Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Director Share Dealings in Company

·3 min read

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2022 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company") (LSE: APF, TSX: APY) announces that it received notification of the following transactions by Mr. Meier, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company.

On 30 March 2021, Mr. Meier sold 28,024 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at a price of 174.2p per share and purchased 28,024 Shares at an average price of 174.3p per share. These transactions were undertaken as part of Mr. Meier's portfolio management.

Following this notification, the total beneficial holding of Shares by Mr. Meier and persons closely associated with him remains 437,006 Shares, representing 0.20% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

The transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Director Share Dealings - Further information

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU)[1], provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

Patrick Meier

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

Non-Executive Chairman of Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

LEI

213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transaction

Sales and Acquisition of Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Sale

Price(s)

Volume(s)

174.2p

28,024

Purchase

Price(s)

Volume(s)

174.3p

28,024

d.

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

As detailed above

e.

Date of the transaction

30 March 2022

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

Marc Bishop Lafleche - Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Website:

www.anglopacificgroup.com

Berenberg

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Lee / Detlir Elezi

Peel Hunt LLP

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Ross Allister / Alexander Allen / David McKeown

RBC Capital Markets

+44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Farid Dadashev / Marcus Jackson / Jamil Miah

Capital Market Communications Limited (Camarco)

+44 (0) 20 3757 4997

Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / Charlotte Hollinshead

Notes to Editors

About Anglo Pacific

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.

[1]This is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union Withdrawal Act 2018.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/695794/Anglo-Pacific-Group-PLC-Announces-Director-Share-Dealings-in-Company

