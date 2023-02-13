Anesthesia monitoring devices market size to increase by USD 1,108.53 million: B Braun Melsungen AG and Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA Among Key Vendors- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 10.67% and register an incremental growth of USD 1,108.53 million during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the anesthesia monitoring devices market was valued at USD 1,121.48 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

By region, the global anesthesia monitoring devices market is segmented into North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The improved healthcare infrastructure, an increasing number of surgeries being performed under general anesthesia, and a growing prevalence of chronic diseases and their related risk factors are driving the growth of the regional market.

Company Profiles

The anesthesia monitoring devices market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

B Braun Melsungen AG: The company offers anesthesia monitoring devices such as B-Smart Injection Pressure Monitor and Stimuplex HNS12 Nerve Stimulator.

Becton Dickinson and Co: The company offers anesthesia monitoring devices such as Aeon8800A and Aeon8600A.

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd: The company offers anesthesia monitoring devices such as E-Series PSG System.

General Electric Co: The company offers anesthesia monitoring devices such as Drager Atlan A300, A300 XL, and Drager Fabius Plus.

Getinge AB: The company offers anesthesia monitoring devices such as Optiflow Switch and Optiflow Trace.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Medtronic Plc

Compumedics Ltd.

Dixion Vertrieb medizinischer Gerate GmbH

Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd.

Infinium Medical Inc.

Masimo Corp.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing number of surgeries requiring general anesthesia, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and associated risk factors, and advances in anesthesia technology. However, the high cost of anesthesia monitoring devices is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

Market Segmentation

By type , the market is segmented into standalone and integrated . The standalone segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World. North America held the largest share of the market.

What are the key data covered in this anesthesia monitoring devices market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the anesthesia monitoring devices market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the anesthesia monitoring devices market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the anesthesia monitoring devices market across Asia, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of anesthesia monitoring devices market vendors

Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 163 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.67% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1108.53 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled B Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., Beijing Aeonmed Co. Ltd., Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, General Electric Co., Getinge AB, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Compumedics Ltd., Dixion Vertrieb medizinischer Gerate GmbH, Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd., Infinium Medical Inc., Masimo Corp., Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd, Nihon Kohden Corp., SCHILLER AG, and Siemens AG Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

