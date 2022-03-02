U.S. markets close in 2 hours

Angle PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

ANGLE plc
·3 min read
ANGLE plc
In this article:
  • ANPCF
  • ANPCY

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2022 / ANGLE plc (OTCQX:ANPCY )(AIM:AGL)

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0034330679

Issuer Name

ANGLE plc

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.

Wilmington

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. manages funds on a discretionary basis on behalf of various clients



5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

25-Feb-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

01-Mar-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.817589

0.000000

4.817589

11,328,548

Position of previous notification (if applicable)





8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB0034330679

11,328,548


4.817589


Sub Total 8.A

11,328,548

4.817589%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights






Sub Total 8.B1




8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights







Sub Total 8.B2




9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold






10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

This notification is being made by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. as they have now fallen below the 5% threshold that they previously crossed above on Trade Date 21 Jan 2021 with a holding of 5.32%

12. Date of Completion

01-Mar-2022

13. Place Of Completion

Glasgow

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: ANGLE plc

  • Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors? Are You Entitled to Some Money

    Pretty much everything in life costs money, including financial services. One mutual fund firm — Vanguard, already famous for its relatively low fees — is changing its expense ratios with the aim of returning a total of $1 billion in … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors? Are You Entitled to Some Money appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 Numbers That Should Make Novavax Shareholders Smile

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) missed Wall Street's revenue estimate in the fourth quarter of 2021. As proof, the vaccine maker's shares rose on Tuesday after Novavax's Q4 update following the market close on Monday. Here are two numbers that should especially make Novavax shareholders smile.

  • Ford just shocked the system: analyst

    Wall Street begins to weigh in on a major transformation just unveiled at Ford.

  • Why Rivian Stock Plunged Again Today

    An analyst price target cut combined with the need to raise prices on its trucks is hitting the stock today.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) are falling today despite gains for the broader market. The company's stock was down roughly 4.8% as of 12:40 p.m. ET Wednesday in conjunction with the announcement of a new partnership with Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: J). Palantir stock has been volatile in recent months and has seen particularly turbulent trading following its fourth-quarter report in mid-February, so it's difficult to say how much of today's movement is connected to the news of the Jacobs partnership or other catalysts at play.

  • This 6.7%-Yielding Dividend Stock Took Another Step Towards Delivering on a Big Promise

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) recently increased its distribution by 15%, pushing its yield to an attractive 6.7%. The energy company took another step toward achieving that target this week after agreeing to sell its interest in its Canadian operations. The deal will help strengthen its balance sheet and finance its U.S. expansion, potentially freeing up cash flow for further dividend increases.

  • Why Paysafe Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a payments platform, were skyrocketing this morning after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. Investors reacted positively to the company beating analysts' consensus estimate for revenue in the quarter and pushed the tech stock up by 10% as of 10:29 a.m. ET. Paysafe's sales of $371.7 million in the fourth quarter were essentially flat on a year-over-year basis, but that revenue easily beat Wall Street's consensus estimate of $357.4 million for the quarter.

  • Why First Solar's Stock Is Falling Today

    Poor fourth-quarter cash flow and weak guidance have investors seeing gray skies ahead for this solar panel maker.

  • Why Roblox Stock Slumped 21.7% in February

    Investors lost confidence in Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) in the second month of 2022 after the company reported underwhelming revenue and user growth for the fourth quarter of 2021. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of the gaming platform dropped 21.7% in February. On Feb. 15, Roblox released its earnings report for Q4 2021.

  • Russian Stocks in London Wipe Out 98% of Value in Two Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K.-listed depositary receipts of Russian companies are evaporating in value as sanctions take effect. Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26The Dow Jones Russia GDR Index, which track

  • Nordstrom stock jumps on Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss why Nordstrom stock is soaring after the company reported earnings.

  • What Is Caterpillar Inc.'s (NYSE:CAT) Share Price Doing?

    Caterpillar Inc. ( NYSE:CAT ) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last...

  • Here's Why Now Is the Best Time to Buy Moderna

    It's clear that those who bought shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) at the end of 2019 have reason to be happy. Right now actually may be the best time to invest in Moderna. Let's take a closer look at Moderna's story so far -- and what's ahead.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Fell Hard on Tuesday

    The semiconductor growth stock fell hard along with the sector amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • Can Sundial Growers Get Back to $1 in 2022?

    Canadian pot producer Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) is in danger of having to do a reverse stock split to stay on the Nasdaq if it can't get its shares up. Last year, the meme hype and retail investors propped up Sundial's stock much higher than that. Data from Google (which Alphabet owns) shows that interest in Sundial has waned over the past year.

  • ‘Stagflation’ Is Coming. What You Need to Know.

    If full-blown stagflation is here, strategists say the best moves are into commodities, playable via miners, oil companies and fertilizer manufacturers. Then there’s cash.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped After Deliveries

    As of 10 a.m. ET, Nio stock is down 3.4%. Nio reported a 10% increase in the number of cars delivered in comparison to February 2021 -- which sounds like good news. Problem is, in January Nio reported a 34% increase in deliveries year over year.

  • Why Shares of Endo International Slumped 22.8% on Tuesday

    Shares of Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) dropped 22.8% on Tuesday. The stock had closed at $3.11 on Monday and then opened at $2.83 on Tuesday before hitting a low of $2.40 in early trading. The stock is down more than 36% this year and more than 63% over the past 12 months, with a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $8.74.

  • Is Block Stock a Buy Now?

    Block (NYSE: SQ) stock rallied 7% on Feb. 24, just ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings report. How rapidly is Block growing? During the fourth quarter, Block's revenue rose 29% year over year to $4.08 billion, which beat analysts' expectations by $20 million.