U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,570.00
    +12.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,672.00
    +52.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,565.75
    +70.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,315.60
    +5.30 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.77
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.00
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.59
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1608
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    -0.0200 (-1.21%)
     

  • Vix

    15.24
    -0.19 (-1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3761
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8200
    +0.1210 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,999.57
    +1,060.89 (+1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,511.19
    +1,268.51 (+522.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.82
    +18.27 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,079.45
    +479.04 (+1.67%)
     

Angel Pharmaceuticals Announces Approval of IND Application in China for ITK Inhibitor CPI-818

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JIAXING, China and BURLINGAME, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. ("Angel Pharma") today announced that its IND application for CPI-818, a small molecule ITK inhibitor, has been approved by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) to initiate clinical trials in patients with relapsed/refractory T-cell lymphomas (TCL) in China.

CPI-818, the first-and-only ITK inhibitor in clinical development, has been shown to selectively inhibit ITK (interleukin-2-inducible T-cell kinase) without effect on related kinases such as RLK (resting lymphocyte kinase) and BTK (Bruton's tyrosine kinase). Angel Pharma licensed the rights to CPI-818 from Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) for development, manufacturing and commercialization in China. Corvus is studying CPI-818 in a multi-center Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in patients with several types of TCL in the U.S. and Asia. Overall, CPI-818 has been shown to be well-tolerated, and has shown anti-tumor activity in peripheral T-cell lymphomas (PTCL) and in cutaneous T-cell lymphomas. As reported at the annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology in December 2020, 2 of 7 patients with refractory PTCL experienced responses to treatment with CPI-818; one complete response and one partial response.

"This marks an important milestone in our efforts to bring this potential first-in-class innovative drug to patients in China. We are excited about working with top lymphoma experts in China to accelerate the development of CPI-818 to address unmet clinical need." said Richard A. Miller, M.D., co-founder and chairman of Angel Pharmaceuticals.

Professor Song Yuqin, Director of the Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology (CSCO), Secretary-General of the Anti-Lymphoma Alliance of the CSCO, and Deputy Director of Lymphoma Department at Peking University Cancer Hospital, said: "Relapsed/refractory T-cell lymphoma is a challenging group of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Current five-year overall survival rates for the majority of patients are 10-30%. We are very pleased that Angel Pharmaceuticals brought the only clinical phase ITK inhibitor to China. We hope that the clinical development of the product in China progress successfully to benefit patients with relapsed/refractory T-cell lymphoma."

About CPI-818

CPI-818 is an investigational small molecule drug given orally that has selectively inhibited ITK (interleukin-2-inducible T-cell kinase) in preclinical studies. It was designed to possess dual properties: to block malignant T-cell growth and to modulate immune responses. ITK, an enzyme, is expressed predominantly in T-cells and plays a role in T-cell and natural killer (NK) cell lymphomas and leukemias, as well as in normal immune function. Interference with ITK signaling can modulate immune responses to various antigens. The Company believes the inhibition of specific molecular targets in T-cells may be of therapeutic benefit for patients with T-cell lymphomas and in patients with autoimmune diseases. Corvus is conducting a Phase 1b/2 trial in patients with refractory T-cell lymphomas in the U.S. and Angel Pharmaceuticals, which has rights to CPI-818 in China, is leading a global trial in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) T-cell lymphomas.

About Angel Pharmaceuticals

Angel Pharmaceuticals is a privately held biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of precisely targeted investigational medicines for cancer, autoimmune, infectious and other serious diseases. Angel Pharmaceuticals was launched with strategic collaboration with U.S. biopharmaceutical company Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., with investments from Zhejiang Puissance Capital, Hisun Pharmaceuticals, Tigermed and fund associated with Betta Pharmaceuticals. Angel Pharmaceuticals' initial pipeline includes licensed rights to develop and commercialize three clinical-stage candidates, mupadolimab, CPI-818 and ciforadenant, in greater China, and global commercial and intellectual property rights for a pre-clinical stage new generation of BTK inhibitors. For more information, visit www.angelpharma.com

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Corvus' lead product candidate is mupadolimab (CPI-006), a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against CD73 that has exhibited immunomodulatory activity and activation of immune cells in preclinical studies. The Company's second clinical program, CPI-818, is an investigational, oral, small molecule drug that selectively inhibited ITK in preclinical studies, and is in a multicenter Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in patients with several types of T-cell lymphomas. Its third clinical program, ciforadenant (CPI-444), is an oral, small molecule inhibitor of the A2A receptor. For more information, visit www.corvuspharma.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/angel-pharmaceuticals-announces-approval-of-ind-application-in-china-for-itk-inhibitor-cpi-818-301407424.html

SOURCE Angel Pharmaceuticals

Recommended Stories

  • Yellen Expects High Inflation Through Mid-2022 Before Easing

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she expects price increases to remain high through the first half of 2022, but rejected criticism that the U.S. risks losing control of inflation.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Rea

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stock Jumped Higher on Monday

    Shares of cloud-computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth specialist Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and innovative insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all surged higher on Monday. The share-price moves were likely due to broader market momentum for tech stocks -- particularly growth tech stocks like these three names. Finally, many growth tech stocks were up several percentage points or more.

  • Why Moderna Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) jumped 7% on Monday after the biotech released positive data from a key clinical trial for its COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273. Moderna said interim data from a phase 2/3 study suggested its vaccine demonstrated "a robust neutralizing antibody response" in kids aged 6 to 11 after two 50-microgram doses. Critically, the drug also demonstrated "a favorable safety profile."

  • Moderna Stock Pops After Its Covid Vaccine Generates Antibodies In Children

    Moderna stock rose Monday after the company said its Covid vaccine produced a similar level of antibodies in children as it did in adults.

  • What Could These Clinical Results Mean for AbbVie's Shareholders?

    The results from phase 3 clinical trials suggest that Rinvoq could be an effective treatment for patients.

  • Moderna Announces Positive Data on Covid-19 Vaccine in Children

    Moderna said its Covid-19 vaccine was effective in children aged six to 11 in a Phase 2/3 trial. The company will submit the data to the Food and Drug Administration “in the near term.”

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As 'Open Season' Begins On Covid Booster Shots?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the CDC recommended Covid booster shots for people age 65 and older, and otherwise vulnerable Americans?

  • Amazon has found a new entry point into US healthcare

    Amazon is racing ahead of competitors to find new avenues into US healthcare. Now it's moving Alexa into hospital rooms.

  • His NBA Dream Was Right There. Then He Couldn't Move His Legs.

    On June 20, 2019, Kris Wilkes awoke in an Airbnb near downtown Indianapolis. He was happy. Next to him was the woman he was falling in love with. Scattered throughout the rest of the rooms of the rented house were friends and family members who had supported him throughout his budding basketball career. It was the morning of the NBA draft, and Wilkes was on the cusp of achieving a childhood dream. Just a few miles up the road at North Central High School, Wilkes had become a coveted basketball r

  • Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

    Coronavirus cases are going down but COVID-19 is still taking a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their f

  • Could Moderna Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has helped many investors get rich over the past year. The coronavirus vaccine made Moderna profitable after only one full quarter of sales -- and profit topped $1 billion. The coronavirus vaccine giant predicts $20 billion in vaccine sales this year.

  • Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announce start of rolling review of COVID antiviral in Europe

    Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said Monday the European Medicines Agency has started a rolling review of molnupiravir, its oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19 in adults. "Merck plans to work with the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) to complete the rolling review process to facilitate initiating the formal review of the Marketing Authorization Application," the company said in a statement. The partner have already submitted an application for emergency u

  • Novartis lung cancer drug fails another Phase III trial

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Novartis said on Monday its canakinumab drug had failed in another trial, missing targets to improve overall survival rates for lung cancer patients and prevent the progression-free survival of people with the condition. The Swiss company said its Canopy-1 Phase III study did not meet its primary endpoints when treating patients with previously untreated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer in combination with pembrolizumab plus platinum-based doublet chemotherapy. The announcement serves as a blow for Novartis after the drug, in combination with chemotherapy agent docetaxel, failed earlier this year to improve survival in patients in its Canopy-2 Phase III study.

  • Florida's top doctor refuses mask, is told to leave meeting

    Florida's top health official was asked to leave a meeting after refusing to wear a mask at the office of a state senator who told him she had a serious medical condition, officials have confirmed. Florida Senate leader Wilton Simpson, a Republican, sent a memo to senators Saturday regarding the incident at the office of Democratic state Sen. Tina Polsky, asking visitors at the building to be respectful with social interactions. Polsky, who represents parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties, had not yet made public her breast cancer diagnosis.

  • Fauci pressed over claims of funding for ‘cruel’ puppy experiment that locked their heads in cages with sandflies

    Lawmakers question value of alleged cruel tests on young dogs

  • If You Bought This at Walmart, Get Rid of It and Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

    Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to

  • Moderna Data Shows Covid-19 Vaccine Produced Strong Immune Response in 6- to 11-Year-Olds

    Moderna said it would submit the results from an interim study to health regulators in the U.S., Europe and elsewhere in seeking authorization for 6- to 11-year-olds.

  • Long COVID ‘affects every single aspect of a person’s daily life and daily functioning,’ including employment: study

    A new study from researchers at Mount Sinai shows just how serious long COVID can be, and how long it can last --- even for patients who weren't hospitalized.

  • FDA Advisors to Discuss Covid-19 Vaccines for Children. What Comes Next.

    Pfizer said last week that a child-sized dose of its Covid-19 vaccine, a third the size of the adult dose, was 90.7% effective.

  • Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Reflects on Mom's Osteoporosis Battle: She Was 'Shrinking Before Our Eyes'

    To mark World Osteoporosis Day, Camilla spoke with Gloria Hunniford on BBC One's Morning Live about the debilitating disease