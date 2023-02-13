Anesthesia Breathing Circuits Market to Grow by USD 416.38 Mn, Airways surgical Pvt. Ltd. and Becton Dickinson and Co. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Anesthesia Breathing Circuits Market by End-user, Product Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 416.38 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 8.22%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 595.15 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download Sample Report

Regional Analysis

By region, the global anesthesia breathing circuits market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World. North America will account for 35% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure, an increasing number of surgeries being performed under general anesthesia, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and related risk factors are driving the growth of the anesthesia breathing circuits market in North America.

Company Profiles

The anesthesia breathing circuits market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Airways surgical Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers anesthesia breathing circuits such as Mapleson F Neonatal Jackson Rees circuit.

Ambu AS - The company offers anesthesia breathing circuits such as KingFlex2 breathing circuits.

Becton Dickinson and Co. - The company offers anesthesia breathing circuits such as Total intravenous anesthesia sets.

Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - The company offers anesthesia breathing circuits such as Drager breathing circuits.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing number of surgeries and medical emergency cases, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and associated risk factors, and improving healthcare infrastructure in developing economies. However, the shortage of skilled anesthesiologists is hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others.

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and clinics. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World. North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

What are the key data covered in this anesthesia breathing circuits market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the anesthesia breathing circuits market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World.

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of anesthesia breathing circuits market vendors.

Anesthesia Breathing Circuits Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 170 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.22% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 416.38 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.49 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Germany, France, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Airways surgical Pvt. Ltd., Ambu AS, Becton Dickinson and Co., BioMed Devices, Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., Flexicare Group Ltd., General Electric Co., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hamilton Bonaduz AG, ICU Medical Inc., Intersurgical Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Ningbo Boya Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., OSI Systems Inc., Sharn Inc., Teleflex Inc., TG Eakin Ltd., Vincent Medical Holdings Ltd., and Vyaire Medical Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global anesthesia breathing circuits market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Ambulatory surgical centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Product Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product Type

7.3 Closed circuits - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Semi-closed circuits - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Semi-open circuits - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Open circuits - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Product Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Airways surgical Pvt. Ltd.

12.4 Ambu AS

12.5 Becton Dickinson and Co.

12.6 BioMed Devices

12.7 Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA

12.8 Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd.

12.9 Flexicare Group Ltd.

12.10 General Electric Co.

12.11 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

12.12 Hamilton Bonaduz AG

12.13 ICU Medical Inc.

12.14 Medtronic Plc

12.15 Teleflex Inc.

12.16 TG Eakin Ltd.

12.17 Vyaire Medical Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

