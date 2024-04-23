Anglo American Cuts Diamond Output Goal Amid Slow Recovery
(Bloomberg) -- Anglo American Plc has cut its diamond production target for the year as the industry continues to struggle with too much inventory after a disastrous 2023.
The sector almost came to a complete standstill in the second half of last year as Anglo-owned De Beers and Alrosa PJSC — the two biggest miners — all but stopped supplies in a desperate attempt to stem a slump in prices. While those efforts helped the market to pick up a bit, it led to soaring stock levels across the industry.
Even as demand slowly recovers this year, that inventory is taking time to clear.
Anglo said Tuesday that it’s De Beers unit will now aim to produce 26 million to 29 million carats, down from a previous target of as much as 32 million carats.
The mining company maintained the rest of its production goals.
