Angio suites market size to grow by USD 819.65 million between 2022 and 2027; North America to account for 36% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The angio suites market size is expected to grow by USD 819.65 million between 2022 and 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 5.65% as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. The region will account for 36% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, technological advances, and product launches. The increasing number of awareness programs for the early diagnosis of diseases and the high spending on healthcare are other major factors driving the growth of the angio suites market in North America. For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a sample report in MINUTES

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Angio Suites Market 2023-2027

Angio Suites Market: Rising prevalence of cardiac disorders to drive growth

The prevalence of various cardiac disorders is increasing globally. Cardiac arrest is among the leading causes of death globally every year. In 2020, cardiovascular disease (CVD) accounted for approximately 19.05 million global deaths. In addition, the increasing incidence of complications such as stroke, rhythm disorders, congenital heart disease, subclinical atherosclerosis, and peripheral arterial disease have created the need for diagnostic imaging, which has driven the demand for angio suites. Furthermore, the expansion of the geriatric population and the rising number of cases of congenital heart defects and other heart-related disorders will drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Angio Suites Market: Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with diagnostic imaging

The integration of AI with diagnostic imaging is identified as the key trend in the market. By integrating AI with angio suits, end-users can automate and standardize complex diagnostic procedures, improve patient experience and outcomes, and reduce the cost of care. It enables radiologists and technicians to increase productivity, improve accuracy, and reduce errors in diagnosis. The growing popularity of AI in medical imaging has encouraged vendors to incorporate AI in their diagnostic imaging equipment through partnerships with medical technology companies. This trend is expected to positively enhance the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Story continues

Know more about the impact of drivers and trends on the market growth - Download a sample now!

Some of the key Angio Suites Market Players:

The angio suites market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of global and regional vendors. Key vendors have substantial financial, manufacturing, sales, marketing, and strong geographical coverage. They also make significant investments in R&D to develop new products and improve their existing ones. These vendors have significant geographical coverage, with strong relationships with end-users. Hence, small and medium-sized vendors are struggling to capture market share from the leading vendors. They are focused on expanding their businesses internationally and are generating a significant volume of their net sales from their international operations. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Canon Inc. - The company offers angio suites such as Alphenix 4D CT angio, Alphenix C arm, and HD76.

Carestream Health Inc. - The company offers angio suites such as Digital Radiography detectors, Computed Radiography systems, Analog CARESTREAM DRX Ascend, and DRYVIEW Laser Imaging Systems.

Carl Zeiss Stiftung - The company offers angio suites named AngioPlex OCT Angiography system.

Esaote Spa - The company offers angio suites such as MSK Imaging and MRI systems.

B. Braun SE

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

General Electric Co.

Guerbet

Hologic Inc.

IMRIS Deerfield Imaging Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Lam Vascular and Associates

Mentice AB

Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd

Planmeca Oy

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports covering 800 technologies across 50 countries.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Angio Suites Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the angio suites market by type (biplane angio suite and single plane angio suite), end-user (hospitals and clinics, diagnostic and ambulatory surgery centers, and research laboratories and institutes), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market growth in the biplane angio suite segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the growing shift towards minimal invasive (MI) techniques, which involve the use of biplane angio suites. The increasing number of MI procedures for treating closed and damaged heart valves and neck vessels is another key factor driving the growth of the segment.

For more key information on the market contribution of each segment - Grab an Exclusive Sample Report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

To grow your profit margin and make more informed business decisions with Technavio - Buy the Report

Related Reports:

The medical imaging market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 12.87 billion. The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions is notably driving the medical imaging market growth, although factors such as high costs associated with medical imaging may impede the market growth.

The dental imaging market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.39% between 2022 and 2027. The dental imaging market size is forecasted to increase by USD 1,281.75 million. The increase in dental-related problems among the edentulous and geriatric population is notably driving the market growth, although the high cost of advanced dental imaging equipment and procedure may impede the market growth.

Angio Suites Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.65% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 819.65 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.19 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3D Systems Corp., B. Braun SE, Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Carl Zeiss Stiftung, Esaote Spa, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Guerbet, Hologic Inc., IMRIS Deerfield Imaging Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lam Vascular and Associates, Mentice AB, Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd, Planmeca Oy, QMD, Shimadzu Corp., Siemens AG, and Surgical Science Sweden AB Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global angio suites market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Biplane angio suite - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Single plane angio suite - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Diagnostic and ambulatory surgery centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Research laboratories and institutes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 3D Systems Corp.

12.4 Canon Inc.

12.5 Carestream Health Inc.

12.6 Carl Zeiss Stiftung

12.7 Esaote Spa

12.8 FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

12.9 General Electric Co.

12.10 Hologic Inc.

12.11 IMRIS Deerfield Imaging Inc.

12.12 Koninklijke Philips NV

12.13 Lam Vascular and Associates

12.14 Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd

12.15 Planmeca Oy

12.16 Shimadzu Corp.

12.17 Siemens AG

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Angio Suites Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/angio-suites-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-819-65-million-between-2022-and-2027-north-america-to-account-for-36-of-the-market-growth---technavio-301815953.html

SOURCE Technavio