Anfield Energy Announces Upsized C$15 Million Private Placement

Anfield Energy Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia , April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anfield Energy Inc. (TSX.V: AEC; OTCQB: ANLDF; FRANKFURT: 0AD) (“Anfield” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that, in connection with its previously announced bought deal private placement financing, the Company has entered into an amended agreement with Haywood Securities Inc., on behalf of itself and Red Cloud Securities Inc. (collectively, the “Underwriters”), to purchase 125,000,000 subscription receipts of the Company (the “Subscription Receipts”) at a price of C$0.12 per Subscription Receipt on a pre-Consolidation (as hereinafter defined) basis (the “Issue Price”) for gross proceeds to the Company of C$15,000,000 (the “Offering”).

The net proceeds of the Offering are anticipated to be used to fund the cash portion of the Debt Settlement (as hereinafter defined), advancement of the Company’s uranium and vanadium assets in the United States and for general working capital purposes.

As previously disclosed, Anfield has entered into a settlement agreement with Uranium Energy Corp (“UEC”) respecting US$18.34 million which was owed to Uranium One Americas, Inc. (“U1A”) and is presently due and owing to UEC (the “Indebtedness”). UEC has agreed to the full settlement of the Indebtedness for US$9.17 million in cash plus US$9.17 million in securities of Anfield (the “Debt Settlement”). In addition, Anfield will complete an asset swap to exchange certain of its properties for properties of UEC (the “Property Swap” and, together with the Debt Settlement, the “Transactions”). Further details regarding the Transactions can be found in the Company’s news release dated April 21, 2022.

The Subscription Receipts will be issued pursuant to a subscription receipt agreement (the “Subscription Receipt Agreement”) to be entered into by the Company, the Underwriters and a licensed Canadian trust company as subscription receipt agent (the “Escrow Agent”) to be agreed upon. Pursuant to the Subscription Receipt Agreement, the gross proceeds from the Offering (less 50% of the Underwriters’ cash commission and all of the Underwriters’ expenses) (the “Escrowed Funds”) will be held in escrow pending satisfaction of certain conditions, including, amongst others, (a) the satisfaction or waiver of each of the conditions precedent to the Transactions with UEC and (b) the receipt of all required regulatory approvals in connection with the Transactions and the Offering, including the conditional approval of the Exchange (collectively, the “Escrow Release Conditions”).

Upon the satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions, each of the Subscription Receipts will automatically convert into one unit (a “Unit”) of the Company. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) plus one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole such purchase warrant, a “Warrant”), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) at a price of C$0.18 on a pre-Consolidation basis for a period of 60 months from the closing of the Offering. If the Escrow Release Conditions have not been satisfied on or prior to the date that is 90 days after the closing date of the Offering, the Escrow Agent shall return the Escrowed Funds, including any interest earned thereon, to the holders of Subscription Receipts on a pro rata basis.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about May 12, 2022 and is subject to certain customary conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and acceptance of the Exchange.

The Subscription Receipts to be issued under the Offering will be offered by way of private placement in all of the provinces of Canada, and in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Subscription Receipts and the common shares, Warrants and Warrant Shares underlying the Subscription Receipts and the Warrants, respectively, will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period in accordance with Canadian securities legislation.

In connection with the Transactions, the Company intends to complete a consolidation of its common share capital on a one-for-ten basis (the “Consolidation”). If the Consolidation is completed prior to conversion of the Subscription Receipts, the number of Units to be received and the exercise price of the Warrants will be adjusted accordingly.

About Anfield

Anfield is a uranium and vanadium development and near-term production company that is committed to becoming a top-tier energy-related fuels supplier by creating value through sustainable, efficient growth in its assets. Anfield is a publicly traded corporation listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange (AEC-V), the OTCQB Marketplace (ANLDF) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (0AD). Anfield is focused on its conventional asset centre, as summarized below:

Arizona/Utah/Colorado – Shootaring Canyon Mill

A key asset in Anfield’s portfolio is the Shootaring Canyon Mill in Garfield County, Utah. The Shootaring Canyon Mill is strategically located within one of the historically most prolific uranium production areas in the United States, and is one of only three licensed uranium mills in the United States.

Anfield’s conventional uranium assets consist of mining claims and state leases in southeastern Utah, Colorado, and Arizona, targeting areas where past uranium mining or prospecting occurred. Anfield’s conventional uranium assets include the Velvet-Wood Project, the Frank M Uranium Project, the West Slope Project, as well as the Findlay Tank breccia pipe. A NI 43-101 PEA has been completed for the Velvet-Wood Project. The PEA is preliminary in nature, and includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment would be realized. All conventional uranium assets are situated within a 200-mile radius of the Shootaring Mill.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

ANFIELD ENERGY INC.

Corey Dias, Chief Executive Officer

