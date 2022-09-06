U.S. markets open in 6 hours 42 minutes

Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Director Share Dealings in Company

Anglo Pacific Group PLC
·3 min read
Anglo Pacific Group PLC

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2022 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company") (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) announces that it received notification of the following transaction by Spruce Bluff Resources Limited, a Person Closely Associated ("PCA") with Mr. Robert Stan, Non-Executive Director of Anglo Pacific.

On 1 September 2022, Spruce Bluff Resources Limited, acquired 25,100 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at price of 164p per share.

The transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Following this notification, the total beneficial holding of Shares by Mr. Stan and persons closely associated with him is 403,981 Shares, representing 0.16% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

Director Share Dealings - Further information

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU)[1], provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

Spruce Bluff Resources Limited

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

Person closely associated with Mr. Robert Stan, Non-Executive Director of Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

LEI

213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

164p

25,100

d.

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

  • Price

25,100
164p

e.

Date of the transaction

1 September 2022

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC
Marc Bishop Lafleche - Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer
Geoff Callow - Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Website:

www.anglopacificgroup.com

Berenberg

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Lee / Detlir Elezi

Peel Hunt LLP

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Ross Allister / Alexander Allen / David McKeown

RBC Capital Markets

+44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Farid Dadashev / James Agnew / Jamil Miah

Camarco

+44 (0) 20 3757 4997

Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / Elfie Kent

Notes to Editors

About Anglo Pacific

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/714714/Anglo-Pacific-Group-PLC-Announces-Director-Share-Dealings-in-Company

