Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Change of Name to Ecora Resources

Anglo Pacific Group PLC
·3 min read
Anglo Pacific Group PLC

Change of name to Ecora Resources

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2022 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("the Company") announces that it has changed its name to Ecora Resources PLC.

The new name reflects the Group's successful transformation from a predominantly coal royalty business to one that by 2026 is expected to generate over 90% of its revenue contribution from commodities required to support a sustainable future.

The Company's Tradable Instrument Display Mnemonic (TIDM) code will change to "ECOR" on both the London and Toronto Stock Exchanges, from "APF" (London) and "APY" (Toronto). The Company's shares will trade under the new name and TIDM on the London Stock Exchange from 8.00am tomorrow, Thursday 6 October 2022, and on the Toronto Stock Exchange from 9.30am ET on 6 October 2022.

The existing ISIN and SEDOL numbers in respect of the Company's Ordinary Shares will remain unchanged. Shareholders should note that their shareholdings will be unaffected by the change and no action needs to be taken.

The Company website has also changed to: www.ecora-resources.com.

For further information, please contact:

Ecora Resources

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Marc Bishop Lafleche - Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer

Geoff Callow - Head of Investor Relations



Website:

www.ecora-resources.com



RBC Capital Markets

Farid Dadashev / James Agnew / Jamil Miah

+44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Peel Hunt LLP

Ross Allister / David McKeown

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Berenberg

Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Lee / Detlir Elezi

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Camarco

Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / Elfie Kent

+44 (0) 20 3757 4997

About Ecora Resources PLC:

Ecora Resources is a leading royalty company focused on supporting the supply of commodities essential to creating a sustainable future.

Our vision is to be globally recognised as the royalty company of choice synonymous with commodities that support a sustainable future by continuing to grow and diversify our royalty portfolio in line with our strategy. We will achieve this through building a diversified portfolio of scale over high quality assets that drives low volatility earnings growth and shareholder returns.

The mining sector has an essential role to play in the energy transition, with commodities such as copper, nickel and cobalt - key materials for manufacturing batteries and electric vehicles Copper also plays a critical role in our electricity grids. All these commodities are mined and there are not enough mines in operation today to supply the volume required to achieve the energy transition.

Our strategy is to acquire royalties and streams over low-cost operations and projects with strong management teams, in well-established mining jurisdictions. Our portfolio has been reweighted to provide material exposure to this commodity basket and we have successfully transitioned from a coal orientated royalty business in 2014 to one that by 2026 will be materially coal free and comprised of over 90% exposure to commodities that support a sustainable future. The fundamental demand outlook for these commodities over the next decade is very strong, which should significantly enhance the value of our royalty portfolio.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/718969/Anglo-Pacific-Group-PLC-Announces-Change-of-Name-to-Ecora-Resources

