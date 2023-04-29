Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.202

The board of Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.202 on the 7th of July, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 2.4%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Before making this announcement, Anglo-Eastern Plantations was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 18.7% if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 9.4% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.06 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.25. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15% a year over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's encouraging to see that Anglo-Eastern Plantations has been growing its earnings per share at 19% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Anglo-Eastern Plantations' Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Anglo-Eastern Plantations that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

