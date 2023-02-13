U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,137.29
    +46.83 (+1.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,245.93
    +376.66 (+1.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,891.79
    +173.67 (+1.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,941.14
    +22.33 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.26
    -0.88 (-1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,864.30
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    +0.15 (+0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0727
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7170
    -0.0270 (-0.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2139
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3800
    +0.9420 (+0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,684.43
    -100.49 (-0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.84
    -7.66 (-1.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,947.60
    +65.15 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,427.32
    -243.66 (-0.88%)
     

Anesthesia monitoring devices market size to increase by USD 1,108.53 million: B Braun Melsungen AG and Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA Among Key Vendors- Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 10.67% and register an incremental growth of USD 1,108.53 million during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the anesthesia monitoring devices market was valued at USD 1,121.48 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global anesthesia monitoring devices market is segmented into North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The improved healthcare infrastructure, an increasing number of surgeries being performed under general anesthesia, and a growing prevalence of chronic diseases and their related risk factors are driving the growth of the regional market.

Company Profiles

The anesthesia monitoring devices market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • B Braun Melsungen AG: The company offers anesthesia monitoring devices such as B-Smart Injection Pressure Monitor and Stimuplex HNS12 Nerve Stimulator.

  • Becton Dickinson and Co: The company offers anesthesia monitoring devices such as Aeon8800A and Aeon8600A.

  • Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd: The company offers anesthesia monitoring devices such as E-Series PSG System.

  • General Electric Co: The company offers anesthesia monitoring devices such as Drager Atlan A300, A300 XL, and Drager Fabius Plus.

  • Getinge AB: The company offers anesthesia monitoring devices such as Optiflow Switch and Optiflow Trace.

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • Medtronic Plc

  • Compumedics Ltd.

  • Dixion Vertrieb medizinischer Gerate GmbH

  • Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd.

  • Infinium Medical Inc.

  • Masimo Corp.

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing number of surgeries requiring general anesthesia, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and associated risk factors, and advances in anesthesia technology. However, the high cost of anesthesia monitoring devices is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

  • By type, the market is segmented into standalone and integrated. The standalone segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

  • By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World. North America held the largest share of the market.

Related Reports:

Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market by Application, Device, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The diagnostic wearable medical devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 7,333.3 million. The growing demand for early diagnosis is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as data privacy issues may impede the market growth.

Cerebral and Tissue Oximetry Devices Market by Product, End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The cerebral and tissue oximetry devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.77% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 73.7 million. The growing use of cerebral and tissue oximetry devices in cardiac surgical procedures is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of cerebral and tissue oximetry devices may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this anesthesia monitoring devices market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the anesthesia monitoring devices market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the anesthesia monitoring devices market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the anesthesia monitoring devices market across Asia, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of anesthesia monitoring devices market vendors

Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

163

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.67%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1108.53 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

9.0

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key countries

US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

B Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., Beijing Aeonmed Co. Ltd., Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, General Electric Co., Getinge AB, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Compumedics Ltd., Dixion Vertrieb medizinischer Gerate GmbH, Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd., Infinium Medical Inc., Masimo Corp., Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd, Nihon Kohden Corp., SCHILLER AG, and Siemens AG

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global anesthesia monitoring devices market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Standalone - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Integrated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Ambulatory service centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 B Braun Melsungen AG

  • 12.4 Beijing Aeonmed Co. Ltd.

  • 12.5 BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.6 Compumedics Ltd.

  • 12.7 Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA

  • 12.8 Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd.

  • 12.9 Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

  • 12.10 General Electric Co.

  • 12.11 Getinge AB

  • 12.12 Koninklijke Philips NV

  • 12.13 Masimo Corp.

  • 12.14 Medtronic Plc

  • 12.15 Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd

  • 12.16 Nihon Kohden Corp.

  • 12.17 Siemens AG

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market 2023-2027
Global Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anesthesia-monitoring-devices-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-1-108-53-million-b-braun-melsungen-ag-and-dragerwerk-ag-and-co-kgaa-among-key-vendors--technavio-301744263.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • The U.S. Blacklisted More Chinese Companies. The Big Ones Aren’t On the List.

    Tensions with China are brewing as the U.S. added six more entities to its blacklist amid alleged spy balloon concerns. Is there a risk for Alibaba and other large internet companies? Here’s what we know: Earlier this month, the U.S. military shot down a high-altitude balloon from China that was flying over South Carolina.

  • Ford ramps up EV spending with $3.5B battery plant in Michigan

    Ford announced big spending plans today in its home state of Michigan, with a new battery plant. As part of the company’s $50 billion global investment in electrification, Ford will build a $3.5 billion EV battery plant in Marshall, Michigan.

  • Walmart Makes a Surprising Pricing Move Customers Will Love (Costco May Not)

    The discount retailer has done something you're going to like (that Costco and Dollar General may not be thrilled with).

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Enterprise Products Partners LP, Energy Transfer LP and Magellan Midstream Partners LP.

    Enterprise Products Partners LP, Energy Transfer LP and Magellan Midstream Partners LP are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Record 3,000-Mile Voyage for Canadian Gas Offers Relief for Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- A stream of natural gas that’s being unleashed from British Columbia’s vast reservoirs is blazing a record-setting path through global markets, providing hope for Canada’s beleaguered drillers and relief for energy-hungry economies around the world.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaUS Fighters Down More Objects as

  • Toyota Makes a Big Change on EVs

    This is the complex and contradictory message that the future CEO of Toyota TM has just sent. Koji Sato, 53, who will take the helm at the automotive giant on April 1, on Feb. 13 spoke for the first time since his promotion last month. Sato's position on electric vehicles is particularly eagerly awaited.

  • Three Oil Stocks Exposed to Natural-Gas Plunge

    Citi analyst Scott Gruber thinks lower gas prices will cut into free cash flow for Coterra, Ovintiv, and Devon Energy.

  • Gasoline: 'Prepare for higher prices in the summer,' analyst says

    Drivers should enjoy lower gas prices while they last - and prepare for higher prices later this year, says one oil analyst.

  • India aims to triple defence exports to $5 billion, sell fighter jets, choppers

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday set out ambitions to more than triple annual defence exports to $5 billion over the next two years, as arms firms flocked to a major air show for a slice of the nation's massive import budget. The country is looking to sign defence deals worth 750 billion rupees ($9 billion) at the biennial five-day Aero India event, its biggest ever, as its airlines try to complete jetliner purchases to meet civilian demand and press global aircraft manufacturers to produce more locally, mainly through partnerships. India has been one of the world's biggest importers of defence equipment for decades, but it has punched below its weight in the global arms export market.

  • Silicon Valley layoffs are a boon for tech-hungry farm equipment makers

    Big agricultural and construction equipment manufacturers in the American Midwest are on a mission to lure Silicon Valley tech workers who have been caught up in a wave of hiring freezes and layoffs, executives told Reuters. Mass layoffs at major tech firms have opened the talent pipeline for Illinois-based Deere & Co. - the world's largest tractor maker - and rivals who are eager to add tech workers to their payrolls as they expand into autonomous tractors, mining trucks, and other smart farming technology. The executives said the newly available tech talent could inject much-needed expertise into farm equipment manufacturing, helping to transform the industry through the use of more artificial intelligence and automation.

  • 3 Retail REIT Stocks to Stay Afloat Despite Industry Hiccups

    Although economic slowdown, inflationary pressure and rising borrowing costs remain headwinds, Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry stocks SPG, FRT and NNN are poised to gain from omni-channel retailing, adaptive reuse capabilities and essential retail tenants focus amid limited supply.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Aerospace suppliers face competition for hires from planemakers

    Aerospace suppliers are gearing up for a hiring spree in 2023 but could face stiff competition for skilled laborers, including from their top customers - planemakers Boeing and Airbus. The tight labor market is a key factor in the industry's supply-chain shortages, and could determine whether Boeing and Airbus meet near-term production goals, industry officials said. Executives at last week's Pacific Northwest Aerospace Alliance conference, a gathering of top suppliers, expressed concern about replacing workers who left through layoffs or attrition during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • 3 Silver Mining Stocks to Bet on Amid Industry Challenges

    Despite the ongoing downtrend in silver prices weighing on the near-term prospects of the Zacks Mining - Silver industry, FNLPF, BVN and VZLA are likely to gain from solid growth projects, efforts to improve operational efficiency and lower costs.

  • Apple, Amazon, Walmart: Adani Group Is Trading At Higher Valuations Than These Companies Despite Market Rout

    Despite the recent rout in the Adani Group of companies’ stock after the US-based Hindenburg Research report, the Indian conglomerate's listed firms retain their astronomical valuation. What Happened: Based on the traditional stock-market measures, about five of the group's seven core listed companies are trading at higher price-to-earnings, or PE, multiples compared to some of the most valued U.S. companies, such as Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

  • Europe has spent more than $800 billion shielding citizens from the energy crisis

    Back in 2021, consumers in the UK and Europe were already feeling the pain of rising energy costs, which were being pushed up by a cocktail of factors including soaring natural gas prices. Then, in February 2022, Russia, itself a major energy supplier, invaded Ukraine, destabilizing the region and sending energy prices rocketing even higher. With energy suppliers collapsing and citizens facing home-heating bills that were spiraling out of control, most governments in the region put in place subs

  • Strength Seen in Select Energy Services (WTTR): Can Its 7.8% Jump Turn into More Strength?

    Select Energy Services (WTTR) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

  • For Mining EV Metals, the Arctic Is Hot

    The scramble to secure green-energy metals is bringing new life to one of the world’s oldest mining hubs.

  • How China Is Leading the Clean Energy Transition

    The ongoing global energy crisis has created a nuclear revival, fueling Asia to give the once-disregarded nuclear power industry a second chance.1

  • Toyota's CEO-to-be outlines leadership team bullish on EVs

    The next president at Japan’s top automaker Toyota, Koji Sato, introduced a management team Monday that he said will lead an aggressive push on electric vehicles. Sato stressed that “electrification” is a key theme for his team and promised to develop a totally new, next-generation electric vehicle by 2026. In a presentation, Sato listed the various executives, each with different responsibilities, such as carbon neutrality, safety technology, as well as overseeing regions like North America and Asia.