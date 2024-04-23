Anglo American Cuts Diamond Output Goal Amid Slow Recovery

Thomas Biesheuvel
1 min read
0
In this article:

(Bloomberg) -- Anglo American Plc has cut its diamond production target for the year as the industry continues to struggle with too much inventory after a disastrous 2023.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The sector almost came to a complete standstill in the second half of last year as Anglo-owned De Beers and Alrosa PJSC — the two biggest miners — all but stopped supplies in a desperate attempt to stem a slump in prices. While those efforts helped the market to pick up a bit, it led to soaring stock levels across the industry.

Even as demand slowly recovers this year, that inventory is taking time to clear.

Anglo said Tuesday that it’s De Beers unit will now aim to produce 26 million to 29 million carats, down from a previous target of as much as 32 million carats.

The mining company maintained the rest of its production goals.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • California McDonald's Franchise Owner Says, 'The Focus Is On Survival' With 'Unprecedented' $20 Per Hour Minimum Wage Forcing Higher Prices

    In response to California's new $20 minimum wage law, fast food franchises are being forced to rethink their business strategies to stay afloat. Scott Rodrick, who owns 18 McDonald's franchises in the state, is considering measures to manage the increased labor costs without resorting to layoffs, which he sees as a last resort. Don't Miss: 82% of Americans aren’t using this government secured 5% passive income stream, are you one of them? The average American couple has saved this much money for

  • Sam Bankman-Fried Agrees to Help FTX Investors Go After Celeb Promoters

    Sam Bankman-Fried has inked a settlement agreement with a group of FTX customers who have agreed to drop their class action lawsuit against him in exchange for his help going after celebrity promoters of the collapsed exchange.

  • Trump called this visa 'very bad' for Americans. Truth Social applied for one

    The social media company founded by former President Donald Trump applied for a business visa program that he sought to restrict during his administration and which many of his allies want him to curtail in a potential second term. Trump Media & Technology Group, the company behind Truth Social, filed an application in June 2022 for an H-1B visa for a worker at a $65,000 annual salary, the lowest wage category allowed under the program. Federal immigration data shows the company was approved for a visa a few months later.

  • Vietnam's FPT to invest $200 million in AI factory using Nvidia chips

    Vietnam's top tech firm FPT plans to build a $200 million artificial intelligence (AI) factory using Nvidia's graphics chips and software, the two firms said on Tuesday. FPT plans to use Nvidia's support to boost AI research in Vietnam with the aim of developing AI applications and solutions at the planned data centre factory, including for generative AI and autonomous driving, the firms said in a joint statement.

  • Electric cars sold at record discounts as demand plunges

    Almost eight in 10 new electric cars are being sold at a discount as the industry reels from falling consumer demand.

  • Boeing expects slower increase in 787 production rate and deliveries, memo says

    (Reuters) -Boeing expects a slower increase in the production rate and deliveries of its 787 widebody jets as the U.S. planemaker wrestles with supplier shortages "on a few key parts," an executive on the program told workers on Monday. Boeing still plans to steadily increase its rate to meet "strong demand," according to the memo seen by Reuters from Scott Stocker, 787 vice president and general manager, to workers at its South Carolina facility. "To that end, we have shared with our customers that we expect a slower increase in our rate of production and deliveries."

  • Delta Air Lines, facing another union attempt to organize flight attendants, is raising their pay

    Delta Air Lines, the most profitable U.S. carrier, is raising pay for nonunion employees as it gets ready for another attempt by a union to represent its flights attendants. CEO Ed Bastian told Delta employees Monday that the airline will boost pay for flight attendants and ground workers by 5%, raise the minimum wage for U.S. workers to $19 per hour, and set aside money for merit raises. Delta said the increases affect more than 80,000 employees.

  • Re-vote on Elon Musk’s pay could expose Tesla to even more legal trouble

    Tesla is likely in for some fresh legal entanglements after recommending stockholders vote to reinstate Elon Musk’s compensation package.

  • $8 Million Will Buy You This Much Retirement

    If you have enough money in the bank to last the rest of your life, you can retire. If you don't, you can't. It's as simple as that, although, of course, nothing about retirement is actually simple. Planning out your retirement means making educated guesses about issues well outside your control, from how the market […] The post How Long Will $8 Million Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

  • Kroger, Albertsons to sell 166 more stores seeking approval of $25 billion merger

    (Reuters) -Kroger and Albertsons Cos are expanding their planned sale of grocery stores, offloading 166 more locations than previously agreed upon to C&S Wholesale Grocers as they work to get regulatory approval for their proposed $25 billion merger, the companies said on Monday. Under the new agreement, C&S will pay Kroger about $2.9 billion in cash for the stores, up from the previous payout of $1.9 billion. With the additional 166 stores, the companies are now selling 579 stores to C&S, as well as giving it access to Albertsons Signature and O Organics private label brands.