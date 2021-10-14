U.S. markets closed

Angi Appoints Tech Executive Ercan Kamber as Chief Data Officer

Angi Inc.
·3 min read
New CDO appointment kicks off investment in data excellence to accelerate product innovation and growth

DENVER, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI), a leading and comprehensive solution for all home needs, announced the appointment of Ercan Kamber as its first Chief Data Officer. Dr. Kamber most recently served as Data Leader of the discovery and connection organization at Twitter. At Twitter, Dr. Kamber oversaw more than a dozen teams focused on Twitter's most crucial products, including the home timeline, new user experience, search, explore and topics. At Angi, Dr. Kamber will be responsible for building and executing a world-class central data strategy that delivers innovations, solutions and benefits to both homeowners and pros.

With more than 250,000 pros across 500 tasks and in nearly every zip code, along with 32 million annual project requests from homeowners, Angi has unprecedented insights into the nearly $600 billion home services market in the United States. In his new role, Dr. Kamber will the lead the company's efforts to glean and operationalize those insights, spearheading its data strategy, analysis and operations. The appointment further marks Angi’s commitment to building out a world-class executive leadership team and follows the recent appointments of a Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

“With more than 25 years of experience, we have an extraordinary amount of data about our customers, our pros and our industry. I am excited to accelerate our investment in data with an experienced leader like Ercan,” said Oisin Hanrahan, CEO, Angi. “Harnessing data about how homes are cared for is essential to our success and our mission to become the home for everything home. Ercan’s proven ability to build a world-class data organization is exactly what we need to best deliver our mission, better understand our customers and pros, and build products that continue to transform how we care for our homes.”

This new role accelerates Angi’s efforts to strategically leverage data for the organization following the rebrand and launch of Angi earlier this year.

Dr. Kamber brings over 12 years of data science experience to Angi. Prior to his work at Twitter, he led data science and machine learning teams at Microsoft and served as the Chief Technology Officer of enterprise storage company RAID Computing. Dr. Kamber earned both Bachelor and Master of Science degrees in Physics from Bogazici University, as well as a PhD in Physics from Brandeis University. He joins the Angi team from San Francisco.

“As a new homeowner myself, I understand both the upside and challenges of homeownership," said Ercan Kamber, Chief Data Officer, Angi. “Because of their decades of industry leadership, Angi's data capabilities are truly extraordinary. I am thrilled to join Angi and begin the work that will help the company unlock this enormous market opportunity."

About Angi, Inc

Angi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) is your home for everything home—a comprehensive solution for all your home needs. From repairs and renovations to products and financing, Angi is transforming every touch point in the customer journey. With over 25 years of experience and a network of nearly 250,000 pros, we have helped more than 150 million people with their home needs. Angi is your partner for every part of your home care journey.

Angi Corporate Communications
Mallory Micetich
(303) 963-8352


