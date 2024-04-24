Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Stock Is Going Strong But Fundamentals Look Uncertain: What Lies Ahead ?

Anglo American (LON:AAL) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 13% over the last three months. However, we decided to pay attention to the company's fundamentals which don't appear to give a clear sign about the company's financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Anglo American's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Anglo American is:

4.3% = US$1.3b ÷ US$32b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.04 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Anglo American's Earnings Growth And 4.3% ROE

When you first look at it, Anglo American's ROE doesn't look that attractive. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 8.1%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. Hence, the flat earnings seen by Anglo American over the past five years could probably be the result of it having a lower ROE.

As a next step, we compared Anglo American's net income growth with the industry and discovered that the industry saw an average growth of 9.9% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is AAL fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Anglo American Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

In spite of a normal three-year median payout ratio of 48% (or a retention ratio of 52%), Anglo American hasn't seen much growth in its earnings. Therefore, there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Moreover, Anglo American has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 40% of its profits over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that Anglo American's future ROE will rise to 11% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Anglo American can be open to many interpretations. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

