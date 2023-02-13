Anesthesia Drugs Market to Grow by USD 1.38 Bn, AbbVie Inc. and Baxter International Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Anesthesia Drugs Market by Type, Route of Administration, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis - 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 1,383.65 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 4.35%. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 4,914.58 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Anesthesia Drugs Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global anesthesia drugs market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 32% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increased incidence of several chronic conditions among the target demographic and the increasing number of orthopedic surgical treatments are driving the growth of the anesthesia drugs market in North America. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The anesthesia drugs market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

AbbVie Inc. - The company offers anesthesia drugs namely Ultane.

AstraZeneca Plc - The company offers anesthesia drugs namely Diprivan.

Avet Pharmaceuticals Inc. - The company offers anesthesia drugs namely Propofol Injectable Emulsion.

Baxter International Inc. - The company offers anesthesia drugs namely Espocan.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of cancer, the increasing number of surgeries, and the rising elderly population. However, general anesthetic risks in pediatric patients and pregnant women are hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Story continues

Market Segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into general anesthesia, local, and regional anesthesia. The general anesthesia segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related Reports:

The retinal drugs market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.27% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 7,275.79 million. The rise in the prevalence of retinal diseases is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as limitations and risk factors associated with current retinal disease treatment drugs may impede the market growth.

The autoimmune drugs market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.39% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 29,314.5 million. The introduction of affordable biosimilars is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of biologics may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this anesthesia drugs market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the anesthesia drugs market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of anesthesia drugs market vendors.

Anesthesia Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 165 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.35% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1383.65 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.04 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd, AstraZeneca Plc, Avet Pharmaceuticals Inc., Baxter International Inc., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eisai Co. Ltd., Endo International Plc, Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, PAION AG, Pfizer Inc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Septodont Holding, Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and B Braun Melsungen AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global anesthesia drugs market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Route of Administration Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 General anesthesia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Local and regional anesthesia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Route of Administration

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Route of Administration

7.3 Intravenous - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Inhalational - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Route of Administration

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 AbbVie Inc.

12.4 AstraZeneca Plc

12.5 Avet Pharmaceuticals Inc.

12.6 B Braun Melsungen AG

12.7 Baxter International Inc.

12.8 Eisai Co. Ltd.

12.9 Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

12.10 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

12.11 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

12.12 Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

12.13 Merck and Co. Inc.

12.14 Novartis AG

12.15 Pfizer Inc.

12.16 Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

12.17 Septodont Holding

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Anesthesia Drugs Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anesthesia-drugs-market-to-grow-by-usd-1-38-bn-abbvie-inc-and-baxter-international-inc-among-key-vendors---technavio-301744229.html

SOURCE Technavio