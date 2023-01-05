U.S. markets open in 5 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,865.25
    -9.25 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,329.00
    -87.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,968.00
    -31.25 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,779.70
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.37
    +0.53 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.90
    -6.10 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.53
    -0.43 (-1.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0625
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.19
    -0.71 (-3.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2017
    -0.0041 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7110
    +0.2710 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,820.57
    -33.33 (-0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.22
    -0.04 (-0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,591.72
    +6.53 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,820.80
    +103.94 (+0.40%)
     

Angle plc Announces Appointment of Non-Executive Director

ANGLE plc
·6 min read
ANGLE plc

Experienced life science executive, Juliet Thompson, joins ANGLE Board with immediate effect

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / ANGLE plc ("the Company") (AIM:AGL)(OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, is delighted to announce that Juliet Thompson has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 5 January 2023.

Juliet has spent much of her career advising companies in the international life sciences sector, completing multiple financing and M&A transactions in Europe and the United States, helping companies raise in excess of US $4 billion to pursue their growth strategies. Juliet has held senior positions at WestLB Panmure and Stifel Europe and in 2003 was a co-founder of the specialist life science investment bank, Code Securities, later acquired by Nomura.

Juliet currently has a number of roles, including Non-Executive Board positions at Indivior plc, Novacyt SA and the private company, OrganOx. She chairs the Audit Committees of all three companies and is a member of the remuneration and nomination committees.

Juliet Thompson, commented:
"As a founder of two businesses and with a long track record advising companies, I understand the challenges faced by executive management teams of growth companies. I have specialist knowledge in the areas of financing, strategy and corporate governance and I look forward to bringing this experience to ANGLE as the Company looks to further advance its world leading position in CTC liquid biopsy."

ANGLE Chairman, Garth Selvey, added:
"I am delighted that Juliet has agreed to join the Board of ANGLE at such an exciting time in our commercial development. Juliet has extensive experience in the life science sector and will strengthen the Board with her entrepreneurial expertise and deep knowledge of capital markets."

Other than as disclosed below, there are no further disclosures to be made in connection with Juliet Thompson (age 56) in accordance with AIM Rule 17 and paragraph (g) of Schedule Two of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Current

Previous

Indivior plc

Vectura Group Limited

Novacyt SA

GI Dynamics, Inc.

OrganOx Limited

Nexstim Oyj

Opus Trust Investments Limited

Scapa Group Limited

Opus 107 Limited

Premier Vet Group plc

Leadership Through Sport and Business

For further information:

ANGLE plc

+44 (0) 1483 343434

Andrew Newland, Chief Executive
Ian Griffiths, Finance Director
Andrew Holder, Head of Investor Relations

Berenberg (NOMAD and Joint Broker)
Toby Flaux, Ciaran Walsh, Milo Bonser

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Jefferies (Joint Broker)
Max Jones, Thomas Bective

+44 (0) 20 7029 8000

FTI Consulting
Simon Conway, Ciara Martin
Matthew Ventimiglia (US)


+44 (0) 203 727 1000
+1 (212) 850 5624

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). Upon the publication of this announcement via a regulatory information service, this information is considered to be in the public domain.

For Frequently Used Terms, please see the Company's website on https://angleplc.com/investor-relations/glossary/

Notes for editors

About ANGLE plc www.angleplc.com
ANGLE is a world leading liquid biopsy company with sample-to-answer solutions. ANGLE's proven patent protected circulating tumor cell (CTC) harvesting technology is known as the Parsortix® system.

ANGLE's Parsortix® system is FDA cleared for its intended use in metastatic breast cancer and is currently the first and only FDA cleared medical device to harvest intact circulating cancer cells from blood.

Intended use
The Parsortix® PC1 system is an in vitro diagnostic device intended to enrich circulating tumor cells (CTCs) from peripheral blood collected in K2EDTA tubes from patients diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer. The system employs a microfluidic chamber (a Parsortix cell separation cassette) to capture cells of a certain size and deformability from the population of cells present in blood. The cells retained in the cassette are harvested by the Parsortix PC1 system for use in subsequent downstream assays. The end user is responsible for the validation of any downstream assay. The standalone device, as indicated, does not identify, enumerate or characterize CTCs and cannot be used to make any diagnostic/prognostic claims for CTCs, including monitoring indications or as an aid in any disease management and/or treatment decisions.

The Parsortix system enables a liquid biopsy (a simple blood test) to be used to provide the circulating metastatic breast cancer cells to the user in a format suitable for multiple types of downstream analyses. The system is based on a microfluidic device that captures cells based on a combination of their size and compressibility. The system is epitope independent and can capture all phenotypes of CTCs (epithelial, mesenchymal and EMTing CTCs) as well as CTC clusters in a viable form (alive). CTCs harvested from the system enable a complete picture of a cancer to be seen; as being an intact cell they allow DNA, RNA and protein analysis as well as cytological and morphological examination and may provide comparable analysis to a tissue biopsy in metastatic breast cancer. Because CTC analysis is a non-invasive process, unlike tissue biopsy, it can be repeated as often as needed. This is important because cancer develops and changes over time and there is a clear medical need for up-to-date information on the status of a patient's tumor. In addition, the live CTCs harvested by the Parsortix system can be cultured, which offers the potential for testing tumor response to drugs outside the patient.

The Parsortix technology is the subject of 26 granted patents in Europe, the United States, China, Australia, Canada, India, Japan and Mexico with three extensive families of patents are being progressed worldwide.

In the United States, the Parsortix® PC1 system has received a Class II Classification from FDA for use with metastatic breast cancer patients. FDA clearance is seen as the global gold standard. ANGLE's Parsortix system is the first ever FDA cleared system for harvesting CTCs for subsequent analysis. ANGLE has applied the IVD CE Mark to the same system for the same intended use in Europe.

ANGLE has also completed three separate 200 subject clinical studies under a programme designed to develop an ovarian cancer pelvic mass triage test, with the results showing best in class accuracy (AUC-ROC) of 95.4% with sensitivity of 90% and specificity of 93%. This excellent clinical result demonstrates the utility of cells harvested by the Parsortix system, which the Company believes is the "best sample" for liquid biopsy analysis as it recovers intact, living cancer cells that are involved in the progression of the disease providing prospective information.

ANGLE has established formal collaborations with world-class cancer centres and major corporates such as Abbott, Philips and QIAGEN, and works closely with leading CTC translational research customers. These Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) are working to identify applications with medical utility (clear benefit to patients), and to secure clinical data that demonstrates that utility in patient studies. The body of evidence as to the benefits of the Parsortix system is growing rapidly from our own clinical studies in metastatic breast cancer and ovarian cancer and also from KOLs with 76 peer-reviewed publications and numerous publicly available posters from 33 independent cancer centres, available on our website.

ANGLE has established clinical services laboratories in the UK and the United States to accelerate commercialisation of the Parsortix system and act as demonstrators to support product development. The laboratories offer services globally to pharmaceutical and biotech customers for use of Parsortix in cancer drug trials and, once the laboratories are accredited and tests validated, will provide Laboratory Developed Tests (LDTs) for patient management.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: ANGLE plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/734093/Angle-plc-Announces-Appointment-of-Non-Executive-Director

Recommended Stories

  • Individual investors own 20% of DP Eurasia N.V. (LON:DPEU) shares but public companies control 49% of the company

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of DP Eurasia N.V. ( LON:DPEU ), it is important to understand the ownership...

  • The past year for NCT Alliance Berhad (KLSE:NCT) investors has not been profitable

    Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can...

  • Asia shares up as sentiments boosted by Fed minutes, US jobs

    Asian shares are mostly higher following a rally on Wall Street as investors assessed minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting of policymakers and welcomed encouraging data on U.S. jobs. “Despite the positive close in Wall Street, the fade of earlier gains and muted moves in the U.S. equity futures this morning are driving more measured upside in the Asia session,” Yeap Jun Rong, a market analyst at IG, said in a report.

  • Amazon to cut 18,000 jobs - live updates

    Amazon will extend its job cutting plans this year, announcing it will shed 18,000 staff as it tackles a downturn in the world economy.

  • World Says Goodbye to Negative-Yielding Debt as BOJ Shift Bites

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s pile of negative-yielding debt has vanished, as Japanese bonds finally joined global peers in offering zero or positive income.Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsThe global stock of bonds where investors received sub-zero yie

  • Bank of America Sees at Least 60% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Soar

    As 2023 starts gearing up for the long haul, Wall Street is still taking a bearish view of the markets. We’re still dealing with the same headwinds, a combination of stubbornly high inflation, rapidly rising interest rates, gloomy economic indicators, the continuing war in Ukraine, uncertainty over China’s lockdown policies, a supply chain that is only slowly unsnarling itself… the list can go on. But despite the grim outlook right now, there are still some signals that give reasons for longer-t

  • It’s time to buy I-bonds again. Here are 3 ways to maximize your $10,000 inflation-fighting investment.

    The current rate is good, but if you hold off until just before the next change, it could be even better.

  • Oppenheimer Says the S&P 500 Could Surge 15% in 2023 — Here Are 2 Stocks to Bet on It

    The bear run of 2022 was brutal on stock investors, in fact, it was the worst market year since the Great Recession of 2008. But – some of the Street’s strategists are predicting that this year has a recovery, or at least a partial rebound, in store. Even though the S&P 500 lost nearly 20% last year, inflation is still running at more than 7% annualized, and the Federal Reserve has bumped interest rates up to 4.25% in response, John Stoltzfus, Oppenheimer Asset Management chief investment strate

  • Microsoft stock downgraded by UBS amid concerns on Azure cloud unit growth

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down analyst concerns in Microsoft's Azure cloud unit, also commenting on the tech company's partnership with ChatGPT.

  • 39% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Tech Giants

    Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway, is much more invested in the tech sector than it used to be.

  • How will the ultrawealthy ride out the recession? 1,200 investors worth $130 billion have one big strategy—and it’s not playing the stock market

    The über-rich are keeping their powder dry in the new year, a poll of ultra-high-net-worth investors found. Then they'll "pounce."

  • Longtime Bay Area biotech follows up late-stage trial data with planned $175M stock sale

    After releasing topline late-stage clinical trial data on its drugs effect on a set of precancerous conditions, a longtime Bay Area biotech said it plans to raise $175 million through a stock sale. Geron Corp. (NASDAQ: GERN) said early Wednesday that its drug, called imetelstat, met the primary efficacy goal in a Phase III study in certain patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS. The company said it will submit the data to the Food and Drug Administration as it asks the agency this year to approve the drug.

  • Should You Retain Prudential (PRU) Stock in Your Portfolio?

    Prudential (PRU) benefits from higher premiums, strategic acquisitions, favorable underwriting and effective capital deployment.

  • Why Verizon Rose Today

    Shares of telecom giant Verizon (NYSE: VZ) were rising today, up as much as 3.3% before settling into a 2.5% gain on the day. While the markets were broadly positive, Verizon's outsized gains were likely due to its CEO's appearance at a Citigroup telecom and technology conference today, during which CEO Hans Vestberg had positive things to say about the recently concluded fourth quarter. Without giving too many details, Vestberg stated that the company saw positive net additions in the fourth quarter, and that store traffic had increased compared with prior periods.

  • Fed minutes: No rate cuts in 2023, inflation risk remains in focus

    No Fed officials thought it’d be appropriate to begin cutting rates in 2023, as members thought that that price pressures could prove to be more persistent than anticipated with the job market remaining so strong for longer than anticipated, according to internal discussions of Fed officials at their policy meeting three weeks ago.

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Do the Job

    The big market headline last year has been the steady fall in stocks. The S&P 500 tumbled 19% for 2022, and the NASDAQ has fallen a disastrous 33%. And while recent data shows that there may be some hope on the inflation front, there may still be storm clouds massing for this year’s stock market. In times like these, it’s natural to turn to the high-yield dividend payers. These stocks offer the twin advantages of a steady income stream through regular, reliable dividend payments – and dividend y

  • Microsoft Stock: Here's When to Buy the Dip

    Microsoft stock is down more than 5% following a downgrade from UBS. Is it a buying opportunity or are still lower prices in store?

  • Markets Are Wrong on Fed Rate Hikes, Morgan Stanley’s Caron Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Markets aren’t prepared for how far US central bankers are willing to go to tame the hottest inflation in a generation, according to Morgan Stanley Investment Management’s Jim Caron.Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsEven though Federal

  • CEO of Singapore’s Creative Sim Wong Hoo, Who Took on Apple, Dies at 67

    (Bloomberg) -- Sim Wong Hoo, who founded Creative Technology Ltd. in Singapore before sparring with Apple Inc., has died. He was 67.Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsSim died peacefully on Jan. 4, the company said in a Singapore exchange filing Thursd

  • Why Shares of Alibaba, Nio, and Baidu All Took Off Today

    Chinese stocks jumped today after Chinese regulators approved Ant Group's new capital plan for its consumer finance unit.