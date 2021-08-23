U.S. markets open in 6 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,450.75
    +13.75 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,186.00
    +128.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,133.75
    +47.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,183.70
    +18.40 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.29
    +1.15 (+1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.00
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1714
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.56
    -3.11 (-14.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3647
    +0.0030 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9560
    +0.2160 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,163.92
    +912.43 (+1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,261.27
    +72.88 (+6.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.90
    +29.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,494.24
    +480.99 (+1.78%)
     

Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Board Changes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ('Anglo Pacific', the 'Company' or the 'Group') (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY), is pleased to announce the appointment of Varda Shine as an independent non-executive director of the Company, effective from 23 August 2021. Varda will also serve on the Company's audit committee and will chair the remuneration committee, effective from 1 September.

Varda is a highly experienced mining non-executive director, executive mentor and mining industry adviser with a career spanning 30 years. Previously she was CEO of De Beers Trading Company where she worked with stakeholders across the supply chain to introduce new distribution and price strategies for the business. She currently serves as senior independent director and remuneration committee chair of Petra Diamonds, lead independent director and remuneration committee chair of Sarine Technologies. Varda is also a board member of the Mineral Development Company of the Government of Botswana. From February 2015 to June 2019, Varda was a non-executive director, audit and nomination committee member and remuneration chair from August 2017 at Lonmin PLC.

Patrick Meier, Chairman of the Company, commented:

"We are very pleased to welcome Varda to the Board following an extensive search process. Varda brings a wealth of experience to the Board at a time when the Company is looking to continue its diversification and focus on 21st century commodities that support a more sustainable future. We believe that Varda's proven track record of previous and current board experience on public listed companies and leadership in the extractive sector complements the experience of our other directors and will serve to further strengthen the Board's skills and expertise."

Varda Shine commented:

"I am delighted to join the board of Anglo Pacific at such an exciting time for the Company and I look forward to being part of the journey and supporting the strategy and growth ambitions."

For further information:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer

Website:

www.anglopacificgroup.com

Berenberg

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Varun Talwar / Detlir Elezi

Peel Hunt LLP

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Ross Allister / Alexander Allen / David McKeown

RBC Capital Markets

Farid Dadashev / Marcus Jackson / Jamil Miah

+44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Camarco

+44 (0) 20 3757 4997

Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / James Crothers

Notes to Editors

About Anglo Pacific

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660854/Anglo-Pacific-Group-PLC-Announces-Board-Changes

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Dan Loeb Snaps Up These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Daniel Loeb, CEO of Third Point, has a reputation for turning risk into success. His preferred strategy – of going in and cleaning up the mess – has built his firm into a $17 billion-plus asset management behemoth, with both hands in the US and international equity and credit securities markets. In the current environment, as we’re getting buffeted about by epoch-making public health crises, economic disruptions, and now foreign policy political disasters, Loeb sees a combination of risk and vol

  • China Tech Shares Stage Rebound After Five-Week Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks rallied in Hong Kong on Monday as bargain hunters pounced in the wake of the sector’s worst rout in months. The Hang Seng Tech Index climbed as much as 4.5%, the biggest jump since July, following a near 11% slump last week. The gauge had dropped for five straight weeks in its biggest such losing streak since Jan. 2019. It had closed at its lowest since July 2020 inception on Friday.JD Health International Inc. and Bilibili Inc. both gained about 10% each

  • 3 Top COVID Vaccine Stocks That Wall Street Is Bullish About

    The consensus price targets for all of these stocks are lower than their current share prices. Here are three leading COVID vaccine stocks that Wall Street is bullish about. The average one-year price target for AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) reflects a 13% premium above the drugmaker's current share price.

  • How An Institution Is Preparing For The Big Alibaba Rebound Play

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd -ADR (NYSE: BABA) has been slaughtered since October 2020 when it reached an all-time high of $319.32. The sharp decline has been partly due to poor U.S./China relations as well and Chinese regulators cracking down on the e-commerce giant and its CEO Jack Ma. Since July 22 the decline in the stock has accelerated and although there has been some bounce plays for the bulls, the stock has become risky due to new out of China, when the U.S. markets are closed, causing Alib

  • Michael Burry’s Pretty Big Short Hinges on Treasuries Sinking

    (Bloomberg) -- Call it the Pretty Big Short. Michael Burry, whose huge, wildly profitable bets against the housing bubble were made famous in “The Big Short,” is wagering that long-term U.S. Treasuries will fall.His Scion Asset Management held $280 million of puts on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of June, according to a regulatory filing released this week, an increase from $172 million three months earlier.The options contracts would make money if TLT, as the exchange-traded

  • Where Will DiDi Global Be in 5 Years?

    DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI), the largest ride-hailing company in China, burned many investors after its IPO on June 30. DiDi priced its shares at $14, but they're now trading at about $7. Shortly after Didi's IPO, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) abruptly suspended all new user registrations for DiDi's app within the country as part of an industrywide cybersecurity review.

  • Al Gore’s Investment Firm Made Big Bets in Alibaba and Intel Stock

    Generation Investment, chaired by former Vice President Al Gore, loaded up on Alibaba ADRs and initiated a stake in chip giant Intel in the second quarter.

  • Why You Should Avoid These Two Hot Technology Stocks

    Investors looking for "the next big thing" can get distracted by high-tech, rapid-growth stocks that come to market. Cybersecurity company SentinelOne (NYSE: S) uses artificial intelligence (AI) to identify and eliminate potential cyber threats automatically. It's easy to see why investors might be interested in the stock; SentinelOne grew its annual recurring revenue (it uses a subscription-based business, so this is how we measure the company's performance) 116% year over year in the first quarter.

  • Downgrade: Here's How Analysts See ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Performing In The Near Term

    The analysts covering ContextLogic Inc. ( NASDAQ:WISH ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making...

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. RadNet Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy That Could Join the $1 Trillion Club

    It wasn't all that long ago that no company on the planet claimed a market cap of $1 trillion. Thanks to the booming stock market over the last couple of years, though, there are now five companies with market caps of at least $1 trillion. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) stands out as one company that might not be too far away from joining the group of tech giants with massive market caps.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Rebounds But Does It Pass Your Test? Apple, Facebook, Nvidia Near Buy Points

    The market rally rebounded Friday, paring weekly losses. But how are your stocks faring? Apple and Facebook are near buys.

  • Will Moderna Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2022?

    High-flying coronavirus stock Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has delivered a stunning 1,870% return since the pandemic started in January of last year. At this rate of growth, many investors are wondering if Moderna will soon become a trillion-dollar company. Earlier this month, Bank of America analysts projected that Moderna would need to sell between 1 billion and 1.5 billion doses of its coronavirus vaccine every year from 2022 to 2038 to partly justify a valuation of $200 billion.

  • Stocks, Futures Climb on Dip Buying; Dollar Slips: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose Monday along with U.S. and European futures as traders took advantage of last week’s selloff while keeping a wary eye on risks from the delta virus strain and China’s regulatory crackdown. The dollar fell.MSCI Inc.’s gauge of Asia-Pacific shares posted one of its biggest daily rallies this month, led by Japan. Chinese technology stocks rebounded from a prolonged selloff, while South Korea climbed as export data signaled resilient global demand. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 1

  • Nvidia, AMD Lead 5 Stocks Near Buy Points As This Pandemic Trend Continues

    Nvidia broke out on Friday while AMD stock is setting up. They lead five chip stocks to watch near buy points.

  • 5 Reasons Tencent Could Be a Massive Bargain

    The stock has plummeted amid China's regulatory campaign, but the sell-off could be a huge long-term opportunity for intrepid investors.

  • 5 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More than 5%

    Contrary to what many income investors think, the best dividend stocks aren't necessarily ones with high yields. Here are five such dividend stocks yielding between 4.6% and 9.5% that are solid buys today. The evidence lies in its dividends: Even in an exceptionally challenging year like 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced industrial establishments, warehouses, offices, and retail stores to shut down for months, W.P. Carey increased its dividend every quarter.

  • China Starts Probe Into Party Boss of Alibaba’s Home City

    (Bloomberg) -- China is investigating Hangzhou’s top government official for serious disciplinary violations, casting a spotlight on the city that is home to Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.Hangzhou Municipal Party Committee Secretary Zhou Jiangyong, 53, has been placed under investigation for serious violations of party discipline and state law, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a statement Saturday. While the agency didn’t elaborate on Zhou’s suspec

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy According to Stanley Druckenmiller

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best tech stocks to buy according to Stanley Druckenmiller. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy According to Stanley Druckenmiller. Stanley Druckenmiller, the chief of New York-based Duquesne Capital, is an American investor and […]

  • 3 Boring Healthcare Stocks Everyone Should Own

    These pharmaceutical giants offer strong, dependable dividends and the size to weather the market's ups and downs.