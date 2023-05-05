Angio suites market size to grow by USD 819.65 million between 2022 and 2027; North America to account for 36% of the market growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The angio suites market size is expected to grow by USD 819.65 million between 2022 and 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 5.65% as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. The region will account for 36% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, technological advances, and product launches. The increasing number of awareness programs for the early diagnosis of diseases and the high spending on healthcare are other major factors driving the growth of the angio suites market in North America. For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a sample report in MINUTES
Angio Suites Market: Rising prevalence of cardiac disorders to drive growth
The prevalence of various cardiac disorders is increasing globally. Cardiac arrest is among the leading causes of death globally every year. In 2020, cardiovascular disease (CVD) accounted for approximately 19.05 million global deaths. In addition, the increasing incidence of complications such as stroke, rhythm disorders, congenital heart disease, subclinical atherosclerosis, and peripheral arterial disease have created the need for diagnostic imaging, which has driven the demand for angio suites. Furthermore, the expansion of the geriatric population and the rising number of cases of congenital heart defects and other heart-related disorders will drive the market growth over the forecast period.
Angio Suites Market: Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with diagnostic imaging
The integration of AI with diagnostic imaging is identified as the key trend in the market. By integrating AI with angio suits, end-users can automate and standardize complex diagnostic procedures, improve patient experience and outcomes, and reduce the cost of care. It enables radiologists and technicians to increase productivity, improve accuracy, and reduce errors in diagnosis. The growing popularity of AI in medical imaging has encouraged vendors to incorporate AI in their diagnostic imaging equipment through partnerships with medical technology companies. This trend is expected to positively enhance the growth of the market over the forecast period.
Some of the key Angio Suites Market Players:
The angio suites market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of global and regional vendors. Key vendors have substantial financial, manufacturing, sales, marketing, and strong geographical coverage. They also make significant investments in R&D to develop new products and improve their existing ones. These vendors have significant geographical coverage, with strong relationships with end-users. Hence, small and medium-sized vendors are struggling to capture market share from the leading vendors. They are focused on expanding their businesses internationally and are generating a significant volume of their net sales from their international operations. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:
Canon Inc. - The company offers angio suites such as Alphenix 4D CT angio, Alphenix C arm, and HD76.
Carestream Health Inc. - The company offers angio suites such as Digital Radiography detectors, Computed Radiography systems, Analog CARESTREAM DRX Ascend, and DRYVIEW Laser Imaging Systems.
Carl Zeiss Stiftung - The company offers angio suites named AngioPlex OCT Angiography system.
Esaote Spa - The company offers angio suites such as MSK Imaging and MRI systems.
Angio Suites Market: Segmentation Analysis
This market research report segments the angio suites market by type (biplane angio suite and single plane angio suite), end-user (hospitals and clinics, diagnostic and ambulatory surgery centers, and research laboratories and institutes), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).
The market growth in the biplane angio suite segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the growing shift towards minimal invasive (MI) techniques, which involve the use of biplane angio suites. The increasing number of MI procedures for treating closed and damaged heart valves and neck vessels is another key factor driving the growth of the segment.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Competitive scenario
Angio Suites Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.65%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 819.65 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
5.19
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 36%
Key countries
US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
3D Systems Corp., B. Braun SE, Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Carl Zeiss Stiftung, Esaote Spa, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Guerbet, Hologic Inc., IMRIS Deerfield Imaging Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lam Vascular and Associates, Mentice AB, Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd, Planmeca Oy, QMD, Shimadzu Corp., Siemens AG, and Surgical Science Sweden AB
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse through Technavio's Health Care Market Reports
