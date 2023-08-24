U.S. markets open in 8 hours 11 minutes

Anexo Group First Half 2023 Earnings: EPS: UK£0.086 (vs UK£0.093 in 1H 2022)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Anexo Group (LON:ANX) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: UK£77.8m (up 13% from 1H 2022).

  • Net income: UK£10.1m (down 7.6% from 1H 2022).

  • Profit margin: 13% (down from 16% in 1H 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

  • EPS: UK£0.086 (down from UK£0.093 in 1H 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Anexo Group Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 4.7% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, while revenues in the Consumer Services industry in the United Kingdom are expected to grow by 3.1%.

Performance of the British Consumer Services industry.

The company's shares are up 9.8% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Anexo Group that you need to be mindful of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.