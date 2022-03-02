Angle PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2022 / ANGLE plc (OTCQX:ANPCY )(AIM:AGL)

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0034330679

Issuer Name

ANGLE plc

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

Name City of registered office Country of registered office Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. Wilmington USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. manages funds on a discretionary basis on behalf of various clients





5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

25-Feb-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

01-Mar-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.817589 0.000000 4.817589 11,328,548 Position of previous notification (if applicable)









8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB0034330679 11,328,548

4.817589

Sub Total 8.A 11,328,548 4.817589%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights









Sub Total 8.B1







8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights











Sub Total 8.B2







9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold











10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

This notification is being made by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. as they have now fallen below the 5% threshold that they previously crossed above on Trade Date 21 Jan 2021 with a holding of 5.32%

12. Date of Completion

01-Mar-2022

13. Place Of Completion

Glasgow

