Anesthesia Devices Market, Increasing number of surgeries requiring general anesthesia to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Anesthesia Devices Market, operating under the health care market. The latest report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 1.78 billion, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The increasing number of surgeries requiring general anesthesia is notably driving the anesthesia devices market growth. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request the latest sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Anesthesia Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Ambu AS, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Smiths Group Plc, and Teleflex Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

A significant element driving the expansion of the worldwide anesthetic devices market share is the rise in the number of surgeries requiring general anesthesia. It is typically utilized for major procedures such as knee and hip replacements, heart operations, cancer-treating surgeries, brain operations, lung operations, and operations on significant arteries.

In addition, there are more procedures performed since chronic ailments and diseases are becoming more common. Another element boosting the expansion of the global anesthetic devices market share is the integration of anesthesia equipment with hospital information management systems. However, the high cost of anesthesia devices will be a major challenge for the global anesthesia devices market share growth during the forecast period. Download Sample Report.

Story continues

Anesthesia devises Market Segmentation

Product

Geography

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The anesthesia devices market report covers the following areas:

Anesthesia Devices Market Size

Anesthesia Devices Market Trends

Anesthesia Devices Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the integration of anesthesia machines with hospital information management systems as one of the prime reasons driving the Anesthesia Devices Market growth during the next few years. Get Sample Report.

Anesthesia Devices Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist anesthesia devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the anesthesia devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the anesthesia devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the anesthesia devices market, vendors.

Related Reports: Sterile Gloves Market in Western Europe by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 Anesthesia Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.2% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.75 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Ambu AS, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Smiths Group Plc, and Teleflex Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Anesthesia delivery machines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Anesthesia monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Anesthesia vaporizers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Anesthesia disposables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Ambu AS

10.4 B. Braun Melsungen AG

10.5 Becton, Dickinson and Co.

10.6 Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

10.7 General Electric Co.

10.8 Koninklijke Philips NV

10.9 Medtronic Plc

10.10 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

10.11 Smiths Group Plc

10.12 Teleflex Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anesthesia-devices-market-increasing-number-of-surgeries-requiring-general-anesthesia-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301588315.html

SOURCE Technavio