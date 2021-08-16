U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,479.71
    +11.71 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,625.40
    +110.02 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,793.76
    -29.13 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,203.41
    -19.69 (-0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.43
    -1.01 (-1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.10
    +10.90 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    +0.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1781
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    -0.0400 (-3.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3842
    -0.0032 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2340
    -0.3360 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,989.93
    -758.69 (-1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,160.56
    -37.02 (-3.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,153.98
    -64.73 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,523.19
    -453.96 (-1.62%)
     

Angel Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Acceptance for Clinical Trial of ITK Inhibitor CPI-818 in China

·5 min read

Launches R&D Centers in China & U.S.

JIAXING, China and BURLINGAME, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ("Angel Pharma") today announced that the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has accepted its IND application for the initiation of a Phase 1/1b clinical trial of its small molecule ITK inhibitor CPI-818 for treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell lymphomas. Angel Pharma plans to initiate the trial before the end of 2021.

CPI-818, the first-and-only ITK inhibitor in clinical development in China, has been shown to selectively inhibit ITK (interleukin-2-inducible T-cell kinase) without effect on related kinases such as RLK (resting lymphocyte kinase) and BTK (Bruton's tyrosine kinase). ITK is a 72 kDa protein kinase that plays an essential role in the activation, differentiation and proliferation of T-cells. There is evidence that ITK may play a role in the development and growth of T-cell lymphomas. Based on these properties, ITK is a promising treatment target for autoimmune diseases and for lymphoproliferative diseases such as T-cell lymphomas (TCL), which comprise an aggressive and heterogeneous subtype of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Angel Pharma licensed the rights to CPI-818 from Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) for development, manufacturing and commercialization in China. Corvus is studying CPI-818 in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial in patients with several types of TCL in the U.S. and Asia. As of February 17, 2021, 25 patients (16 in dose escalation and 9 in expansion) have received CPI-818 treatment. Overall, CPI-818 has been shown to be well-tolerated, and has shown anti-tumor activity in peripheral T-cell lymphomas (PTCL) and in cutaneous T-cell lymphomas. As reported at the annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology in December 2020, 2 of 7 patients with refractory PTCL experienced responses to treatment with CPI-818; one complete response and one partial response.

"The NMPA's acceptance of the IND for CPI-818 is an important step towards bringing this innovative product candidate to patients in China," said Richard A. Miller, M.D., co-founder and chairman of Angel Pharmaceuticals. There is a need for novel effective therapies for patients with T-cell lymphoma since current treatment options are limited and outcomes are often poor. Angel Pharma has a robust pipeline and the advancement of CPI-818 is only the first step in developing several potential first-in-class therapeutic opportunities. T-cell lymphomas are more common in China than in the U.S., highlighting the potential synergies of the collaboration between Angel Pharma and Corvus, which could accelerate development of our drugs for global markets."

Dr. Ted Wang, co-founder and general manager of Angel Pharmaceuticals, commented, "The aspiration of Angel Pharma is to gather world-class resources to bring innovative therapies to benefit Chinese people. With CPI-818, we will be able to potentially provide a safer, highly differentiated therapy for patients suffering from T-cell lymphoma and potentially other indications such as autoimmune diseases."

Separately, Angel Pharma announced the launch of its research centers in China and the U.S in July 2021. The new research center in China, based in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province, occupies over 3,000 square meters of state-of-the-art research and development facilities including chemistry, molecular biology and pharmaceutical development laboratories. The U.S. research center, located in Burlingame, CA, occupies more than 1,000 square meters dedicated to research and development. Since its launch in October 2020, Angel Pharma has built an experienced R&D team, including expertise in clinical sciences, clinical operations, pharmacovigilance, CMC, regulatory, early discovery and pharmacology.

About Angel Pharmaceuticals

Angel Pharmaceuticals is a privately held biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of precisely targeted investigational medicines for cancer, autoimmune, infectious and other serious diseases. Angel Pharmaceuticals was launched with strategic collaboration with U.S. biopharmaceutical company Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., with investments from Zhejiang Puissance Capital, Hisun Pharmaceuticals, Tigermed and fund associated with Betta Pharmaceuticals. Angel Pharmaceuticals' initial pipeline includes licensed rights to develop and commercialize three clinical-stage candidates, mupadolimab, CPI-818 and ciforadenant, in greater China, and global commercial and IP rights for a pre-clinical stage new generation of BTK inhibitor. For more information, visit www.angelpharma.com

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Corvus' lead product candidate is mupadolimab (CPI-006), a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against CD73 that has exhibited immunomodulatory activity and activation of immune cells in preclinical studies. The Company's second clinical program, CPI-818, is an investigational, oral, small molecule drug that selectively inhibited ITK in preclinical studies, and is in a multicenter Phase 1/1b clinical trial in patients with several types of T-cell lymphomas. Its third clinical program, ciforadenant (CPI-444), is an oral, small molecule inhibitor of the A2A receptor. For more information, visit www.corvuspharma.com.

About CPI-818

CPI-818 is an investigational small molecule drug given orally that has selectively inhibited ITK (interleukin-2-inducible T-cell kinase) in preclinical studies. It was designed to possess dual properties: to block malignant T-cell growth and to modulate immune responses. ITK, an enzyme, is expressed predominantly in T-cells and plays a role in T-cell and natural killer (NK) cell lymphomas and leukemias, as well as in normal immune function. Interference with ITK signaling can modulate immune responses to various antigens. The Company believes the inhibition of specific molecular targets in T-cells may be of therapeutic benefit for patients with T-cell lymphomas and in patients with autoimmune diseases. Corvus is conducting a Phase 1/1b trial in patients with refractory T-cell lymphomas in the U.S. and Angel Pharmaceuticals, which has rights to CPI-818 in China, is leading a global trial in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) T-cell lymphomas.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/angel-pharmaceuticals-announces-ind-acceptance-for-clinical-trial-of-itk-inhibitor-cpi-818-in-china-301355659.html

SOURCE Angel Pharmaceuticals

Recommended Stories

  • Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

    The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. have all been found to be highly effective. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.RELATED: If You Did This Before Your Pfizer Vaccine, You May Be

  • Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Covid Booster Vaccine Data to FDA

    The data comes from the first part of a three-part study on booster doses in people who received their first two doses as part of an earlier trial.

  • Why Carnival Stock Kept Dropping Monday

    Last week, Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) announced that it had a COVID-19 outbreak involving 27 people on one of its operating cruise ships. The drop continued today, even after the company put out updated safety protocols over the weekend. Carnival shares dropped another 4% early Monday, but the stock pared its decline and remained down slightly more than 2% as of 10:25 a.m. EDT.

  • Enlivex stock soars to lead premarket gainers after getting OK to start Phase 2b trial of COVID-19 treatment

    Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. soared 21.4% toward a five-month high, enough to pace all premarket gainers early Monday, after the Israel-based immunotherapy company said it received the OK to start a Phase 2b clinical trial for its treatment of severe and critical COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distressed syndrome (ARDS). The Israel Ministry of Health authorized the trial after reviewing Phase 2 trial data. The Phase 2b trial is expected to recruit up to 152 patients in Israel an

  • Pfizer Stock Heats Up On Booster Shot OK, But Is It A Buy Amid Its Climax-Run?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company won authorization to offer Covid vaccine booster shots to immunocompromised people?

  • U.S. children covid hospitalizations hit ‘highest levels we’ve ever seen’: Doctor

    Dr. Cedric Dark, Assistant Professor at Baylor College of Medicine & Board Member with Doctors for America, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Verizon Delays Office Return; India Advisory Cut: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- New York City’s museums and cultural institutions will require visitors and staff to be vaccinated, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. New York state mandated that all health-care workers must have at least their first dose of a Covid vaccine by Sept. 27.The number of people dying with Covid-19 in hospitals is hitting previous highs in some hot-spot states with low-to-average vaccination rates, upending hopes the virus has become less lethal. Hopes that the world will ever to reach herd i

  • Sesen Bio Stock Crashes As FDA Shoots Down Its Bladder Cancer Pitch

    The FDA issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to Sesen Bio Inc's (NASDAQ: SESN) bladder cancer candidate Vicineum. The Company acquired the antibody-drug conjugate in the buyout of Viventia back in 2016. Sesen described the reason for the CRL as a combination of manufacturing issues and requests for more data and statistical analyses. The news comes unexpected as in July, Sesen completed a Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA concluding that no confirmatory trial is necessary. Vicineum uses a recom

  • NOVN: Hard to Top Novan’s Big June: Study Readouts, Capital Raise & Russell Inclusion

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:NOVN READ THE FULL NOVN RESEARCH REPORT Second Quarter 2021 Results On August 12, 2021, Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) reported second quarter financial results in a press release concurrent with the filing of Form 10-Q . A conference call and webcast with supporting presentation was also held to update investors on financial and operational results. The period included

  • Doctor explains why COVID-19 cases are rising among children

    Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine Adjunct Professor Dr. Marcos Sanchez-Gonzalez joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest in COVID-19.&nbsp;

  • CureVac and GSK Say Second Covid-19 Vaccine Was Better in Preclinical Test

    CureVac and partner GlaxoSmithKline say their second-generation Covid-19 vaccine was more effective than their first in a test with monkeys. Their first vaccine was a disappointment.

  • Psyched: Atai Launches 'Salvia Divinorum' Subsidiary, Mindset, Psilera and Wesana's Preclinical Trials, Origin Raises $5M

    Atai Life Sciences Launches New Salvia Divinorum Subsidiary Atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATAI) announced the launch of a new subsidiary that will research Salvinorin A, the active compound in salvia divinorum, a hallucinogenic herb native to Central America. Revixia Life Sciences is the newest addition to Atai’s portfolio. The companies expect to begin clinical trials on Salvinorin A in the second half of 2022. Salvinorin A has been described as a dissociative psychedelic that differs from “class

  • As Covid Cases Spread, Vaccines Won’t Be Enough

    Analysts at Jefferies say that a substantial commercial opportunity remains for the company that develops a good Covid-19 therapeutic.

  • Innovent's Sintilimab/Chemo Regime Shows Overall Survival Benefit In Gastric Cancer

    Innovent Biologics Inc (OTC: IVBIY) has announced topline results from Phase 3 ORIENT-16 study evaluating sintilimab, meeting the primary endpoint of overall survival (OS). The trial assessed sintilimab in combination with chemotherapy (oxaliplatin and capecitabine) compared to chemotherapy alone in the first-line treatment of patients with unresectable, locally advanced, recurrent, or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma. In an interim analysis, the sintilimab -

  • Pfizer, BioNTech submit trial data on COVID-19 booster shot to FDA

    Pfizer Inc. and partner BioNTech SE announced Monday that data from a Phase 1 study has been submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, for the evaluation of a third, booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine. The companies said they will also submit the data to the European Union's version of the FDA, the European Medicines Agency, as well as other regulatory authorities, in the coming weeks. In the U.S., Pfizer-BioNTech plan to seek licensure of a third dose in people at least 16 years o

  • Column: We can't blame the unmasked and unvaccinated for being irresponsible? Really?

    Those of us who have followed the guidance are understandably angry at those who are too selfish, lazy or deluded to wear masks or get immunized.

  • Delta COVID Surge in Iceland Is Very Bad News for the U.S.

    Sigga Ella/Bloomberg via GettyIceland is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. But that didn’t stop the tiny island nation from catching a whole lot of COVID in recent weeks.Although the natural, immediate response to this news might be panic, experts who spoke to The Daily Beast said that Iceland’s recent surge in infections—fueled by the new Delta variant of the novel coronavirus—is probably a sign that herd immunity is within reach over there.What’s happening in Iceland right now

  • Food stamp expansion is a 'long overdue change' that will help feed millions of Americans

    Beginning October 1, all 42 million beneficiaries of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive a permanent increase of more than 25% to their pre-pandemic monthly aid.

  • Formerly Conjoined Twin Gives Birth to Daughter at Hospital Where She Was Separated from Sister

    "It feels like full circle since my mom had us here," Charity Lincoln Gutierrez-Vazquez said of welcoming daughter Alora

  • Moderna Announces Expanded Supply Agreement With Canada, Initiation Of mRNA Therapeutic Study For Inherited Disorder

    Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) announced a double dose of positive tidings Monday, but the stock is still wallowing in the red amid a sell-off seen across vaccine stocks. Moderna Augments Supply Deal With Canada: Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna announced a revised supply agreement with Canada for up to 105 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine and its booster vaccine candidate, if authorized, for delivery through 2024. The agreement provides for 20 million doses each year in 2022 and 2023, wi