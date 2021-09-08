Angion Hosting Research & Development Day on ANG-3070 for the Treatment of Lung and Kidney Fibrosis

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases, announced today it is scheduled to host a virtual research and development day focused on its product candidate ANG-3070, a novel, highly selective, and orally-bioavailable small molecule tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in clinical development for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, including those in the kidney and lung, at 10:00am EDT on Monday, September 20th.



The event will feature presentations by two medical experts, including Joseph V. Bonventre, M.D., Ph.D., Harvard Medical School, who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical needs of patients with kidney fibrosis, and Gregory P. Downey, M.D., National Jewish Health, who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical needs of patients with lung fibrosis.

With this context, Angion’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. John Neylan, and Dr. Shakil Aslam, its VP of Early Clinical Development and Translational Medicine, will discuss the pre-clinical and clinical rationale for the development of ANG-3070, which is currently being investigated in a Phase 2 study in patients with primary proteinuric kidney disease.

A live Q&A will follow the presentations.

Invited Medical Experts

Dr. Joseph V. Bonventre is the Samuel A. Levine Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. He is Chief of the Renal Unit and Chief of the Engineering in Medicine Division at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Director of Health Sciences and Technology at Massachusetts General Hospital, and professor at the Harvard-MIT Health Sciences and Technology, Brigham and Women's Hospital. Dr. Bonventre is a member of the Kidney Cancer Program at the Dana-Farber/Harvard Cancer Center.

Dr. Bonventre has authored more than 360 original publications and 150 invited chapters and reviews, has received two MERIT awards from the National Institutes of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disorders (NIDDK), and his work has been cited more than 52,000 times with an h-index of 117. He has been elected to the American Society of Clinical Investigation, the Association of American Physicians, and the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering.



Dr. Gregory P. Downey is a Professor of Medicine, Pediatrics, and Biomedical Research and the Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs at National Jewish Health in Denver, CO. Dr. Downey is also a Professor of Medicine and Immunology and Microbiology and the Associate Dean of the School of Medicine at the University of Colorado, Denver.

Dr. Downey’s primary research is focused on the mechanisms of lung injury, repair, and fibrosis and he is an internationally recognized leader in this field. He has authored over 240 peer-reviewed publications, reviews, and book chapters and his work has been cited more than 17,000 times. He is the President-Elect of the American Thoracic Society.

Angion Biomedica Corp.

Angion is committed to transforming the treatment paradigm for patients suffering from acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases for which there are no approved medicines or where existing approved medicines have limitations. Angion’s lead product candidate, ANG-3777, is a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) mimetic currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 registration trial for delayed graft function in patients undergoing deceased donor kidney transplantation and a Phase 2 trial in cardiac-surgery associated acute kidney injury. Angion is scheduled to begin a Phase 2 trial evaluating ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic disease, in patients with primary proteinuric kidney diseases. Additionally, Angion has preclinical programs for a rho kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitor and a CYP11B2 (aldosterone synthase) inhibitor. For more information, please visit www.angion.com.

