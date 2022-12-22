U.S. markets close in 2 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,770.85
    -107.59 (-2.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,635.18
    -741.30 (-2.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,328.19
    -381.18 (-3.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,728.63
    -48.32 (-2.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.41
    -0.88 (-1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.10
    -28.30 (-1.55%)
     

  • Silver

    23.62
    -0.57 (-2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0585
    -0.0025 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6690
    -0.0150 (-0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2010
    -0.0072 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4310
    +0.1070 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,614.70
    -198.97 (-1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.75
    -5.44 (-1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.28
    -28.04 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,507.87
    +120.15 (+0.46%)
     
weigh in:

What are your market predictions for 2023? Take our survey.

Anglicare Leverages Ribbon and Switch Connect for Voice Consolidation and Path for Microsoft Teams Deployment

·4 min read

Leading aged care provider modernizes communications systems with Ribbon's industry-leading Session Border Controllers (SBCs)

SYDNEY, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that leading aged care, housing and community services provider Anglicare Sydney has selected Ribbon's Session Border Controller Software Edition Edge and Ribbon Session Border Controller 2000 to provide secure calling connectivity for its contact centre, offices and aged care/retirement living facilities in New South Wales.

(PRNewsfoto/Ribbon Communications)
(PRNewsfoto/Ribbon Communications)

"Ribbon's solution has dramatically simplified the deployment of connectivity and security services for our new communications environment, which includes leveraging Microsoft Teams calling capabilities," said Hamish Maple, IT Enterprise Architect, Anglicare Sydney.  "Having a modern, state of the art communications environment is a key part of our IT strategy that enables us to serve our customers, staff and volunteers more easily, consistently and comprehensively."

Anglicare's previous calling environment was complex, involving call centre resources and multiple PBX, SIP and ISDN technologies that had supported the business over a long period of time. The organization needed to centralize voice services and consolidate the technology environment for twenty-four major sites and its call centre as well as provide a calling solution for PSTN services that were being decommissioned on a legacy ISDN network for residential calling. The site by site deployment has allowed for seamless interoperability between old and new systems, keeping the organizations communications operational at all times.

The deployment was undertaken as part of an enterprise-wide deployment of consolidated voice services and a planned migration to Microsoft Teams for corporate services, with distribution and consulting services provided by SwitchConnect.

"Anglicare Sydney is recognised as one of Australia's most important community service agencies and provides critical services to community members throughout many New South Wales regions, particularly in aged care.  We are delighted to be able to play a part in helping Anglicare modernise its communications infrastructure and be a part of a highly secure and reliable communications system to connect residents, family members, staff and Anglicare's support teams," said Manny Christophidis, Channels Director, Asia Pacific, Ribbon Communications.

"Switch Connect specialises in leading highly complex deployments of voice services, often with clients who are managing a complicated mix of legacy technologies, and more current cloud and Unified Communication technologies.  Working with Ribbon, we were able to help Anglicare Sydney gain a state-of-the-art communications system throughout New South Wales," added Rowan Milne, Managing Director, Switch Connect.

About Ribbon
Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected benefits from use of Ribbon Communication's products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Investor Contact
+1 (978) 614-8050
ir@rbbn.com

Media Contact
Catherine Berthier
+1 (646) 741-1974
cberthier@rbbn.com

 

SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Is This the End for Intel Stock? Or a New Beginning?

    Today's video focuses on Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and a closer look at the hurdles this semiconductor giant must overcome before it can be a top chip stock again. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Comcast Keeps Raising Prices, but Customers Have Another Choice

    Comcast operates like a monopoly (which it sometimes is). but now there's a new player competing with it nationally.

  • Nokia And Ericsson's Russia Exit To Impact Telecom Operations

    The slated departure of telecom gear makers Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) and Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) from Russia is likely to impede the country’s mobile network. When the telecom majors leave the county, Russia’s telecon setup might be shaken up in the long run, Reuters reported. It could lead to disruption in communication for the Russian people. The companies’ exit would spark off a slowdown in downloads and uploads, longer outages, and difficulties in call connections. Telecom operators in the coun

  • The hottest tech trends to watch in 2023

    With 2022 coming to a close, it's time to look to the new year and all of the changes it will bring to the tech industry.

  • 6 big reasons Apple stock is a must buy for 2023: analyst

    Apple's stock looks like a compelling value. Here's why, according to one top tech analyst.

  • Intel has spared a part of its chips business from the chopping block (for now)

    Intel is breaking up, rather than simply cutting, its graphic chips unit.

  • Intel splits graphic chips unit into two

    The consumer graphics unit will be combined with Intel's client computing group, which makes chips for personal computers, while accelerated computing teams will join its data center and artificial intelligence (AI) business, the company said. The move comes as Intel doubles down on accelerated computing, a growing segment dominated by Nvidia as AI use surges. Raja Koduri, who led the graphic chips unit, will return to his role as chief architect and oversee the company's long-term technology and chip design strategy.

  • Buy These 3 Metaverse Stocks Before They Explode

    Here we present three tech stocks - META, MSFT and RBLX - which are poised to benefit from the metaverse boom.

  • Google management ‘issued code red’ over ChatGPT impact on search engine business

    Sundar Pichai reportedly directs groups within company to address threat posed by ChatGPT

  • Apple Stock In 2023: Will Goggles Finally Become A Reality?

    With iPhone sales slowing, Apple could use a new product category to beef up not only its business but also its stock price.

  • Is This New AI Tool the End for Alphabet?

    If you are old enough to remember the search engine Ask Jeeves (now Ask.com) or recall the epigrammatic responses from Data on Star Trek: The Next Generation, then you may find this article amusing. It seems like just yesterday users could ask the all-knowing butler, Jeeves, just about any question that popped into their heads. How did Alphabet do this?

  • Fortinet's Secret Recipe to Try and Beat the Market in 2023

    All of this necessitates a new type of cybersecurity service. Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) was no exception. In a recent investor presentation, Fortinet outlined the strengths of its business model it has been building in recent years.

  • Could Apple Still Be the World's Largest Company in 2023?

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon -- and you get a combined market value of just under $6 trillion. Standing as the only company with a market cap of over $2 trillion right now, the iPhone and computer hardware maker has been one of the best-performing stocks of all time. The amazing thing about Apple's ascendance is that its primary business is in a notoriously difficult space: consumer electronics.

  • Goldman Is Banking on Apple Partnership in Consumer Push

    The Wall Street firm has pursued a deeper relationship with the iPhone maker while other big banks have resisted.

  • Wired headphones are making a comeback, and Apple's best-selling pair is on sale for just $18 on Amazon

    This deal won't last long.

  • Happy Birthday to My HOAX Portfolio and Its Eye-Popping 51% Return

    Yes, its been quite a year, and Friday I'll be hosting a virtual 1st Birthday Party, see below, for my beloved model portfolio, HOAX, which has risen 51.23% since its inception on December 21, 2021. Then I will explain why I am making only minor changes to my real-world client portfolios which are powered by HOAX. Because of lunatic-like Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) acolytes and the actions of Vladimir Putin, the world just is not producing enough hydrocarbons now.

  • Corporate Tech Leaders Untangle Their Cybersecurity Roles

    CIOs and CISOs have found their security purviews converging and are trying to sort out the dividing lines.

  • Why Intel Stock Shot Higher on Wednesday

    The company continues its efforts to compete in the space dominated by Nvidia and peer manufacturers.

  • Iridium (IRDM) Unveils Iridium Messaging Transport Solution

    Iridium (IRDM) launches the Iridium Messaging Transport to make it easier for developers to add satellite connectivity to IoT solutions.

  • These Are the Best Holiday Tech Gifts of 2022. I Own Them All.

    With the holiday season upon us, I compiled a list of my favorite technology products this year—any of which would make a perfect last minute gift for your friends and family. Currently, the only way to get the best library of exclusive blockbuster games is by buying a Sony PlayStation 5 console. With prices for the latest generation of PC graphics cards continuing to head higher, the PS5 offers the best value for high-performance gaming in the market.