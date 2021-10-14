U.S. markets open in 6 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,380.75
    +25.75 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,445.00
    +188.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,865.25
    +101.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,254.40
    +15.90 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.09
    +0.65 (+0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.90
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1602
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.64
    -1.21 (-6.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3683
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4560
    +0.2090 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,706.12
    +2,500.68 (+4.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,369.93
    +35.53 (+2.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.82
    +11.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     

Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Divestment of Narrabri thermal coal royalty

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Divestment of Narrabri thermal coal royalty for consideration of up to $36 million

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific" the "Company" or the "Group") (LSE:APF, TSX:APY) is pleased to announce its exit from thermal coal by entering into an agreement to sell its 1% gross revenue royalty over the Narrabri mine to the operator, Whitehaven Coal Limited ("Whitehaven") for consideration of up to $36 million.

The consideration is structured as fixed payments totalling $21.6 million, along with contingent payments which could generate a further $14 million. The transaction is expected to close on 31 December 2021, with no material conditions precedent to closing. Anglo Pacific will continue to receive royalties from Narrabri until the end of the current calendar year.

This transaction significantly improves the Group's carbon footprint with a remaining portfolio of assets now increasingly weighted towards cobalt, vanadium, copper and nickel - commodities which will be essential to decarbonise energy generation in the years ahead.

Highlights

  • $21.6 million fixed consideration, to be received in instalments until 31 December 2026, of which ~$13 million will be received within 18 months of the transaction close date

  • Contingent consideration of a further estimated $14 million depending on future coal price levels, Narrabri sales volumes and the successful permitting of the Narrabri South extension

  • H2 2021 Narrabri royalty income estimated at $1 - 2 million to be paid to Anglo Pacific, a period which is seeing elevated thermal coal prices

  • Increases Anglo Pacific's portfolio contribution from 21st century commodities that support a more sustainable world

  • Provides Anglo Pacific with the opportunity to redeploy capital into further acquisitions

Anglo Pacific CEO, Julian Treger, commented:

"I am delighted to announce that we have entered into an agreement to sell the Narrabri thermal coal royalty, which is aligned with our strategy and represents a further step in focusing on the investment in 21st century commodities supporting a more sustainable world.

This transaction is consistent with our stated strategy of moving away from carbon-based energy exposure, as demonstrated by our investments in copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium and most recently the transformational $205 million Voisey's Bay cobalt stream acquired earlier this year.

Whitehaven was selected as the preferred bidder following a competitive sales process, on the basis of an offer which we considered to provide maximum value to Anglo Pacific shareholders. We intend to deploy the proceeds from this transaction into further acquisitions, including to partially fund the upcoming $20 million Incoa calcium carbonate financing which is likely to occur in H1 2022."

The Transaction

Anglo Pacific has entered into an agreement to sell its Narrabri thermal coal royalty to a subsidiary of Whitehaven. The transaction is expected to close on 31 December 2021 with no material conditions precedent to closing, and the Group will continue to be entitled to receive H2 2021 Narrabri royalty income, estimated at $1 - 2 million.

Anglo Pacific will receive $21.6 million in fixed payments, of which ~$13 million is due within 18 months of the transaction close date. The remainder will be received in annual instalments until the end of 2026.

Contingent payments totalling $5 million, payable in instalments, will become receivable upon the approval of the Narrabri South extension project by state and federal authorities in Australia, prior to 31 December 2026.

In addition, Anglo Pacific is entitled to receive bi-annual contingent payments linked to future realised Narrabri coal prices ranging from $0.05/t if realised prices exceed $90/t to $0.25/t if realised coal prices exceed $150/t up to the end of calendar year 2026. Assuming Narrabri ROM production of 4.3-5.0 million tonnes for fiscal year 2022 and 7.0-8.5 million tonnes per annum in the southern panels, the Company would be entitled to receive approximately $9 million in price linked contingent payments, were realised Narrabri coal prices to be in excess of $150/t.

History

Anglo Pacific acquired the Narrabri royalty for $65 million in March 2015. As at 31 December 2021, the Narrabri royalty is expected to have a carrying value of approximately $45 million based on amortised cost. Since its acquisition, Anglo Pacific has received approximately $32 million in royalty income, with a further $1 - 2 million expected before year-end 2021.

For further information:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer

Marc Bishop Lafleche - Chief Investment Officer

Website:

www.anglopacificgroup.com

Berenberg

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Varun Talwar / Detlir Elezi

Peel Hunt LLP

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Ross Allister / Alexander Allen / David McKeown

RBC Capital Markets

Farid Dadashev / Marcus Jackson / Jamil Miah

+44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Camarco

+44 (0) 20 3757 4997

Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / Charlotte Hollinshead

Notes to Editors

About Anglo Pacific

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.

Unless otherwise stated, all figures quoted are in US$ denomination.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668114/Anglo-Pacific-Group-PLC-Announces-Divestment-of-Narrabri-thermal-coal-royalty

Recommended Stories

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • AT&T stock drops toward 11-year low, as dividend yield rises further above 8%

    Shares of AT&T Inc. dropped 0.6% in afternoon trading Wednesday, putting them on track to suffer the longest losing streak in a year, and as they headed for the lowest close since July 2010. The stock has shed 7.5% over the past six sessions, which would be the longest stretch of losses since the nine-day loss streak that ended Oct. 21, 2020. The selloff has boosted AT&T's implied dividend yield to 8.23%, making it the second-highest yielding stock in the S 500 , just below fellow communications

  • 11 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Robinhood stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Equity trading applications have become more famous as the rapid digitization of the world […]

  • J.P. Morgan Says There’s Room for Over 40% Upside in These 2 Stocks

    Stuck for fresh investing inspiration? You’re not alone. Plenty of uncertainty lingers on Wall Street as we head into 2022. Inflation is up, the job market remains stuck in an ugly combination of stubborn unemployment and record-high levels of job openings, all while Congress and the Biden Administration are looking less and less capable of passing a set of aggressive spending plans. Writing from JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic acknowledges the headwinds but thinks there are p

  • Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these ARK stocks, go directly to the Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Cathie Wood, a well-known disruptive innovation investor, established ARK Investment Management in 2014 intending to create high-growth stock portfolios […]

  • JPMorgan stock falls, Apple’s production cut may delay end of semi cycle

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • China property shares slide as Evergrande crisis reverberates

    Shares of Chinese real estate firms fell further on Thursday as investors fretted about a debt crisis rippling through developers including China Evergrande Group, a day after the sector was hit with fresh rating downgrades. Evergrande, which has more than $300 billion in liabilities and 1,300 real estate projects in over 280 cities, missed a third round of interest payments on its international bonds this week, spooking investors. The world's most indebted developer, which has been trying to sell assets to raise funds, appeared to have made small progress towards that goal when Qumei Home Furnishings Group announced in a filing on Thursday that it will buy out Evergrande group's 40% stake in their furnishings joint venture for 72 million yuan ($11.18 million).

  • Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

    Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.

  • Want to Beat Wall Street? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

    My choice for a young winner that can help you beat Wall Street is Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). Instead of sorting borrowers into broad, generalized categories that miss individual risk factors, it uses 1,600 data points to assess a borrower's true credit risk. Using its services, banks are able to approve more loans, bringing in more funds with less risk.

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 187% to 434% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on analysts' loftiest price targets, these companies could nearly triple or potentially quintuple investors' money over the next year.

  • These 3 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Summer has wound down, the Q3 earnings reports will be coming in over the next few weeks, and every investor can see that the market is hitting a rolling boil. For investors in search of a bright spot, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist Tony Dwyer believes the increasing volatility in the market could lead to attractive entry points. "Our core fundamental thesis remains positive, our tactical indicators coupled with history suggest any further weakness should prove temporary, and we expect the ye

  • I teach cryptocurrency at NYU and was a visiting scholar at the Federal Reserve Banks of New York and Philadelphia. These are the 3 things every new crypto investor should know

    Since 2014, Harvard-educated David Yermack, a professor of finance at New York University, has taught courses on cryptocurrency. “Crypto investors should be aware of the high volatility of these assets, the unregulated nature of the trading platforms and the numerous frictions and delays involved in executing trades,” says Yermack.

  • What is the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency?

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down what crypto investors need to know about Shiba Inu.&nbsp;

  • JPMorgan beats earnings estimates in the 3rd quarter

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the third quarter earnings results from JPMorgan.

  • Kyle Bass’s Disastrous Hong Kong Short Got Bannon-Linked Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- A recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission case reveals how Kyle Bass’s bet against the Hong Kong dollar has fizzled: He’s lost big, ensnaring some investors who funded his short through what the regulator says was an illicit stock offering. Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cat

  • BlackRock beats Q3 estimates, Apple reportedly scales back production due to chip shortage, Qualcomm's $10 billion buyback plan

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down how Blackrock, Apple, and Qualcomm are faring in Wednesday's market.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Attempt Finally Does This; AMD Leads 5 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals

    Dow Jones futures rose modestly Wednesday night, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. The stock market rally attempt had a decent session on the major indexes, closing near highs as the 10-year Treasury yield retreated. AMD stock, CrowdStrike, Bill.com and Sea Limited moved above buy points.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    Market signals are starting to switch, after a long year of steady upward trends in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ indexes. The Federal Reserve has made it clear that it will start tapering bond purchases, likely next month, and that the low-to-zero interest rate policy may end early next year. Q2 GDP growth came in a brisk 6.7%, but forecasts going into 1H22 are predicting a slowdown to the 3% to 4% range. And to top it off, inflation is up, with the consumer price index gaining 4.3% yoy in August of t

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    For investors seeking the best returns, the decision of where to put the initial investment typically comes down to two choices. Put all the eggs in one big basket, and buy into the market’s giant corporations, the trillion-dollar companies with famously high share prices and a track record of steady growth – or to buy low, find a group of low-cost stocks in companies with sound business footings and high potential upside. It all comes down to just how much of a return do you want. The market's

  • These quality dividend stocks have a built-in advantage that can keep you ahead of inflation in 2022

    Bill McMahon, chief investment officer at Charles Schwab Asset Management, favors consumer discretionary stocks that pay dividends and own beloved brands.