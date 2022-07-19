U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,951.50
    +14.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,883.00
    +92.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,331.00
    +57.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,805.90
    +5.10 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.55
    -0.67 (-0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.20
    -1.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    18.73
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0249
    +0.0019 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0190
    +0.0590 (+1.99%)
     

  • Vix

    24.50
    -0.80 (-3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2016
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1520
    -0.0180 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,046.24
    +644.99 (+2.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    517.81
    +21.96 (+4.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.28
    +73.04 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,499.21
    +537.53 (+1.99%)
     

Anesthesia Devices Market, Increasing number of surgeries requiring general anesthesia to boost market growth - Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Anesthesia Devices Market, operating under the health care market. The latest report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 1.78 billion, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The increasing number of surgeries requiring general anesthesia is notably driving the anesthesia devices market growth. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request the latest sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Anesthesia Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Anesthesia Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Ambu AS, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Smiths Group Plc, and Teleflex Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

A significant element driving the expansion of the worldwide anesthetic devices market share is the rise in the number of surgeries requiring general anesthesia. It is typically utilized for major procedures such as knee and hip replacements, heart operations, cancer-treating surgeries, brain operations, lung operations, and operations on significant arteries.

In addition, there are more procedures performed since chronic ailments and diseases are becoming more common. Another element boosting the expansion of the global anesthetic devices market share is the integration of anesthesia equipment with hospital information management systems. However, the high cost of anesthesia devices will be a major challenge for the global anesthesia devices market share growth during the forecast period. Download Sample Report.

Anesthesia devises Market Segmentation

  • Product

  • Geography

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The anesthesia devices market report covers the following areas:

  • Anesthesia Devices Market Size

  • Anesthesia Devices Market Trends

  • Anesthesia Devices Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the integration of anesthesia machines with hospital information management systems as one of the prime reasons driving the Anesthesia Devices Market growth during the next few years. Get Sample Report.

Anesthesia Devices Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist anesthesia devices market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the anesthesia devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the anesthesia devices market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the anesthesia devices market, vendors.

Related Reports:

Sterile Gloves Market in Western Europe by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

 

 

 

Anesthesia Devices Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.2%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 1.78 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.75

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, China, Japan, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Ambu AS, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Smiths Group Plc, and Teleflex Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Anesthesia delivery machines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Anesthesia monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Anesthesia vaporizers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Anesthesia disposables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 Key leading countries

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Ambu AS

  • 10.4 B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • 10.5 Becton, Dickinson and Co.

  • 10.6 Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

  • 10.7 General Electric Co.

  • 10.8 Koninklijke Philips NV

  • 10.9 Medtronic Plc

  • 10.10 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Smiths Group Plc

  • 10.12 Teleflex Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anesthesia-devices-market-increasing-number-of-surgeries-requiring-general-anesthesia-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301588315.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • RECONAFRICA PROVIDES UPDATE ON COMPLAINT

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) reports that, following a hearing in connection with a recent application (the "Application") filed by certain third party applicants (the "Applicants") with the High Court of Namibia (Main Division) (the "Court") challenging the recent amendments to the Company's Environmental Compliance Certificate (the "ECC Amendments") that were approved by the Environmental Commissioner of the Nam

  • Oil-Pipeline Outage Compounds Biden’s Post-Saudi Crude Dilemma

    (Bloomberg) -- Shipments of Canadian oil to US refiners were thrown into disarray by a pipeline disruption just days after President Joe Biden’s unsuccessful bid to coax more crude out of Saudi Arabia.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapThe force majeure declared by TC E

  • How China became ground zero for the auto chip shortage

    From his small office in Singapore, Kelvin Pang is ready to wager a $23 million payday that the worst of the chip shortage is not over for automakers – at least in China. Pang has bought 62,000 microcontrollers, chips that help control a range of functions from car engines and transmissions to electric vehicle power systems and charging, which cost the original buyer $23.80 each in Germany. He's now looking to sell them to auto suppliers in the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen for $375 apiece.

  • Ford unveils F-150 Raptor R starting at $109,000

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Ford's latest F-150 pickup truck, which features a potential 700 horsepower and starting price tag of $109,000.

  • Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 10 Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks that analysts are slashing price targets of. If you want to skip our discussion on the semiconductor industry, go directly to Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 5 Semiconductor Stocks. Semiconductor stocks have been on a downward trend since the start of the year due to […]

  • Fracking Growth ‘Almost Impossible’ This Year, Halliburton Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Halliburton Co. warned oil companies that don’t have fracking equipment leased for new wells that they’re probably out of luck for at least the rest of this year.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingSupply-chain snarls mean oilfield-service providers like Halliburton can’t expand fracking fleets any time soon

  • Judge Rules Twitter Can Expedite Its Lawsuit Against Elon Musk

    Elon Musk was dealt a blow Tuesday when a Delaware court ruled that Twitter can expedite a trial against him, beginning in October.

  • Oil Stocks: Halliburton Climbs On Earnings Beat; More Field Service Giants To Report

    Oil service giants are announcing second-quarter earnings this week, giving investors an idea of the outlook for oil production.

  • SEC’s Gensler Says It’s Unclear If China Will Avoid Delistings

    (Bloomberg) -- Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler says it’s unclear if American and Chinese authorities will reach a deal to avoid the delisting of some 200 companies from US stock exchanges. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingGensler said on Tuesday during an interview on Bloomberg Television’s “Balanc

  • Ukraine Latest: Military Chief Says Situation Complex but Stable

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is facing “colossal challenges” in the high-tech sector, an unusually frank admission of the difficulties the Kremlin is experiencing as sanctions begin to bite.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskUS House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invited Olena Zelenska, Ukraine’s first lady, to a

  • Mining Giants Warn of Tougher Times as World Demand Wavers

    (Bloomberg) -- Mining giant BHP Group has joined rival Rio Tinto Group in signaling more turbulence to come for commodities producers as costs balloon and demand for everything from iron ore to copper hits headwinds.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingThe world’s biggest miner warned Tuesday of an “overall slowing of globa

  • Spirit adds new hub in Houston, Slack announces first price hike since 2014, cruise stocks up

    Spirit Airlines is adding a new crew base in its Houston hub; Slack has announced its first price hike since its 2014 launch and is changing its free plan; and the CDC will no longer report COVID cases on cruise ships, sending cruise stocks up.&nbsp;

  • Russia seeking oil payments from India in dirhams - sources, document

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Russia is seeking payment in United Arab Emirates dirhams for oil exports to some Indian customers, three sources said and a document showed, as Moscow moves away from the U.S. dollar to insulate itself from the effects of Western sanctions. Russia has been hit by a slew of sanctions from the United States and its allies over its invasion of Ukraine in late February, which it terms a "special military operation". An invoice seen by Reuters shows the bill for supplying oil to one refiner is calculated in dollars while payment is requested in dirhams.

  • Vital Russian Gas Supplies to Europe Aren’t Expected to Restart, Says European Commission

    Europe is working on contingency plans for the possibility that the Nord Stream pipeline won’t return to operation.

  • China Plans Iron Ore Giant to Assert Market Control

    (Bloomberg) -- China has formally created a state-backed iron ore company that’s expected to oversee everything from massive mine investments in West Africa to buying the steelmaking material from global suppliers.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskA company called Chi

  • GE Aviation to change name ahead of General Electric split

    Evendale-based GE Aviation will change its name when its parent company General Electric splits into three publicly traded companies.

  • U.S. panel rejects duties on fertilizers from Russia, Trinidad and Tobago

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. International Trade Commission revoked hefty anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers from Russia and Trinidad and Tobago on Monday, concluding that those imports did not hurt American producers. The panel's vote may help ease shortages and price increases for fertilizers brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, both major fertilizer exporters.

  • What Will Social Security Look Like When You Retire?

    Many workers are not confident that Social Security will be around during their retirement. Here’s what you need to know about its future.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Halliburton profit jumps, sees strong oil drilling demand

    (Reuters) -Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co on Tuesday posted a 41% increase in second-quarter adjusted profit compared to the first quarter, and predicted years of growth in demand for drilling. Driven by high oil prices, the gain was in spite of a $344 million hit from the company winding down assets in Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine. Halliburton and rival oilfield companies have benefited this year from oil prices above $100 a barrel, up 53% from the same time last year, and around 6% higher compared to the first quarter.