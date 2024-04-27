How Anglo American turned into prey
Duncan Wanblad took the helm of Anglo American in mid-2022 just as the South African miner reached a record market capitalisation of more
YouTube may be figuring out how to sell YouTube Shorts to advertisers. Plus, Snap keeps reeling in paid subscribers.
Alphabet's Google Properties Likely to Grow by $20 Billion in 2024, UBS Says
The judge overseeing the case, Leonie Brinkema, could decide to narrow the Justice Department’s claims or dismiss the case altogether.
The company beat on the bottom line, but whiffed on revenue in its latest-reported quarter.
Personal consumption expenditures data showed prices ticked up 2.8% year-over-year in March, slightly higher than expected.
The company's inaugural quarter of 2024 didn't provide much fuel for optimism.
Chevron and ExxonMobil said earnings per share dropped from a year earlier as they grappled with lower natural gas prices and refining margins.
HOUSTON (Reuters) -U.S. and European oil companies reported weaker first quarter results on Friday due to a sharp drop in natural gas prices compared with a year ago. Results at oil and gas firms are still retreating from record levels in 2022 that were boosted by a surge in demand after the COVID-19 pandemic and then when prices spiked after Russia invaded Ukraine. In the U.S., Exxon Mobil missed Wall Street earnings targets on fuel derivatives and Chevron beat tempered expectations with better-than-expected U.S. oil production.
Rubrik comes out of the gate hot on its IPO day, selling a story of protecting data in the age of AI.
Richly valued U.S. stocks are leaving investors with little tolerance for disappointment, raising the stakes ahead of a week in which two more technology and growth giants are set to report. Strong reports from Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet on Thursday helped propel the S&P 500 to its biggest weekly gain since early November following its first 5% pullback of the year. The S&P 500 is up about 7% in 2024 and some 24% since late October.