Anglo American Confirms It Got Non-Binding Offer From BHP

Thomas Biesheuvel
1 min read
0
In this article:

(Bloomberg) -- Anglo American Plc said it is has received an unsolicited non-binding combination proposal from BHP Group.

The company issued a statement after Bloomberg reported that BHP, the world’s biggest miner, was considering a potential takeover offer for Anglo.

Read: BHP Is Said to Weigh Potential Takeover of Anglo American

The proposal comprises an all-share offer for Anglo American by BHP and would be preceded by separate demergers by Anglo American of its entire shareholdings in Anglo American Platinum Ltd. and Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. to Anglo American shareholders, Anglo said.

