Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Appointment of Marc Bishop Lafleche as CEO

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2022 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company" or the "Group") (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Marc Bishop Lafleche as Chief Executive Officer, with effect from 1 April 2022, following a thorough succession process. Mr. Bishop Lafleche succeeds Mr. Julian Treger who will step down from the role and the Board on 31 March 2022, as previously announced. Mr. Bishop Lafleche will also join the Board on assuming the role.

Mr. Bishop Lafleche has been with the Company for the past eight years, most recently as Chief Investment Officer responsible for originating and executing the Group's acquisitions and disposals. He led the Group's most recent and transformational Voisey's Bay cobalt stream acquisition and the successful exit of Anglo Pacific's only thermal coal royalty. As a member of the Group's Executive Committee, Marc has been integral in shaping the Group's vision and strategy.

Patrick Meier, Chairman of the Company commented:

"This appointment follows a highly rigorous process, which resulted in a number of very strong candidates being considered. The Board unanimously felt that Marc is ideally suited to continue the disciplined and ambitious growth path focussed on commodities that support a more sustainable world. The Board congratulates Marc on his appointment.

The Board also wishes to express its thanks and appreciation to Julian Treger who has led the group for just over eight years and has been instrumental in transitioning the business away from coal and towards 21st century commodities. We will miss Julian, his astute investment judgement, wisdom and experience, and wish him well as he pursues new ventures."

Marc Bishop Lafleche said of his appointment:

"I am honoured that the Board has given me the opportunity to lead Anglo Pacific. I am proud of the portfolio the Company has built over the past eight years, and I look forward to working with the Board as we continue to build a diversified exposure to a basket of commodities required to achieve the decarbonisation of energy consumption and the achievement of global climate change objectives. We will continue our disciplined approach to acquiring value accretive royalties and streams as well as focus on sustainability as we execute our stated strategy. I look forward to leading this next chapter.

I would like to thank Julian for his mentorship and guidance, as well as congratulate him for having led the successful transformation of Anglo Pacific and for having established an experienced and talented team that ensures the Company is in a position of strength."

Julian Treger

Mr. Julian Treger will step down from his role as chief executive and from the Board on 31 March 2022. His remuneration arrangements on stepping down will comprise good leaver treatment in respect of outstanding share awards, subject to Remuneration Committee approval. If approved, Mr. Treger's outstanding awards under the Company's deferred share bonus plan and LTIP will be pro-rated in respect of time served to 31 March 2022 and vest at the normal time. These arrangements are in line with Anglo Pacific's current remuneration policy and practice.

Full details of these remuneration arrangements will be set out in the 2021 Directors' Remuneration Report. In accordance with section 430(2B) of the Companies Act 2006, the information contained in this document will be made available on the Company's website until the 2021 Directors' Remuneration Report is available.

For further information:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer
Marc Bishop Lafleche - Chief Investment Officer

Website:

www.anglopacificgroup.com

Berenberg

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Lee / Varun Talwar / Detlir Elezi

Peel Hunt LLP

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Ross Allister / Alexander Allen / David McKeown

RBC Capital Markets
Farid Dadashev / Marcus Jackson / Jamil Miah

+44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Camarco

+44 (0) 20 3757 4997

Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / Charlotte Hollinshead

Notes to Editors

About Anglo Pacific

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/686332/Anglo-Pacific-Group-PLC-Announces-Appointment-of-Marc-Bishop-Lafleche-as-CEO

