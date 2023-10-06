Anglo American Platinum (JSE:AMS) stock falls 11% in past week as one-year earnings and shareholder returns continue downward trend

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. And unfortunately for Anglo American Platinum Limited (JSE:AMS) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. The share price is down a hefty 57% in that time. We note that it has not been easy for shareholders over three years, either; the share price is down 47% in that time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 24% in the last 90 days.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Anglo American Platinum isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unfortunately Anglo American Platinum reported an EPS drop of 49% for the last year. This proportional reduction in earnings per share isn't far from the 57% decrease in the share price. Therefore one could posit that the market has not become more concerned about the company, despite the lower EPS. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Anglo American Platinum's TSR for the last 1 year was -54%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Investors in Anglo American Platinum had a tough year, with a total loss of 54% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 1.3%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 13%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Anglo American Platinum is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on South African exchanges.

