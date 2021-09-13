U.S. markets open in 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,487.00
    +28.75 (+0.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,820.00
    +213.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,532.75
    +91.25 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,245.20
    +17.40 (+0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.58
    +0.86 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.10
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.47
    -0.43 (-1.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1790
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3280
    -0.0130 (-0.97%)
     

  • Vix

    19.02
    +0.22 (+1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3835
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0640
    +0.1540 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,696.39
    -1,331.49 (-2.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,137.42
    -68.33 (-5.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,081.55
    +52.35 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,447.37
    +65.53 (+0.22%)
     

Angels on Call Homecare Prepares to Host Weekly Hiring Events for a Wide Range of Caregiver Jobs

Angels on Call Homecare, a licensed home care service agency created to provide reliable, compatible, and professional care to patients across New York State, is preparing to launch weekly hiring events that allow caregivers to find a position that's right for their qualifications and needs.

PEEKSKILL, N.Y., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Angels on Call Homecare is preparing to host weekly hiring events on Wednesdays at 126 Union Ave Peekskill, NY 10566 on the front lawn. Here, potential employees can learn more about the available careers, benefits of working for Angels on Call Homecare, and whether they'd be a good fit for specific positions.

Angels on Call Homecare was created to provide professional care to patients in the comfort of their own homes, including respite, end-of-life, hospice, memory, and disability care, as well as other specialized services. The company offers both medical and non-medical attention and care for those in need. The healthcare company opened in 2005 when registered nurse Pamela Fitzpatrick decided she wanted to make medical care more convenient for patients.

Each caretaker at Angels on Call Homecare is highly trained, experienced, certified, and caring, providing the best care possible to each and every patient. The team is looking to expand and is in need of spirited, compassionate, dependable, and innovative individuals who are able to form healthy relationships with each of their patients.

Angels on Call Homecare proudly offers a range of excellent benefits for each employee, including competitive, weekly pay, flexible hours, paid time off for both full and part-time positions, convenient assignments, mileage reimbursement, insurance and 401Ks, and so much more. The weekly hiring events will dive into each of these benefits extensively.

Available positions include Home Health Aides, Registered Nurses, CNAs, Licensed Practical Nurses, and Personal Care Assistants. Potential applicants will have an opportunity to learn more about the specifics of each of these positions at the weekly hiring events. The company is eager to expand their team and welcome qualified, caring individuals to help provide comfortable, skilled care to each patient.

For those interested in attending one of the weekly hiring events to learn more about the available positions, visit Angels on Call Homecare at www.angelsoncallinc.com to learn more.

About Angels on Call Homecare

Angels on Call Homecare is a licensed home care service agency that aims to provide in-home care to patients with a wide range of conditions. With an experienced, caring staff, they are able to provide specialized care to patients across New York State. They aim to match patients with a staff member that best suits their needs in order to provide the highest level of care possible. For more information about Angels on Call Homecare, visit www.angelsoncallinc.com.

Contact Information
Farra Lanzer
318648@email4pr.com
720-296-4879

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/angels-on-call-homecare-prepares-to-host-weekly-hiring-events-for-a-wide-range-of-caregiver-jobs-301373535.html

SOURCE Angels on Call Homecare

Recommended Stories

  • Men Need Not Apply to World’s Largest E-Scooter Factory

    (Bloomberg) -- Ola Electric Mobility Pvt’s new electric-scooter factory aims to build 10 million two-wheelers annually, or 15% of the world’s e-scooters by 2022, in an operation run and managed entirely by women.Led by Bhavish Aggarwal, the e-mobility business is a follow-up to ride-hailing startup Ola, which is expected to make its debut on public markets next year. The vision for his newest venture is to provide the world “clean mobility, a carbon-negative footprint, and an inclusive workforce

  • Delta variant: Unvaccinated and vaccinated people 'are not in the same ballpark' of risk, doctor explains

    Amid fears of new variants emerging and evading COVID-19 vaccines, health experts are urging the public to remember that being fully vaccinated is very different from being unvaccinated.

  • 5 key questions to ask yourself about financial preparations for retirement

    When your assumptions about how much you'll have (and spend) in retirement are off base, it can cause anxiety and lead to serious belt-tightening.

  • 15 Words From President Biden That Could Equal Billions for Pfizer and Moderna

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have already fully vaccinated 96 million and 66 million Americans, respectively. "As your president, I'm announcing a new plan to require more Americans to be vaccinated," Biden said according to a transcript published by The New York Times. Now, a whole new group of people must opt for vaccination if they hope to work.

  • China Vows to Consolidate the Bloated Electric Vehicle Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China has vowed to consolidate the country’s electric vehicle industry after a decade-long nurturing of the sector led to the emergence of too many players, some of which are barely viable.“Looking forward, EV companies should grow bigger and stronger. We have too many EV firms on the market right now,” Xiao Yaqing, the minister for industry and information technology, said at a press conference in Beijing on Monday.“The firms are mostly small and scattered,” he said. “The role of

  • Block Vectura takeover, Philip Morris investors urged

    The UK’s largest lung disease charity has urged shareholders to block a big tobacco takeover of drug maker Vectura ahead of a deadline on Wednesday.

  • Exxon’s Big Bet On Guyana Is Starting To Pay Off

    ExxonMobil announced yet another high-quality oil recovery in Guyana’s Stabroek Block, another sign that the small South-American country is poised to become a significant player in the global market

  • 3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 6%

    Companies that generate more cash than they know what to do with often give it back to shareholders through dividends. Think of it as a reward just for being a committed investor in a given company. A dividend yield is the percentage of the stock's current share price that the dividend amounts to over the course of a year.

  • Winter weather could send oil to $100 per barrel, Bank of America analysts say

    The rally in crude oil futures has stalled since June, but could resume again and even hit $100 depending how cold it gets

  • Some businesses welcome Biden's vaccination mandate while others worry about the costs, effects on worker shortages

    Many larger firms welcome the directive, while smaller businesses with about 100 employees worry about its effect on labor shortages.

  • Commodities Prices Are Surging Again

    (Bloomberg) -- After a summer breather, the commodities the world relies on for construction, manufacturing and keeping the lights on are surging again.Aluminum to steel have seen renewed rallies and European gas and power have hit fresh records, while a gauge of spot commodities prices is on the verge breaching a decade-high set in July. That’s threatening faster inflation, increasing consumer costs and putting pressure on central banks to curb the massive stimulus measures behind much of the r

  • Analyst Report: AbbVie Inc.

    AbbVie is a drug company with a strong exposure to immunology and oncology. The company's top drug, Humira, represents close to half of the company's current profits. The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The recent acquisition of Allergan adds several new drugs in aesthetics and women's health.

  • Two Ways To Play The 107% Rally In Natural Gas

    While the oil sector has dominated headlines after staging an incredible recovery, natural gas is quietly working its way into the commodity elite, posting 107% year to date gains

  • The Common Cold Versus COVID: A Doctor Explains How to Tell the Difference

    How are the symptoms of COVID and the common cold different? Dr. Kadaj tells us there are a few ways to distinguish between a cold and Covid-19. “Symptoms of the common cold would resemble allergy-like symptoms...

  • The Week Ahead In Biotech (Sept. 12-18): Calliditas FDA Decision, Adcom Review For Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Oncology Conference And IPOs

    Biotech stocks retreated in the holiday-shortened week ending Sept. 10, reversing course from the previous week. Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) was among the biggest decliners of the week after the company said the Food and Drug Administration refused to authorize its COVID-19 treatment for emergency use. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) pulled back notably in reaction to clinical trial disappointments. On the other hand, Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN), w

  • Rolls-Royce and Babcock sell stakes in Airtanker Holdings

    Engineering firm Rolls Royce said it will sell its 23.1% shareholding for £189m while defence contractor Babcock is offloading its 15.4% stake for £126m.

  • California couple dies of covid, leaving five kids behind. Their newborn is three weeks old.

    Davy Macias, 37, was intubated and dying of complications from covid-19 when doctors helped her give birth to her daughter. She would never see her baby. Her husband, Daniel Macias, 39, would only get a brief glimpse of their child because he, too, was hospitalized after contracting the virus. According to Davy's sister-in-law, Terri Serey, Daniel waited to name the baby girl because he believed he and his wife would walk out of the hospital alive to introduce the newborn to their four other chi

  • Epic Files Appeal After Loss to Apple in App Store Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Epic Games Inc. filed a notice of appeal Sunday following a judge’s decision in its antitrust lawsuit against Apple Inc. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers mostly sided with Apple, rejecting Epic’s claims that the iPhone maker is a monopoly. She also didn’t rule that Apple needs to restore Fortnite, Epic’s hit game at the center of the lawsuit, to the App Store or Epic’s Apple developer account. She also rejected the need for third-party App Stores and didn’t force Apple t

  • 60 Percent of Virus Experts Wouldn't Do These 6 Things Right Now, Data Shows

    The summer of 2021 wasn't exactly what many of us hoped it would be. Weeks of climbing vaccination rates and declining COVID cases in the spring had many of envisioning a summer of increased freedoms like eating in restaurants, traveling without worry, and gathering with friends and family for long overdue milestone celebrations. But soon, those statistics turned in the opposite directions as the Delta variant took hold; instead, it was case numbers that started climbing and vaccination rates sl

  • How Amazon Would Be Affected by California’s Warehouse Quotas Bill

    Supporters say, if enacted, the law would allow regulators to assess whether Amazon employees have sufficient time for breaks, or if performance goals are affecting the health and safety of workers in other ways.