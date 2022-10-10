U.S. markets open in 2 hours 55 minutes

Angiographic Catheters Market to record USD 584.14 Mn incremental growth; North America to have significant share -- Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Angiographic Catheters Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis - 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market to observe an incremental growth of USD 584.14 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.26% during the forecast period. North America will emerge as the dominant market for angiographic catheters, occupying 41% of the global market share. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market growth across regions, product launches, successful strategies adopted by vendors, and much more. Download Sample PDF Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Angiographic Catheters Market 2022-2026

Technavio categorizes the global angiographic catheters market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The parent, global healthcare equipment market covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) of a variety of product categories, including capital equipment, instruments, implants, accessories, and consumables that are used for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various diseases.

The global angiographic catheters market is fragmented. The market comprises some well-established prominent players. Several market players and research institutes have been involved in research and development activities related to angiographic catheters. The vendors are focusing on improving the surface properties of angiographic catheters. The report identifies Alvimedica, AngioDynamics Inc., B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., BVM Medical Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc, Cook Medical LLC, Haemonetics Corp., InSitu Technologies Inc., McKesson Corp., Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., OSCOR Inc., Siemens AG, Teleflex Inc., and Terumo Corp. as major market participants.

The market is driven by rapidly increasing CVD cases has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, stringent regulations might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

Angiographic Catheters Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global angiographic catheters market is segmented as below:

  • End-user

Hospitals are the key end-users in the angiographic catheters market. The increasing burden of coronary heart disease and the concentration of large players are driving the growth of the segment.

  • Geography

North America will emerge as dominant region, occupying 41% of the global market share over the forecast period. The increased use of cutting-edge technology and the concentration of important industry participants are driving the growth of the angiographic catheters market in North America. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The angiographic catheters market report covers the following areas:

Angiographic Catheters Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist angiographic catheters market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the angiographic catheters market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the angiographic catheters market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of angiographic catheters market vendors

Related Reports:

Angiographic Catheters Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.26%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 584.14 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.34

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, France, China, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alvimedica, AngioDynamics Inc., B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., BVM Medical Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc, Cook Medical LLC, Haemonetics Corp., InSitu Technologies Inc., McKesson Corp., Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., OSCOR Inc., Siemens AG, Teleflex Inc., and Terumo Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 ASCs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AngioDynamics Inc.

  • 10.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.

  • 10.5 Boston Scientific Corp.

  • 10.6 Cardinal Health Inc

  • 10.7 McKesson Corp.

  • 10.8 Medtronic Plc

  • 10.9 Merit Medical Systems Inc.

  • 10.10 Siemens AG

  • 10.11 Teleflex Inc.

  • 10.12 Terumo Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Angiographic Catheters Market 2022-2026
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/angiographic-catheters-market-to-record-usd-584-14-mn-incremental-growth-north-america-to-have-significant-share--technavio-301643637.html

SOURCE Technavio

