cases, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and associated risk factors, and improving healthcare infrastructure in developing economies. However, the shortage of skilled anesthesiologists is hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

  • By end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and clinics. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

  • By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World. North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related Reports:

  • The anesthesia monitoring devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.67% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,108.53 million. The increasing number of surgeries requiring general anesthesia is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the lack of trained anesthesiologists may impede the market growth.

  • The anesthesia drugs market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.35% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,383.65 million. The rising prevalence of cancer is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as growing demand for general anesthetic risks in pediatric patients and pregnant women may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this anesthesia breathing circuits market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the anesthesia breathing circuits market and its contribution to the parent market.

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

  • Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World.

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of anesthesia breathing circuits market vendors.

Anesthesia Breathing Circuits Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

170

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.22%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 416.38 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.49

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key countries

US, Germany, France, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Airways surgical Pvt. Ltd., Ambu AS, Becton Dickinson and Co., BioMed Devices, Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., Flexicare Group Ltd., General Electric Co., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hamilton Bonaduz AG, ICU Medical Inc., Intersurgical Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Ningbo Boya Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., OSI Systems Inc., Sharn Inc., Teleflex Inc., TG Eakin Ltd., Vincent Medical Holdings Ltd., and Vyaire Medical Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global anesthesia breathing circuits market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Ambulatory surgical centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Product Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product Type

  • 7.3 Closed circuits - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Semi-closed circuits - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Semi-open circuits - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Open circuits - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by Product Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Airways surgical Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.4 Ambu AS

  • 12.5 Becton Dickinson and Co.

  • 12.6 BioMed Devices

  • 12.7 Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA

  • 12.8 Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd.

  • 12.9 Flexicare Group Ltd.

  • 12.10 General Electric Co.

  • 12.11 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

  • 12.12 Hamilton Bonaduz AG

  • 12.13 ICU Medical Inc.

  • 12.14 Medtronic Plc

  • 12.15 Teleflex Inc.

  • 12.16 TG Eakin Ltd.

  • 12.17 Vyaire Medical Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

