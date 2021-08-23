Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Board Changes

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ('Anglo Pacific', the 'Company' or the 'Group') (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY), is pleased to announce the appointment of Varda Shine as an independent non-executive director of the Company, effective from 23 August 2021. Varda will also serve on the Company's audit committee and will chair the remuneration committee, effective from 1 September.

Varda is a highly experienced mining non-executive director, executive mentor and mining industry adviser with a career spanning 30 years. Previously she was CEO of De Beers Trading Company where she worked with stakeholders across the supply chain to introduce new distribution and price strategies for the business. She currently serves as senior independent director and remuneration committee chair of Petra Diamonds, lead independent director and remuneration committee chair of Sarine Technologies. Varda is also a board member of the Mineral Development Company of the Government of Botswana. From February 2015 to June 2019, Varda was a non-executive director, audit and nomination committee member and remuneration chair from August 2017 at Lonmin PLC.

Patrick Meier, Chairman of the Company, commented:

"We are very pleased to welcome Varda to the Board following an extensive search process. Varda brings a wealth of experience to the Board at a time when the Company is looking to continue its diversification and focus on 21st century commodities that support a more sustainable future. We believe that Varda's proven track record of previous and current board experience on public listed companies and leadership in the extractive sector complements the experience of our other directors and will serve to further strengthen the Board's skills and expertise."

Varda Shine commented:

"I am delighted to join the board of Anglo Pacific at such an exciting time for the Company and I look forward to being part of the journey and supporting the strategy and growth ambitions."

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.

