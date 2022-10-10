Angiographic Catheters Market to record USD 584.14 Mn incremental growth; North America to have significant share -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Angiographic Catheters Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis - 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market to observe an incremental growth of USD 584.14 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.26% during the forecast period. North America will emerge as the dominant market for angiographic catheters, occupying 41% of the global market share. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market growth across regions, product launches, successful strategies adopted by vendors, and much more. Download Sample PDF Report

Technavio categorizes the global angiographic catheters market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The parent, global healthcare equipment market covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) of a variety of product categories, including capital equipment, instruments, implants, accessories, and consumables that are used for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various diseases.

The global angiographic catheters market is fragmented. The market comprises some well-established prominent players. Several market players and research institutes have been involved in research and development activities related to angiographic catheters. The vendors are focusing on improving the surface properties of angiographic catheters. The report identifies Alvimedica, AngioDynamics Inc., B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., BVM Medical Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc, Cook Medical LLC, Haemonetics Corp., InSitu Technologies Inc., McKesson Corp., Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., OSCOR Inc., Siemens AG, Teleflex Inc., and Terumo Corp. as major market participants.

The market is driven by rapidly increasing CVD cases has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, stringent regulations might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

Angiographic Catheters Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global angiographic catheters market is segmented as below:

End-user

Hospitals are the key end-users in the angiographic catheters market. The increasing burden of coronary heart disease and the concentration of large players are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America will emerge as dominant region, occupying 41% of the global market share over the forecast period. The increased use of cutting-edge technology and the concentration of important industry participants are driving the growth of the angiographic catheters market in North America. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The angiographic catheters market report covers the following areas:

Angiographic Catheters Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist angiographic catheters market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the angiographic catheters market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the angiographic catheters market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of angiographic catheters market vendors

Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.26% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 584.14 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alvimedica, AngioDynamics Inc., B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., BVM Medical Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc, Cook Medical LLC, Haemonetics Corp., InSitu Technologies Inc., McKesson Corp., Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., OSCOR Inc., Siemens AG, Teleflex Inc., and Terumo Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 ASCs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AngioDynamics Inc.

10.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.

10.5 Boston Scientific Corp.

10.6 Cardinal Health Inc

10.7 McKesson Corp.

10.8 Medtronic Plc

10.9 Merit Medical Systems Inc.

10.10 Siemens AG

10.11 Teleflex Inc.

10.12 Terumo Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

