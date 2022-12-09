U.S. markets open in 5 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,974.75
    +9.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,834.00
    +31.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,688.50
    +43.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,822.10
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.89
    +0.43 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.90
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.22
    -0.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0565
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.62
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2243
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1580
    -0.4720 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,214.72
    +376.71 (+2.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.89
    +11.21 (+2.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.62
    -2.55 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

Anglo American Becomes Latest Miner to Warn on Production

Thomas Biesheuvel
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Anglo American Plc said production across its operations will be lower than expected in the next couple of years, the latest big miner to warn on its ability to hit output goals.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Anglo, which will provide more details on its outlook later Friday, said in a statement that it has moderated its near-term production growth plans.

While the biggest miners continue to reap bumper profits from high commodity prices, the industry is also struggling to hit production targets. Anglo’s operations have been hit by everything from logistical problems and extreme weather to fallout from the pandemic.

Glencore Plc earlier this week also lowered its forecasts for 2023 for most of the commodities it mines.

The mining industry’s inability to hit output goals is exacerbating already tight supplies as the world struggles to adapt to Russia’s increasing exclusion from the global economy and disruptions from Covid-19.

Anglo, which expects total production to grow 5% next year and again in 2024, also said costs will continue to rise as inflation hits the global mining industry. It also said it could take a writedown on a potash mine its developing in the north of England.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Egyptian Pound’s Bears Bet on Another Drop as IMF Meeting Nears

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are betting on a deeper slide in the Egyptian pound as the North African nation awaits final approval for a $3 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s President Accus

  • Oil Set for Steep Weekly Loss as Slowdown Concerns Loom Large

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a weekly loss of around 10% after a volatile period of trading as concerns over the economic outlook overshadowed an easing of China’s strict virus curbs and a disruption to US crude flows.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky T

  • Australia Caps Gas and Coal Prices to Ease Power Bill Pain

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia will impose a cap on domestic energy prices and provide as much as A$1.5 billion ($1 billion) in energy bill relief to ease cost of living pressures caused by soaring global commodity prices.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twit

  • Man with box cutter facing federal charges after forcing Atlanta plane landing, officials say

    The indictment said the man brought two box cutters on the flight and threatened a passenger.

  • Toshiba Plans Special Meeting Next Week for JIP-Led Bid, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Toshiba Corp. is planning a special committee meeting next week to discuss the buyout offer led by Japan Industrial Partners Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s President

  • A Functional Bodybuilding Coach Shared 5 Exercises to ‘Bulletproof’ Your Wrists

    Marcus Filly shared five exercises to improve wrist strength and mobility in a new YouTube video.

  • GoTo Slump Continues After Executives Fail to Convince Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- GoTo Group shares continued their plunge after executives failed to assuage investor concerns about the unprofitable Indonesian internet company’s prospects.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s President Accused of Coup Aft

  • Holiday Tipping Trick: Amazon Tips Your Delivery Driver $5 If You Say These Magic Words

    It's the busiest time of year for Amazon delivery warehouse facilities, which means contracted workers are stretched thin, and could certainly use some extra appreciation -- and nothing says gratitude...

  • Credit Suisse Raises $4.3 Billion Capital After Wild Ride

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG completed a 4 billion-franc ($4.3 billion), two-pronged capital increase, giving Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Koerner the funds needed to embark on a comprehensive restructuring of the troubled lender.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margi

  • Woman, father found dead after her toddler answers phone call from worried co-worker

    The 27-year-old didn’t show up to the Chicago hospital where she works, and friends grew concerned when they didn’t hear from her.

  • Twitter Files: Jack Dorsey urges Elon Musk after James Baker ouster, 'Just release everything without filter'

    Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has called on new boss Elon Musk to release the full "Twitter files" without filter in the name of transparency.

  • ExxonMobil Announces Massive Buyback

    The latest decision from ExxonMobil won't win any popularity contest, but it will make it a champion to its investors. On Thursday, the oil giant...

  • 1,000 salaried Ford workers retire after pension warning from automaker

    Retirement-eligible salaried employees at Ford were warned about retiring this year to maximize a lump sum pension payment.

  • Keystone Pipeline Is Shut Down After Oil Spills Into Creek in Kansas

    (Bloomberg) -- The shutdown of a key North American pipeline after an oil spill in Kansas roiled the flow of crude supplies across the US at a time when a fragile supply situation has rocked markets with volatility.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitt

  • Five energy companies are seeing big stock buying from their executives after this year’s big run

    Oil will trade a lot higher next year, and energy stocks are still cheap. It will trade up 16% on average next year and spike up over 25%, says Francisco Blanch, the Bank of America head of global commodities and derivatives research. In a press briefing last week, he predicted Brent crude oil (BRN00) will average $100 per barrel next year, and trade as high as $110.

  • This Stock Continues to Ignore the Bear Market of 2022

    Cutting-edge aircraft and next-generation spacecraft maker Northrop Grumman has been ignoring the 2022 bear market and has been trending higher the past 12 months. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a positive trend and confirms the price gains. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator has stayed above the zero line for much of the past year.

  • Semiconductors, The Fourth Industrial Revolution and the End of Globalization

    Semiconductors are a key player in the Fourth Industrial Revolution as they are at the heart of so many inventions with potential to dramatically affect the production capabilities in many industries, including computing, healthcare, military systems, transportation, and clean energy. But, as only a handful of countries have the complex knowledge and capital capacity needed to produce them, their limited supply became a geopolitical thorn involving harsh trade wars and security risks. The US is

  • Xi Visit to Saudi Arabia Brings Pledge of More Oil Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- China is willing to expand oil trade with Saudi Arabia, President Xi Jinping said during a visit to the kingdom that reinforced ties between the world’s No. 2 economy and its top supplier of crude.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter

  • Will Roth IRA Withdrawals Be Taxed in the Future?

    The tax-free deal on the Roth IRA may seem too good to be true, but rest assured that there are at least five good reasons for it to stay that way.

  • Comcast Customers Are Not Going to Like This

    The highly-disliked cable and internet giant is making a move that's going to anger some subscribers.