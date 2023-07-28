Anger over plan to site phone mast near Blackpool playground

Plans to install a mobile phone mast next to a play area should be scrapped, campaigners say.

Communications operator CK Hutchinson (also known as Three) has applied to Blackpool Council to put the 49ft (15m) tall mast in the town's Claremont Road.

The mast, and base units, would be on the pavement next to a play and sports area in Claremont Park, North Shore.

Ward councillors and a heritage group called for the plan to be rejected, but the firm says the mast is needed there.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the Blackpool Civic Trust has spoken out against the plan.

Councillor Lynn Williams said: "We have instructed officers who are in communication with the company to request that the mast is sited elsewhere and not near to a play area.

"We don't want it near our green space in Claremont and also the pavement there is very narrow.

"Government has legislated so that these companies can essentially do as they wish and this impacts on communities."

'Complies with guidelines'

The civic trust also said the development of such masts should not have been permitted.

"They are unsightly and would have an impact on the wellbeing of local residents," they said.

CK Hutchinson, which has already installed a number of similar masts across Blackpool, said the development is part of ongoing improvements to boost mobile phone coverage.

In documents submitted with the application, it said there "is a specific requirement for an installation at the footway of Claremont Road to ensure that the latest high-quality 3G and 4G service provision is provided in this area of the town".

"The proposed column will also ensure that new 5G coverage can be provided at this location," it said.

"This ensures that coverage and capacity requirements are maintained and enhanced. Mobile telecoms networks are now ubiquitous throughout the UK."

The applicant adds planning appeals have established "health concerns are not a sufficient basis alone for withholding planning permission" and says its plans comply with guidelines.

