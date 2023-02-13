Anesthesia monitoring devices market size to increase by USD 1,108.53 million: B Braun Melsungen AG and Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA Among Key Vendors- Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 10.67% and register an incremental growth of USD 1,108.53 million during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the anesthesia monitoring devices market was valued at USD 1,121.48 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report
Regional Analysis
By region, the global anesthesia monitoring devices market is segmented into North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The improved healthcare infrastructure, an increasing number of surgeries being performed under general anesthesia, and a growing prevalence of chronic diseases and their related risk factors are driving the growth of the regional market.
Company Profiles
The anesthesia monitoring devices market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
B Braun Melsungen AG: The company offers anesthesia monitoring devices such as B-Smart Injection Pressure Monitor and Stimuplex HNS12 Nerve Stimulator.
Becton Dickinson and Co: The company offers anesthesia monitoring devices such as Aeon8800A and Aeon8600A.
Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd: The company offers anesthesia monitoring devices such as E-Series PSG System.
General Electric Co: The company offers anesthesia monitoring devices such as Drager Atlan A300, A300 XL, and Drager Fabius Plus.
Getinge AB: The company offers anesthesia monitoring devices such as Optiflow Switch and Optiflow Trace.
Koninklijke Philips NV
Medtronic Plc
Compumedics Ltd.
Dixion Vertrieb medizinischer Gerate GmbH
Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd.
Infinium Medical Inc.
Masimo Corp.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the increasing number of surgeries requiring general anesthesia, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and associated risk factors, and advances in anesthesia technology. However, the high cost of anesthesia monitoring devices is hindering the market growth.
Competitive Analysis
Market Segmentation
By type, the market is segmented into standalone and integrated. The standalone segment accounted for the largest share of the market.
By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World. North America held the largest share of the market.
Related Reports:
Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market by Application, Device, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The diagnostic wearable medical devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 7,333.3 million. The growing demand for early diagnosis is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as data privacy issues may impede the market growth.
Cerebral and Tissue Oximetry Devices Market by Product, End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The cerebral and tissue oximetry devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.77% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 73.7 million. The growing use of cerebral and tissue oximetry devices in cardiac surgical procedures is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of cerebral and tissue oximetry devices may impede the market growth.
What are the key data covered in this anesthesia monitoring devices market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the anesthesia monitoring devices market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the anesthesia monitoring devices market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the anesthesia monitoring devices market across Asia, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of anesthesia monitoring devices market vendors
Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
163
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.67%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 1108.53 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
9.0
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key countries
US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
B Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., Beijing Aeonmed Co. Ltd., Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, General Electric Co., Getinge AB, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Compumedics Ltd., Dixion Vertrieb medizinischer Gerate GmbH, Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd., Infinium Medical Inc., Masimo Corp., Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd, Nihon Kohden Corp., SCHILLER AG, and Siemens AG
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global anesthesia monitoring devices market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Type
6.3 Standalone - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Integrated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Type
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by End-user
7.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Ambulatory service centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Market opportunity by End-user
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 B Braun Melsungen AG
12.4 Beijing Aeonmed Co. Ltd.
12.5 BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
12.6 Compumedics Ltd.
12.7 Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA
12.8 Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd.
12.9 Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA
12.10 General Electric Co.
12.11 Getinge AB
12.12 Koninklijke Philips NV
12.13 Masimo Corp.
12.14 Medtronic Plc
12.15 Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd
12.16 Nihon Kohden Corp.
12.17 Siemens AG
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
