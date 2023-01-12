U.S. markets closed

Anesthesia devices market size to increase by USD 3,340.68 million; North America to contribute 37% of market growth - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Anesthesia Devices Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 3,340.68 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 10.7%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Anesthesia Devices Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global anesthesia devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World. North America is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of improved healthcare infrastructure, an increasing number of surgeries being performed under general anesthesia, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and their related risk factors are driving the growth of the anesthesia devices market in North America. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The anesthesia devices market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • Ambu AS - The company offers anesthesia devices such as Bronchoscopes, Video Laryngoscopes, and Resuscitators.

  • B. Braun SE - The company offers anesthesia devices such as Anesthesia IV Administration Sets and Anesthesia IV Extension Sets.

  • Beijing Aeonmed Co. Ltd - The company offers anesthesia devices such as BD Epilor plastic LOR syringe and BD Durasafe CSE needle set.

  • Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA - The company offers anesthesia devices such as Drager Fabius Plus, Fabius DS Premium, and Primus.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing number of surgeries requiring general anesthesia, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and associated risk factors, and advances in anesthesia technology. However, intense competition among vendors is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

  • By product, the market is segmented into anesthesia delivery machines, anesthesia monitors, anesthesia vaporizers, and anesthesia disposables. The anesthesia delivery machines segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

  • By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World. North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related Reports:

  • The cardiovascular catheters market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.97% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 6.97 billion. The rising incidence of cardiac diseases and the growth of insurance providers are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of cardiovascular procedures may impede the market growth.

  • The surgical drainage devices market is projected to grow by USD 0.61 billion with a CAGR of 5.14% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The rise in the number of surgeries is one of the key drivers fueling the surgical drainage devices market growth. Post-operative complications are one of the factors limiting the surgical drainage devices market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this anesthesia devices market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the anesthesia devices market and its contribution to the parent market.

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

  • Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World.

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of anesthesia devices market vendors.

Anesthesia Devices Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

170

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.7%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 3340.68 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

9.41

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key countries

US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Ambu AS, B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Beijing Aeonmed Co. Ltd, BPL Ltd., Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., General Electric Co., Getinge AB., Intersurgical Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Life Support Systems, Medline Industries LP, Medtech Devices, Medtronic Plc, OSI Systems Inc., Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics, Smiths Group Plc, Vyaire Medical Inc., and Teleflex Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global anesthesia devices market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Anesthesia delivery machines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Anesthesia monitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Anesthesia vaporizers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Anesthesia disposables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Ambulatory service centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Ambu AS

  • 12.4 B. Braun SE

  • 12.5 Becton Dickinson and Co.

  • 12.6 Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA

  • 12.7 Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd.

  • 12.8 General Electric Co.

  • 12.9 Getinge AB.

  • 12.10 Intersurgical Ltd.

  • 12.11 Koninklijke Philips NV

  • 12.12 Medline Industries LP

  • 12.13 Medtech Devices

  • 12.14 Medtronic Plc

  • 12.15 Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics

  • 12.16 Smiths Group Plc

  • 12.17 Teleflex Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Anesthesia Devices Market 2023-2027
Global Anesthesia Devices Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anesthesia-devices-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-3-340-68-million-north-america-to-contribute-37-of-market-growth---technavio-301716690.html

SOURCE Technavio

