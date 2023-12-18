Anglo American Platinum Limited's (JSE:AMS) Share Price Could Signal Some Risk

With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 9x in South Africa, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Anglo American Platinum Limited's (JSE:AMS) P/E ratio of 7.3x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Anglo American Platinum's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn around. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Does Growth Match The P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Anglo American Platinum would need to produce growth that's similar to the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 49%. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 69% overall rise in EPS, in spite of its unsatisfying short-term performance. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would probably welcome the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the ten analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 1.9% each year over the next three years. With the market predicted to deliver 12% growth per annum, that's a disappointing outcome.

In light of this, it's somewhat alarming that Anglo American Platinum's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company reject the analyst cohort's pessimism and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as these declining earnings are likely to weigh on the share price eventually.

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Anglo American Platinum currently trades on a higher than expected P/E for a company whose earnings are forecast to decline. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/E as the predicted future earnings are unlikely to support a more positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Anglo American Platinum (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you need to be mindful of.

