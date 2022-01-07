U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,696.05
    -4.53 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,236.47
    -170.64 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,080.87
    -19.31 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,206.37
    +12.37 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.57
    +0.11 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.00
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.22
    +0.02 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1296
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7330
    +0.0280 (+1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3532
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9630
    +0.1230 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,913.11
    -760.75 (-1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,082.64
    -8.69 (-0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,450.37
    -66.50 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,781.15
    +293.28 (+1.03%)
     

Anesthesia Laryngeal Masks Market to Record 6.10% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 |Ambu AS Offers anesthesia laryngeal masks -AuraGain, Aura I, AuraOnce, AuraFlex, AuraStraight & Aura40| Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anesthesia Laryngeal Masks Market Facts at a Glance-

Attractive Opportunities in Anesthesia Laryngeal Masks Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Anesthesia Laryngeal Masks Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including Ambu AS, Besmed Health Business Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Flexicare (Group) Ltd., Medline Industries Inc., Medtronic Plc, Smiths Group Plc, Sumi spólka z ograniczona odpowiedzialnoscia spk, Teleflex Inc., and Vyaire Medical Inc. among others.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: Product (single-use laryngeal masks and reusable laryngeal masks

  • Geographies: North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Anesthesia Laryngeal Masks is expected to increase by USD 56.93 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 6.50%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets. North America will register the highest growth rate of 40% among the other regions.

Download a FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in North America

Vendor Insights-

The Anesthesia Laryngeal Masks is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Ambu AS - This company offers anesthesia laryngeal masks namely AuraGain, Aura I, AuraOnce, AuraFlex, AuraStraight, and Aura40.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download a Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

The Anesthesia Laryngeal Masks' share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US is a key market for anesthesia laryngeal masks in North America. However, the market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising incidence of COVID-19, increasing adoption of advanced technologies, improved healthcare infrastructure, rising geriatric population, and the presence of prominent vendors will facilitate the anesthesia laryngeal masks market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • Anesthesia Laryngeal Masks Driver:

The increasing incidence and prevalence of various chronic and lifestyle diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bone diseases, thrombosis, liver diseases, and renal diseases, is increasing the number of emergency hospital visits for various diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. General anesthesia is used while performing heart, joints, lungs, brain, and major arteries surgeries. It is an essential procedure to be followed by medical practitioners to ease surgical procedures. The increasing number of surgeries increases the demand for laryngeal masks during anesthesia delivery to patients during surgery. Therefore, a growing number of surgeries and emergency cases requiring delivery of anesthesia is expected to increase the demand for anesthesia laryngeal masks products.

  • Anesthesia Laryngeal MasksTrend:

Vendors are focusing on innovating anesthesia laryngeal masks with lightweight interfaces, several styles, colors, and sizes, increased comfort and efficiency, and advanced design. In addition, vendors are significantly investing in the R&D of technologically advanced anesthesia laryngeal masks. The availability of varied sizes of laryngeal masks helps pediatric and adult patients to obtain anesthesia adequately. Therefore, growing concerns among the vendors to improve the product design and its features by incorporating new technologies and innovations are expected to drive the global anesthesia laryngeal masks market in the future.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Related Reports -
Anesthesia Devices Market -The anesthesia devices market has the potential to grow by $ 1.78 bn during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7%. Download a free sample now!

Capnography Devices Market -The capnography devices market has the potential to grow by USD 526.20 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.73%. Download a free sample now

Anesthesia Laryngeal Masks Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6.50%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 56.93 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.10

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, UK, Japan, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Ambu AS, Besmed Health Business Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Flexicare (Group) Ltd., Medline Industries Inc., Medtronic Plc, Smiths Group Plc, Sumi spólka z ograniczona odpowiedzialnoscia spk, Teleflex Inc., and Vyaire Medical Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anesthesia-laryngeal-masks-market-to-record-6-10-of-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021-ambu-as-offers-anesthesia-laryngeal-masks---auragain-aura-i-auraonce-auraflex-aurastraight--aura40-technavio-301454925.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • The ‘best job in America’ pays up to $125,000 a year — and has 10,000 job openings

    Is there a job that comes with the prospect of a six-figure income, high job satisfaction and has enough job openings to make it a real possibility? Companies are always keen to use intel to improve efficiency and learn more about their customers and, so, computer scientists are in high demand. Java developers are No. 1 on Glassdoor’s “50 Best Jobs in America” for 2021.

  • Here’s How Exxon Could Go Even Bigger on Its Dividend

    Oil companies used to compete on how much crude they could produce. Truist analyst Neal Dingmann wrote in a report published Thursday that Exxon looks as if it is going to generate more than enough cash to pay off debt and still have enough to raise its dividend and buyback. The idea that Exxon could raise its dividend had seemed unthinkable just a year ago, because the company looked as if it might have to cut the payout.

  • 2022 Auto Industry Outlook

    Tyson Jominy, J.D. Power VP of data and analytics, joins Yahoo Finance to share the company’s outlook on the automotive industry in 2022 and beyond.

  • Oil Gains as North American Freeze, OPEC+ Constraints Hit Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed to a seven-week high as supply constraints from OPEC+ to North America offset concerns about the impact of a Covid-19 outbreak in China.Futures in New York rose 2.1% to the highest closing price since Nov. 16, and traded above $80 a barrel earlier in the session. A deep freeze in Canada and the northern U.S. is disrupting oil flows, boosting prices just as American stockpiles decline. Output from OPEC+ member Kazakhstan’s giant Tengiz oil field has been temporarily adj

  • KFC and Beyond Meat plant-based fried chicken partnership: All of the details

    Yahoo Finance's Brooke Dipalma discusses KFC and Beyond Meat's nationwide debut of plant-based fried chicken on January 10.

  • Chrysler Takes Aim at Tesla. The Auto Maker Plans to Go All-Electric by 2028.

    Stellantis brand Chrysler unveiled an electric-vehicle concept at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

  • The New 401(k): Three Major Additions and One Loss for Investors

    The 401(k) plan has quietly undergone some significant changes. ESG funds and annuities are now allowed, and smaller firms can more easily offer a 401(k) plan. But beware the backdoor Roth closing.

  • Rivian Falls Most Since November After Amazon’s Stellantis Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. fell the most since mid-November after Amazon.com Inc., one of its biggest backers and customers, agreed to buy battery-electric delivery vans from rival automaker Stellantis NV.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapHeaviest Tech Selling in a D

  • Sonos Gains After Winning U.S. Import Ban on Some Google Devices

    (Bloomberg) -- Sonos Inc. rose in post-market trading after it won a U.S. trade agency ruling that will limit the imports of some phones, laptops and speakers made overseas by Alphabet Inc.’s Google because they infringe patents for home audio technology.The U.S. International Trade Commission issued the ban Thursday after affirming a judge’s findings that the devices were using Sonos’ patented inventions without permission. The Biden administration can veto the exclusion order on public-policy

  • Global Gas Shortage Worsens as Emerging Asia Joins the Hunt

    (Bloomberg) -- The hunt for natural gas is spreading to Asia’s developing economies, with India and Indonesia adding to the global demand pressure.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayBiggest Tech Selling in a Decade as Rate Rout Spooks Hedge FundsOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapIndian Oil Corp. and Gujarat Stat

  • Workers at unionized New York Starbucks store continue walk out over staffing, safety

    Baristas at a Starbucks Corp location in Buffalo, New York, walked off the job for a second day on Thursday in protest of what they say are unsafe working conditions amid a new surge in COVID-19 cases. Workers left their positions on Wednesday at the Elmwood Avenue location - the only unionized corporate-owned Starbucks store in the United States - and say they will not return until they feel safe. A third of employees there are out because of COVID-19, said barista Casey Moore, one of the union organizers in Buffalo.

  • World's biggest uranium miner says it is unaffected by Kazakh turmoil

    Kazatomprom, the world's biggest uranium producer, said on Thursday it was operating normally with no impact on output or exports despite unrest in Kazakhstan. Uranium prices have risen after unrest in Kazakhstan which was spurred initially by protests against fuel price hikes. But the central Asian country's political turmoil does not seem to have so far affected key industries.

  • Bitcoin network power slumps as Kazakhstan crackdown hits crypto miners

    The global computing power of the bitcoin network has dropped sharply as the shutdown this week of Kazakhstan's internet during a deadly uprising hit the country's fast-growing cryptocurrency mining industry. Kazakhstan became last year the world's second-largest centre for bitcoin mining after the United States, according to the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance, after major hub China clamped down on crypto mining activity. Russia sent paratroopers into Kazakhstan on Thursday to help put down the countrywide uprising after violence spread across the tightly controlled former Soviet state.

  • What iPod inventor Tony Fadell says he learned from Steve Jobs

    In a new interview, former Apple engineer Tony Fadell — who's credited with inventing the iPod and helping design the iPhone — says Jobs taught him how to anticipate and serve a customer's wishes.

  • Charlie Munger just doubled his bet on tech giant Alibaba to $71.5 million — try these 3 China plays instead to diversify your exposure

    Munger says things are 'crazier' than the dot-com bubble. But he still likes this stock.

  • GameStop shares surge on plan to enter NFT, crypto markets

    GameStop declined to comment. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news citing people familiar with the matter. The video game retailer is undergoing a revamp, with Chairman Ryan Cohen tapping executives from companies including Amazon.com Inc to turn GameStop away from brick-and-mortar and towards e-commerce.

  • COVID-19: "There's no significant data saying there's a huge amount of transmission in school," says doctor

    Dr. Daniela Lamas, Brigham and Women’s Hospital pulmonary and critical care physician, join Yahoo Finance to discuss the struggle between city mayors and school districts. The groups are divided over the issue of in-person learning.

  • Oil Heads for Third Weekly Advance as Constraints Tighten Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was poised for a third weekly gain as the market tightened due to supply constraints across OPEC+ members following civil unrest.Futures in New York traded near $80 a barrel after rising almost 6% over the past four sessions. Kazakhstan’s biggest oil producer has altered output at the giant Tengiz field following protests in the country, while Libyan production has also been crimped. Oil’s market structure has firmed in a bullish backwardation structure, signaling growing supp

  • 2022 Retirement Planning: It's Easier If You Understand The New Rules

    Retirement planning is always a challenge. Amassing enough retirement savings is easier if you understand 2022's new rules.

  • The Hidden Cost of Target Date Funds

    If you’ve begun saving for retirement, there’s a good chance you’ve heard of target date funds. They’re a common investment vehicle, often used in employer-sponsored retirement plans like 401(k)s or 403(b)s. More specifically, target date funds are exchange-traded funds or mutual … Continue reading → The post The Hidden Cost of Target Date Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.