Angiographic Catheters Market to record USD 584.14 Mn incremental growth; North America to have significant share -- Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Angiographic Catheters Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis - 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market to observe an incremental growth of USD 584.14 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.26% during the forecast period. North America will emerge as the dominant market for angiographic catheters, occupying 41% of the global market share. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market growth across regions, product launches, successful strategies adopted by vendors, and much more. Download Sample PDF Report
Technavio categorizes the global angiographic catheters market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The parent, global healthcare equipment market covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) of a variety of product categories, including capital equipment, instruments, implants, accessories, and consumables that are used for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various diseases.
The global angiographic catheters market is fragmented. The market comprises some well-established prominent players. Several market players and research institutes have been involved in research and development activities related to angiographic catheters. The vendors are focusing on improving the surface properties of angiographic catheters. The report identifies Alvimedica, AngioDynamics Inc., B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., BVM Medical Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc, Cook Medical LLC, Haemonetics Corp., InSitu Technologies Inc., McKesson Corp., Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., OSCOR Inc., Siemens AG, Teleflex Inc., and Terumo Corp. as major market participants.
The market is driven by rapidly increasing CVD cases has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, stringent regulations might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here
Angiographic Catheters Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
The global angiographic catheters market is segmented as below:
End-user
Hospitals are the key end-users in the angiographic catheters market. The increasing burden of coronary heart disease and the concentration of large players are driving the growth of the segment.
Geography
North America will emerge as dominant region, occupying 41% of the global market share over the forecast period. The increased use of cutting-edge technology and the concentration of important industry participants are driving the growth of the angiographic catheters market in North America. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The angiographic catheters market report covers the following areas:
Angiographic Catheters Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist angiographic catheters market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the angiographic catheters market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the angiographic catheters market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of angiographic catheters market vendors
Angiographic Catheters Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.26%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 584.14 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.34
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 41%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, France, China, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alvimedica, AngioDynamics Inc., B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., BVM Medical Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc, Cook Medical LLC, Haemonetics Corp., InSitu Technologies Inc., McKesson Corp., Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., OSCOR Inc., Siemens AG, Teleflex Inc., and Terumo Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 ASCs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 AngioDynamics Inc.
10.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.
10.5 Boston Scientific Corp.
10.6 Cardinal Health Inc
10.7 McKesson Corp.
10.8 Medtronic Plc
10.9 Merit Medical Systems Inc.
10.10 Siemens AG
10.11 Teleflex Inc.
10.12 Terumo Corp.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
