Anesthesia Drugs Market to Grow by USD 1.38 Bn, AbbVie Inc. and Baxter International Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Anesthesia Drugs Market by Type, Route of Administration, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis - 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 1,383.65 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 4.35%. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 4,914.58 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report
Regional Analysis
By region, the global anesthesia drugs market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 32% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increased incidence of several chronic conditions among the target demographic and the increasing number of orthopedic surgical treatments are driving the growth of the anesthesia drugs market in North America. Buy the report
Company Profiles
The anesthesia drugs market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
AbbVie Inc. - The company offers anesthesia drugs namely Ultane.
AstraZeneca Plc - The company offers anesthesia drugs namely Diprivan.
Avet Pharmaceuticals Inc. - The company offers anesthesia drugs namely Propofol Injectable Emulsion.
Baxter International Inc. - The company offers anesthesia drugs namely Espocan.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of cancer, the increasing number of surgeries, and the rising elderly population. However, general anesthetic risks in pediatric patients and pregnant women are hindering market growth.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample
Market Segmentation
By type, the market is segmented into general anesthesia, local, and regional anesthesia. The general anesthesia segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.
By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.
What are the key data covered in this anesthesia drugs market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the anesthesia drugs market and its contribution to the parent market.
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of anesthesia drugs market vendors.
Anesthesia Drugs Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
165
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.35%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 1383.65 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
4.04
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 32%
Key countries
US, Germany, UK, China, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
AbbVie Inc., Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd, AstraZeneca Plc, Avet Pharmaceuticals Inc., Baxter International Inc., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eisai Co. Ltd., Endo International Plc, Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, PAION AG, Pfizer Inc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Septodont Holding, Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and B Braun Melsungen AG
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
