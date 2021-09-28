U.S. markets close in 4 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,361.23
    -81.88 (-1.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,405.57
    -463.80 (-1.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,581.80
    -388.17 (-2.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,248.91
    -32.09 (-1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.09
    -0.36 (-0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.10
    -15.90 (-0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    22.44
    -0.25 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1678
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5430
    +0.0590 (+3.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3535
    -0.0169 (-1.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4000
    +0.4220 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,518.89
    -1,648.44 (-3.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,026.52
    -30.62 (-2.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,040.71
    -22.69 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Angle Labs raises $5 million to build stablecoins based on derivatives

Romain Dillet
·2 min read

Angle Labs, the company behind the Angle Protocol, has raised a $5 million funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz. The small team has been working on a euro stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain.

Other investors in the round include Fabric VC, Wintermute, Divergence Ventures, Global Founders Capital, Alven, Julien Bouteloup and Frédéric Montagnon.

“I was playing around with Compound and I realized that I was exposing myself to a huge euro/dollar foreign exchange risk. Basically, the euro lost 10% in value against the dollar in 2020,” Angle Labs co-founder Pablo Veyrat told me.

There are a handful of euro-based stablecoins already, but their market capitalization is ridiculously small when you compare those stablecoins against USD-based stablecoins, such as USD Coin (USDC), Tether (USDT) or DAI.

Instead of opening a bank account and storing a ton of EUR on this bank account, the team of engineers have designed a new protocol with three different stakeholders that are looking for three different things.

People who want a digital euro will be able to buy agEUR. At any point in time, one agEUR should be worth one EUR. In order to guarantee the value of Angle’s stablecoins over time, the protocol is designed to accept collateral against stablecoins, such as (wrapped) bitcoins, ethers and more (wBTC, wETH, etc.).

As an incentive, the protocol issues perpetual futures. This way, some traders will open leveraged positions expecting to generate returns on their investments. Traders cover the capital gains or losses for other protocol users.

But that’s not necessarily enough to make sure that the Angle protocol remains over-collaterized. That’s why there is a third type of agents in the Angle protocol. People will be able to provide liquidity and accumulate interests on their deposits. Those deposits also act as collateral assets for the protocol.

The result is a sophisticated over-collaterized protocol that isn’t limited to EUR stablecoins — it could work with many different kind of underlying assets. The team will be starting with two new crypto assets, a EUR stablecoin and a USD stablecoin — agEUR and agUSD. They’ll be redeemable against a handful of collaterals and you can expect to see support for those assets in other DeFi protocols.

But Angle Labs already has plans to launch other stablecoins pegged to the Swiss Franc, the British Pound, the Japanese Yen or the Korean Won. The protocol is currently being tested and has been audited by Chainsecurity and Sigma Prime. If things go well, Angle should go live on the mainnet in October.

Image Credits: Angle Labs

Recommended Stories

  • Ford’s $11.4 billion investment in EV production

    Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down the news of Ford and SK innovation’s plans to invest $11.4 billion to build an electric F-150 assembly and battery plant in the U.S. and what this investment could mean for the EV industry race moving forward.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • Why BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sliding Today

    What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine makers were sliding on Monday. BioNTech stock (NASDAQ: BNTX) was down 6.5% at 12:09 p.m. EDT. Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) had slipped 4.4%. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) stock had fallen 6%.

  • Will Palantir Be Worth More Than IBM by 2025?

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) are two very different types of tech companies. Palantir's market value has tripled since its direct listing last September, thanks to the robust growth of its data mining and AI platforms. IBM, which went public 110 years ago, has lost about a fifth of its value over the past decade as it struggled to grow its legacy businesses.

  • Why Naked Brand Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) surged 21.8% on Monday, as investors' excitement about a potential game-changing acquisition reached a fever pitch. Naked Brand's popularity among traders on Reddit and other social media sites helped it raise cash via stock offerings earlier this year. After ridding itself of debt and amassing a war chest of $270 million, Naked Brand's management team went hunting for takeover targets.

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling Roku, Inc. (ROKU)

    The 800+ hedge funds and famous money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the second quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of June 30th. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund portfolios. Our extensive […]

  • What Is the Cost Basis of Inherited Stock?

    Sometimes an inheritance includes more than a house or an heirloom vase. Investors can choose to pass down to their heirs financial securities like stocks. Determining the value of such a bequest is vital. Without the proper calculations or procedures, … Continue reading → The post What Is the Cost Basis of Inherited Stock? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bitcoin could rise 10 times in price but I just don’t care, says JPMorgan CEO

    JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said that Bitcoin may rise 10 times in price in the next five years. The long-term Bitcoin critic also warned that it would be foolhardy to borrow money to buy Bitcoin.

  • Is It Time to Put Workhorse Group Out to Pasture -- Or Not Quite?

    Following failure to win a huge USPS delivery vehicle contract, electric vehicle (EV) maker Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) is seeing its share prices crash even lower. Investor confidence sank recently on the recall of several dozen Workhorse delivery vans for upgrades. Among other troubles, Workhorse recently lost a multibillion-dollar contract to build electric delivery runabouts for the Postal Service to industrial vehicle maker Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK).

  • Meet the day-trading hamster that is outperforming Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood, and the S&P 500

    The hamster is up nearly 20% since he started trading in June.

  • Semiconductor stocks fall, Endeavor wins on sports betting, Naked Brand shares surge

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the morning top stock movers, including Endeavor, Naked Brand, and Huntsman.&nbsp;

  • Do Hedge Funds Love Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)?

    After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 900 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of June 30th. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks drop, Nasdaq sinks as Treasury yields climb

    Stocks sank Tuesday, with technology stocks leading the way lower as investors nervously eyed a swift rise in U.S. Treasury yields.

  • SEC charges two over wash trades in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks

    The Securities and Exchange Commission charged two traders with engaging in so-called "wash trading" of meme stocks, including GameStop, Inc. in alleged scheme that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten rebates from a number of stock brokers.

  • Amazon target cut, Lordstown cut to sell, Coinbase introducing direct deposit of paychecks

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Applied Materials Stock Is Tumbling. The Entire Chip Sector Is Sliding Too.

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturers are sliding as rising Treasury yields pressure fast-growing tech shares.

  • 10 Best International Stocks in 2021

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best international stocks in 2021. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best International Stocks in 2021. Diversifying your stock portfolio by increasing exposure to international companies working in high-growth areas is perhaps one of the best ways to hedge […]

  • Ford CEO: Semiconductor shortage is improving but will extend into next year

    Yahoo Finance Live catches up with Ford CEO Jim Farley on the heels of some big electric vehicles news from the auto giant.

  • September Sell-Off: Is Twilio Stock a Buy While It's Down?

    On the surface, shares of the growth stock still look extremely expensive. But is the price tag worth it?

  • Oil nears 3-year high: Grab Exxon, 2 more energy stocks with big dividend yields

    Recent oil price strength could be a timely income opportunity.