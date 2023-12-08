Anglo American Plans Deep Mine Production Cuts to Save Cash

(Bloomberg) -- Anglo American Plc will make deep production cuts for almost all the commodities it mines in the next few years in a bid to slash costs amid logistical and operational snarls at its operations. Its shares slumped.

Anglo’s recently appointed Chief Executive Officer Duncan Wanblad has faced a tough start to his tenure. He stepped into the role with most commodity prices at a record, but they have declined since then. The company’s portfolio has also been hampered by issues from extreme weather to a breakdown in crucial infrastructure in South Africa.

The miner’s shares slid as much as 7.3% in London, the most since March. The stock has lost about a third of its value this year.

While most of the commodities Anglo mines are currently in surplus amid weak demand from China and sluggish economies elsewhere, the scale of the company’s production cuts will likely add to expected shortages of some materials going forward.

Anglo on Friday said it will produce less copper, an essential material needed to decarbonize the global economy. Most analysts and mining executives see a looming shortage of the metal with few new mines on the horizon.

It lowered its 2024 output target for copper to between 730,000 tons and 790,000 tons, from as much as 1 million tons, essentially removing the equivalent of a large copper mine from global supply. Production will fall even more in 2025, before starting to rise again the following year.

The miner will reduce expenditure by another $500 million next year, on top of a $500 million reduction already announced. The company also plans to cut it capital spending by $1.8 billion though to 2026.

“Given continuing elevated macro volatility, we are being deliberate in reducing our costs and prioritizing our capital to drive more profitable production on a sustainable basis,” Wanblad said.

Overall, Anglo’s production will be about 4% lower next year, before falling another 3% in 2025, it said. It also lowered forecasts for platinum-group metals, iron ore and nickel and coal.

The company has been battling with slumping prices for PGMs, while its iron ore operations in South Africa have been stymied by the poor performance of ports and rail logistics there. Anglo said it PGM output would fall to as low as 3.3 million ounces next year, from 3.8 million ounces this year.

“Whilst it is clearly not positive that Anglo has come to this situation where it needs to shrink its footprint, we think this new streamlined Anglo American should allow it to shed some of the recently more challenging aspects of the business,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Tyler Broda said.

Bloomberg News reported last month that the company was also cutting jobs at two units in South Africa because of declining PGM prices and bottlenecks curbing iron ore exports.

Anglo Consults South Africa as It Weighs Platinum, Iron Job Cuts

The miner has held talks with the government over the potential reduction in its workforce. Senior government officials asked the company to consider delaying the cuts until after elections likely to take place around May.

