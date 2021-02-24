U.S. markets open in 5 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,869.50
    -8.50 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,437.00
    -55.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,147.00
    -45.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,232.20
    +1.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.36
    -0.31 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.20
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    27.83
    +0.15 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2170
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3620
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.59
    +0.14 (+0.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4173
    +0.0059 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.6840
    +0.4470 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,677.57
    +696.20 (+1.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,018.55
    +26.21 (+2.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,581.25
    -44.69 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,671.70
    -484.33 (-1.61%)
     

Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Retail Offer via PrimaryBid.com

·12 min read

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE, TRANSMISSION, DISTRIBUTION OR FORWARDING DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION, TRANSMISSION, RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR FORWARDING WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AMOUNTS TO A FINANCIAL PROMOTION FOR THE PURPOSES OF SECTION 21 OF THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000 ("FSMA") AND HAS BEEN APPROVED BY PRIMARYBID LIMITED ("PRIMARYBID") WHICH IS AUTHORISED AND REGULATED BY THE FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY (FRN 779021)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2021 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company" or the "Group") (LSE: APF, TSX: APY) today announces a retail offer via PrimaryBid of new ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the capital of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") (the "Retail Shares") at the Placing Price (as defined below) to retail investors (the "Retail Offer").

As separately announced today, the Company is conducting a placing of new Ordinary Shares (the "Placing Shares") to institutional investors (the "Placing") through an accelerated bookbuild (the "Bookbuild"). The price at which the Placing Shares are to be placed (the "Placing Price") will be determined at the close of the Bookbuild.

While the Placing structure has been chosen due to its reduced timeframe to completion which enables Anglo Pacific to execute a strategically transformational acquisition as part of its growth strategy, the Company highly values its retail investor base which has supported the Company alongside institutional investors.

Given the longstanding support of retail shareholders, the Company believes that it is appropriate to provide retail investors the opportunity to participate in the equity fundraise. The Company is therefore making the Retail Offer available exclusively through PrimaryBid.

Details of the Retail Offer

Members of the public may participate in the Retail Offer by applying exclusively through the www.PrimaryBid.com platform and PrimaryBid mobile app available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. PrimaryBid does not charge investors any commission for this service.

The Retail Offer will be open to retail investors with immediate effect following release of this Announcement. The Retail Offer will close at the same time as the Bookbuild is completed. The Retail Offer may close early if it is oversubscribed.

There is a minimum subscription of £100 per investor under the terms of the Retail Offer which is open to existing shareholders and other investors subscribing via PrimaryBid. The Company, in consultation with PrimaryBid, reserves the right to scale back any order at its discretion. The Company and PrimaryBid reserve the right to reject any applications under the Retail Offer without giving any reason for such rejection.

No commission will be charged to investors on applications to participate in the Retail Offer made through PrimaryBid. It is important to note that once an application for the Retail Shares has been made and accepted via PrimaryBid, that application is irrevocable and cannot be withdrawn.

It is a term of the Retail Offer that the total value of Retail Shares available for subscription at the Placing Price does not exceed €8 million or equivalent. Accordingly, the Company is not required to publish (and has not published) a prospectus in connection with the Retail Offer as it falls within the exemption set out in section 86(1)(e) and 86(4) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. The Retail Offer is not being made into any jurisdiction where it would be unlawful to do so. In particular, the Retail Offer is being made only to persons who are, and at the time the Retail Shares are subscribed for, will be outside the United States and subscribing for the Placing Shares in an "offshore transaction" as defined in, and in accordance with, Regulation S ("Regulation S") under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Persons who are resident or otherwise located in the United States will not be eligible to register for participation in the offer through PrimaryBid or subscribe for Retail Shares.

The Retail Shares, when issued, will be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with each other, the Placing Shares and with the existing Ordinary Shares, including, without limitation, the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after the date of issue.

Together, the total number of Placing Shares and Retail Shares will be less than 20 per cent. of the Company's existing ordinary share capital.

The Company has also separately announced today that it has agreed to acquire a holding company that, in turn, holds a 70% net interest in a stream on cobalt production from the Voisey's Bay mine in Canada from private equity sellers for cash consideration of US$205 million at closing and further contingent consideration of up to US$27 million (the "Acquisition"). The net proceeds of the Placing and the Retail Offer are intended to fund part of the cash consideration payable at completion of the Acquisition. The Placing and the Retail Offer are not conditional upon completion of the Acquisition. In the event that the Acquisition does not complete, the Company will retain the net proceeds of the Placing and the Retail Offer for future potential investment opportunities and general corporate purposes.

The Retail Offer does not require any further shareholder approval. Applications will be made for the Placing Shares and Retail Shares to be admitted to the standard listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") and to be admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange plc (together, "Admission"). It is expected that settlement for the Placing Shares and Retail Shares and Admission will take place on or before 8.00 a.m. on 26 February 2021. The Placing and the Retail Offer are conditional, among other things, upon Admission becoming effective and the Placing Agreement not being terminated in accordance with its terms.

For further details, please refer to the PrimaryBid website at www.PrimaryBid.com. The terms and conditions on which the Retail Offer is made, including the procedure for application and payment for the Retail Shares, is available to all persons who register with PrimaryBid.

It should be noted that a subscription for Retail Shares and any investment in the Company carries a number of risks. Investors should make their own investigations into the merits of an investment in the Company. Nothing in this Announcement amounts to a recommendation to invest in the Company or amounts to investment, taxation of legal advice. Investors should take independent advice from a person experienced in advising on investment in securities such as the Ordinary Shares if they are in any doubt.

This Announcement should be read in its entirety. In particular, you should read and understand the information provided in the "Important Notices" section of this Announcement.

The person responsible for arranging this announcement on behalf of Anglo Pacific Group PLC is Jason Gray, Company Secretary.

For further information, please contact:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer

Marc Bishop Lafleche - Chief Investment Officer

PrimaryBid Limited

+44 (0) 20 3026 4750

Charles Spencer/James Deal

Website:

www.anglopacificgroup.com

Notes to Editors

About the Company

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.

IMPORTANT NOTICES

This announcement (the "Announcement") and the information contained in it is not for publication, release or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa or any other jurisdiction in which publication, release or distribution would be unlawful. This Announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or issue, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, acquire or subscribe for shares in the capital of Anglo Pacific Group PLC (the "Company") in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa or any other state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is not authorised or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of such jurisdictions. The Retail Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold or transferred, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. The Retail Shares are only being offered and sold outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S ("Regulation S") under the Securities Act.

All offers of the Retail Shares will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as it forms part of United Kingdom law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended, and any acts, regulations, technical standards and guidelines thereunder (the "UK Prospectus Regulation") from the requirement to produce a prospectus. No prospectus will be made available in connection with the matters contained in this Announcement and no such prospectus is required (in accordance with the UK Prospectus Regulation) to be published.

The distribution of this Announcement and the offering of the Retail Shares in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. No action has been taken by the Company that would, or which is intended to, permit an offering of the Retail Shares in any jurisdiction or result in the possession or distribution of this Announcement or any other offering or publicity material relating to Retail Shares in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this Announcement comes are required by the Company to inform themselves about, and to observe, such restrictions.

This Announcement contains (or may contain) certain forward-looking statements with respect to certain of the Company's current expectations and projections about future events. These statements, which sometimes use words such as "aim", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and words of similar meaning, reflect the directors' beliefs and expectations and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions which could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from any expected future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking statement. Statements contained in this Announcement regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. The information contained in this Announcement is subject to change without notice and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not assume any responsibility or obligation to update publicly or review any of the forward-looking statements contained in it and nor do they intend to. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this Announcement. No statement in this Announcement is or is intended to be a profit forecast or profit estimate or to imply that the earnings of the Company for the current or future financial years will necessarily match or exceed the historical or published earnings of the Company. As a result of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the recipient should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results or otherwise.

This Announcement does not identify or suggest, or purport to identify or suggest, the risks (direct or indirect) that may be associated with an investment in the Retail Shares. Any investment decision to buy Retail Shares in the Retail Offer must be made solely on the basis of publicly available information.

The information in this Announcement may not be forwarded or distributed to any other person and may not be reproduced in any manner whatsoever. Any forwarding, distribution, reproduction or disclosure of this information in whole or in part is unauthorised. Failure to comply with this directive may result in a violation of the Securities Act or the applicable laws of other jurisdictions.

This Announcement does not constitute an invitation to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities in any jurisdiction. This Announcement does not constitute a recommendation concerning any investor's option with respect to the Retail Offer. Each investor or prospective investor should conduct his, her or its own investigation, analysis and evaluation of the business and data described in this Announcement and publicly available information. The price and value of securities can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

The Retail Shares to be issued pursuant to the Retail Offer will not be admitted to trading on any stock exchange other than the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"), subject to the approval of the TSX. The Company intends to rely on the exemption for "Eligible Interlisted Issuers" under section 602.1 of the TSX Company Manual in connection with the listing of the Retail Shares on the TSX.

Neither the content of the Company's website nor any website accessible by hyperlinks on the Company's website is incorporated in, or forms part of, this Announcement.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/631612/Anglo-Pacific-Group-PLC-Announces-Retail-Offer-via-PrimaryBidcom

Recommended Stories

  • Spirit Aero revenue halves, flies into loss as Boeing troubles weigh

    Spirit gets a big chunk of its revenue from Boeing Co, which was forced to cut back production due to the grounding of its 737 MAX jet and a slump in air travel due to the pandemic. The MAX was finally cleared late last year to fly after being grounded for nearly two years and Spirit hopes to benefit from a ramp-up in production at the planemaker. Boeing 737 MAX deliveries fell to 19 shipsets from 153 a year earlier.

  • Tesla Sinks Below the Price at Which It Entered S&P 500 Index

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shares wiped out their year-to-date gains Tuesday and briefly traded below the level where they were when the electric-carmaker entered the S&P 500 Index in December.The stock dropped as much as 13% to $619 in New York, its biggest intraday decline since Sept. 8, before paring much of the loss to close down 2.2%. The stock was down 31% from its Jan. 25 record intraday high at its lowest point on Tuesday.Tesla’s early-week decline amid a wider market selloff was fueled in part by Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s comments over the weekend that the prices of Bitcoin and smaller rival Ether “do seem high.”“Tesla is an EV play entering the golden age of EVs and there is a lingering worry that the Bitcoin sideshow could overshadow the overall EV growth story playing out for Tesla in 2021 and beyond,” Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives wrote in a note to clients.The concerns over the value of the cryptocurrency helped erase some of Bitcoin’s gains, which had rocketed to new highs after Tesla announced two weeks ago it added $1.5 billion in the cryptocurrency to its balance sheet. Bitcoin fell as much as 18% to $45,000 Tuesday.However, there are other recent factors that may also be taking the shine off Tesla’s valuation. The company’s decision to stop taking orders for the lowest-priced version of its Model Y electric SUV, as reported by Electrek earlier this week, may also be dampening investor enthusiasm, Ives said. “Tesla stopping sales of its lowest price Model Y coupled by continued price cuts have led to Street demand concerns as the bears come out of hibernation mode,” Ives added.In addition, a continuous stream of EV development news from traditional automakers such as General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co., as they prepare to go all in on the electrification race, has emphasized that Tesla isn’t the only way to get exposure to the upcoming transformation in the auto sector.Smaller electric-vehicle stocks, which typically take their daily trading cues from Tesla, also dropped sharply Tuesday.(Updates stock move in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lucid Motors' SPAC skids as $56 billion valuation sparks bubble concerns

    Shares of Churchill Capital IV Corp fell more than 40% on Tuesday, as its merger with electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors sparked concerns about the real worth of the company which has yet to start regular production. The share slump followed weeks of speculation about the deal that had pushed the stock of Churchill Capital IV, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), up more than 500%. Still, even after the slide, Churchill Capital IV's stock price implied a $56 billion market capitalization for Lucid once the deal closes, making it one of the highest valued vehicle makers in the world, and marking a hefty premium to the price at which the Lucid agreed to merge with Churchill Capital IV.

  • U.S. consumer confidence improves as COVID-19 cases fall; house prices accelerate

    U.S. consumer confidence increased in February, with households slightly more upbeat about the labor market amid declining new COVID-19 infections and expectations for additional money from the government to help the economy's recovery from the pandemic. The survey from the Conference Board on Tuesday also showed consumers warming up to overseas vacations, though fewer intended to purchase homes, automobiles and other big-ticket items over the next six months. Consumers anticipated higher inflation as well.

  • UBS Team Says Get Ready for Another Global Equity Rotation

    (Bloomberg) -- Less easy financial conditions will likely lead to lower overall returns in global markets while favoring growth stocks over value, according to UBS Group AG.Growth and earnings will become bigger drivers of returns next quarter, strategists including Bhanu Baweja wrote in a note Monday. A bottoming in real rates and credit spreads will signal the end of a liquidity “tailwind,” they said.“While these changes don’t imply a big drawdown, they do make for an important change in the nature of the rally,” the strategists wrote. “Liquidity tailwinds have been the biggest contributor to market gains.”A recent surge in U.S. real yields has raised alarm among investors who see negative real rates as a cornerstone of the risk-asset rally which has sent global equities to all-time highs. While higher real yields signal the economy is gaining traction, they can lead to a tightening in financial conditions and a shift in asset allocation.The rate on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities jumped to as high as minus 0.77% last week from minus 1.08% on Feb. 11. It was at minus 0.83% on Wednesday.“A small increase in real rates will likely not be a big concern, but as real rates accelerate, each incremental move becomes more challenging for markets,” wrote Baweja and his team.Real Yields’ Rise Is Canary in the Coal Mine for Risk Assets The “phase change” from a liquidity-driven market to one based on growth and earnings will come as “inflation enthusiasm” peaks and will precede any tapering of Federal Reserve support, according to the UBS team.An analysis of similar episodes when liquidity drivers shift to neutral from loose suggests lower market returns and growth stocks marginally outperforming value shares, UBS said.The dollar usually sees modest gains against emerging-market currencies and a rotation out of the U.S. into other markets becomes less compelling, the strategists wrote.(Updates with latest TIPS yield in the fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: 'Perfect trips' - Venezuela ships jet fuel to Iran in exchange for gasoline - sources

    Venezuela is shipping jet fuel to Iran in return for vital gasoline imports for the South American nation as part of a swap deal agreed by the two state-run oil firms, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Iran has ramped up assistance to Venezuela since last year as the United States tightened sanctions on both countries, hitting oil exports by state-run firms Petroleos de Venezuela and National Iranian oil Company (NIOC). Iran has sent flotillas of state-operated tankers carrying gasoline and feedstock for motor fuel to Venezuela, as well as equipment and spare parts to help the once-prosperous OPEC nation restart its dilapidated refineries.

  • Bitcoin Poised for Further Losses After Two-Day Plunge Wipes Out More Than $100B

    Even after a price plunge of more than $10,000 over the past couple days, analysts see further selling ahead.

  • China's central bank joins cross-border digital currency pilot

    China's central bank will join a project looking at using central bank digital currencies (CBDC) for cross-border payments, the Bank of International Settlements said on Tuesday. CBDCs are like banknotes or coins, and give holders a direct claim on the central bank, potentially leapfrogging commercial banks. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has its own domestic CBDC project, the e-CNY, one of the most advanced initiatives of its kind in the world, in which real-life trials took place in several major cities.

  • HSBC to Prune Investment Bank to Fund Expansion in Asian Wealth

    (Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc will shift billions of dollars of investment to Asia’s faster growing economies as it looks to become the go-to bank for the region’s wealthy.The London-based bank said it would divert capital from its investment bank in Europe and the U.S. to fund the expansion of its Asian businesses. Europe’s largest lender said it would spend more than $6 billion over the next five years to expand its Asian operations, in particular its wealth management arm.“We are going to stop trying to be everything to everyone,” said Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn, speaking on a call with analysts. “The new story here is Asia wealth.”The bank said it expected Asia’s share of group capital to rise from about 42% to more than half the total within the next years, a move that is likely to be accompanied by the relocation of several of the company’s top executives from London to Hong Kong.“It’s logical to have more of the management team down there,” Chief Financial Officer Ewen Stevenson said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “Fifty percent of our revenues, and the bulk of our profits, now come from Asia and certainly the thrust of our growth aspirations are in Asia.”While earnings beat consensus forecasts, adjusted pretax profit halved, the bank said. Despite the profit slump, HSBC said it would resume paying a dividend of $0.15 after British regulators relaxed a ban intended to preserve capital last year after the virus outbreak.The bank also said it was looking to reduce its “office footprint” by 40% over the next years as more of its staff move to hybrid working arrangements pioneereed during the pandemic.The bank said it was largely sticking to cost cutting plans that will reduce its workforce by about 35,000. HSBC said it shrank staff numbers by 11,000 in 2020 and that more shrinkage was inevitable.Analysts at Jefferies said the strategy looked “a bit dull in our view” and pointed to the lack of anything “concrete” in terms of the future of its retail businesses in France and the U.S.Shares were down 2% at 12:26 p.m. in London. Shares in HSBC had risen as much as 6% in Hong Kong on the back of the announcement before paring gains.The bank’s planned Asian investments include $3.5 billion earmarked for its wealth business, which is expected to hire more than 5,000 new wealth planners over the next three to five years. The investment comes at the expense of HSBC’s global banking and markets division, which houses its investment banking operations.Volatility in the markets brought on by the pandemic saw revenue from fixed income trading rise 33% over 2020 to $6.3 billion. But a 2% rise at the equities unit fell well short of its Wall Street rivals, and advisory fees fell 2% to $3.8 billion“We are essentially reducing the amount of capital we have invested in our global banking and markets business globally and reinvesting that capital into wealth and commercial banking,” said Quinn, speaking in a telephone interview with Bloomberg.“Much of our global banking and markets business in the U.S. and Europe were low-return businesses, so you could assume that that capital is coming out of global banking and markets, principally Continental Europe and the U.S., in order to fund the investment in capital we are making into wealth and commercial banking, primarily in Asia, but also in the Middle East.”The bank hopes commercial banking and markets will drive “double-digit growth in profit.” It singled out markets in southeast Asia such as Singapore, as well as China and Hong Kong.China’s crackdown on Hong Kong has increasingly forced HSBC to accept criticism from the U.S. and U.K. as a cost of doing business in the region. Quinn was summoned to testify to British lawmakers this month over the lender’s decision to close the accounts of an exiled Hong Kong democracy activist.Expected credit losses last year hit $8.8 billion, as expected at the low end of a previously announced range of $8 billion to $13 billion. HSBC expects them to be materially lower this year.The bank is targeting getting its cost base down to $31 billion or less in 2022 as well as a $100 billion reduction in gross risk-weighted assets. It doesn’t expect to reach a return on average tangible equity target of between 10% and 12% in 2022, but will now target a return of 10% or above in the medium term.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:HSBC’s updated guidance, with a more ambitious, $5-5.5 billion cost-savings target combined with robust across-the-board 4Q results are signs the lender has turned the corner, paving the way for what could be a number of significant analyst upgrades, even after its shares’ 50% rally from 2020’s lows.Jonathan Tyce, BI financials analystThe bank divulged little news on its plans for Europe and the U.S.HSBC said it’s in talks on selling its French retail bank and is likely to post a loss on any divestment. It’s exploring “strategic options” for its U.S. retail franchise and wants to focus on high-net worth clients.HSBC has one of the largest U.S. businesses of any non-American bank, partly a result of its ill-fated acquisition of Household International in 2003, the subprime lender that ended up costing the company billions of dollars in writedowns. Quinn said the U.S. retail bank “could be attractive to buyers.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Texans Will Pay for Decades as Crisis Tacks Billions Onto Bills

    (Bloomberg) -- Now that the lights are back on in Texas, the state has to figure out who’s going to pay for the energy crisis that plunged millions into darkness last week. It will likely be ordinary Texans.The price tag so far: $50.6 billion, the cost of electricity sold from early Monday, when the blackouts began, to Friday morning, according to BloombergNEF estimates. That compares with $4.2 billion for the prior week.Some of those costs have already fallen onto consumers as electricity customers exposed to wholesale prices wracked up power bills as high as $8,000 last week. Other customers won’t know what they’re in for until they receive their gas and power bills at the end of the month. Ultimately, the financial pain will probably be shared by ratepayers and taxpayers alike, said Michael Webber, a professor at the University of Texas at Austin and chief science officer for French power company Engie SA.If prior U.S. power market failures are any guide, Texans could be on the hook for decades. Californians, for example, have spent about 20 years paying for the 2000-2001 Enron-era power crisis, via surcharges on utility bills.CPS Energy, which is owned and run by the city of San Antonio, said on Twitter it was looking into ways to spread costs for the last week over the next 10 years. That didn’t sit well with its customers, who railed against the company’s proposal during a board meeting on Monday.“Spreading the cost of this event over a decade is unacceptable,” said Aaron Arguello, an organizer with Move Texas. “Customers are already in debt with student loans, mortgages and other payments.”But companies that ran up huge losses as the cost of electricity skyrocketed last week will inevitably try to recoup those through their customers, taxpayers or bonds. How quickly Texans pay depends on who their provider is.Gas utilities usually pass the costs onto customers at the end of the monthly billing cycle, said Toby Shea, a senior credit officer at Moody’s Investors Service. Municipal utilities, co-ops and regulated power providers have the ability to spread out costs over a longer time-frame. “It’s very easy for a government to spread this out for many years and even a few months,” he said.CPS Chief Executive Officer Paula Gold-Williams said last week the company may also issue bonds to help pay for the natural gas it bought at inflated prices.Some utilities are looking to secure hundreds of millions of dollars in liquidity to spread out costs for 10 to 20 years, said Scott Sagen, an associate director in U.S. public finance at S&P Global Ratings. Rayburn Country Electric Cooperative Inc., for example, has fully drawn its $250 million syndicated line of credit and has recently entered into a $300 million bilateral line of credit with National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corp. for one year, according to an S&P report published Monday.A number of utilities are in talks with their banks to get liquidity to pay off their current debts so they can then take out a bridge loan that they’ll convert to long-term bonds. “They’re trying to smooth out these costs as much as possible and provide cover for their customers,” Sagen said.But small retailers who tend to be more thinly capitalized and less robustly hedged have limited options. One such company, Griddy, said last week it would challenge the prices set by the grid operator during the crisis, in an apparent bid to recoup losses for itself and its customers. Another company, Octopus Energy, said Monday it would forgive any energy bill in excess of the average price of electricity for the week, and eat the resulting losses which could be millions of dollars.The state’s utility regulator on Sunday blocked power sellers from disconnecting customers for non-payment, saying the governor and lawmakers need time to come up with a plan to address sky-high bills, first. Texas lawmakers will likely take up the discussion of consumer relief as part of their committee hearings on the crisis which will begin this week, a spokesman for the Public Utility Commission of Texas said.In theory, the legislature could pass an emergency bill that could cover the excessive costs charged by generators during the crisis, said Julie Cohn, an energy historian with affiliations at Rice University’s Center for Energy Studies and the University of Houston’s Center for Public History. “Another piece would be to say you can have a competitive power market that we have, but prohibit the provider from linking the price directly to the wholesale price, as Griddy does.”That would be easier to do in a state that takes a more heavy-handed regulatory approach to its electricity market, according to Webber. But Texas decided to take a more hands off approach with its deregulated system, he said.“The question is where is the money going to come from?” Shea said. “Will Texas go and bail out certain customers? That’s not their attitude toward how they manage their market or manage their economy.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Beaten-Up Bulls Point to Rates Rising for ‘Right Reasons’

    (Bloomberg) -- With Tesla Inc. leading another selloff in momentum darlings amid rising bond yields, some investors are fearful that this means the 11-month bull market is in trouble.The spike in yields in the past week has certainly rattled nerves across assets. At the stock market’s fringe, where signs of excess have become obvious, investors are bailing. Tesla was down more than 10% as of 10 a.m. in New York after an 8.6% drop Monday. Bitcoin tumbled as much as 18%.Viewed more broadly, though, rates remain relatively low. When compared to measures of earnings yields, equities still offer a premium almost four times bigger than the historic average. If anything, earnings may be set to explode as economists up and down Wall Street boost their economic growth forecasts to heights not seen in decades. That would justify stock valuations that by some traditional measures look stretched.The bulls’ case for stocks in a period of rising rates is that the bond selloff is caused by signals emanating from commodities markets and economic data like retail sales. The Biden administration is poised to pass a massive spending bill and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who testifies before Congress Tuesday, is committed to keeping short-term rates pinned near zero.“When we look at the landscape today, rates are going up for the right reasons,” said Peter Mallouk, chief executive officer of Creative Planning. Though some think that the market has to come down since it’s trading at the upper end of valuations, he said, “the reality is, it can stay high while earnings grow into it.”The stocks under the most pressure this week own sky-high valuations that become harder to justify as Treasury yields surge. And a valuation methodology sometimes called the Fed model that compares corporate profits to bond rates has started to move against bulls. Right now, the S&P 500’s earnings yield -- how much profits you get relative to share prices -- is about 1.79 percentage points above the yield on 10-year Treasuries, the smallest advantage since September 2018.But any warning flashing from that metric is dim. The current premium is still way above the average of 48 basis points in Bloomberg data going back to 1962. That means, all else equal, that equities can still be framed as being attractive relative to history when 10-year yields stay below 2.67%. Yields recently sat near 1.36%.In a note published earlier this month, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists including Ryan Hammond and David Kostin said that equities are usually able to digest gradual increases in interest rates, especially when driven by growth rather than Fed policy. What tends to cause equity turmoil are sharp increases. Stocks typically fall on average in a given month when rates increase by two or more standard deviations, which is 36 basis points in today’s terms. Yields have gone up 30 basis points this month, reaching a 12-month high.Katie Nixon, chief investment officer at Northern Trust Wealth Management, agrees.“While interest rates may have risen under the tailwind of upward revisions to both growth and inflation, both of these variables tend to also be positive for equities -- to a point,” Nixon said. “It is only when rates rise in a disorderly fashion that risk-asset markets react negatively.”Still, anyone who’s nervous that stocks have gone ahead of fundamentals can take comfort in the latest run-up in yields. In August, when the S&P 500 fully recovered from the losses during the 2020 bear market, 10-year yields were sending an ominous signal with a drop to record lows. In a way, the catch-up in yields indicates that the bond market is finally endorsing the bullish economic message that stocks have been flashing since last March.Another way to look at it: Stocks do look extremely stretched based on reported earnings for the past 12 months that included the pandemic recession. On that metric, the S&P 500’s price-earnings multiple sat at 32, eclipsing the peak level seen during the dot-com era.The value case gets a bit more encouraging when measured against this year’s earnings. With analysts expecting profits to jump 23% to $171 a share, the P/E ratio comes down to 23.Should companies continue to beat estimates by a big margin, the picture would get even better. Fourth-quarter profits came in 16% higher than expected, a pace of positive surprises that if sustained would push 2021 earnings to $198 a share. That’d yield a multiple of 20.“What seem like very lofty U.S. stock valuations are defensible if (and only if) earnings bounce back strongly in the second half of the year,” Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research, wrote in a recent note. “There are certainly micro-bubbles (some SPACs, IPOs), but there’s also a good case that stocks as a whole can and will earn their way into lofty valuations.”That’s not to say yields don’t matter for stocks right now. Money quickly moved out of highly-valued stocks such as Tesla, with the Nasdaq 100 falling for a sixth day, the longest losing streak since August 2019. At the same time, companies seen benefiting from an economic recovery delivered gains fared better.“Investors are not positioning in areas like financials and energy that are really the beneficiaries of things like rising yields, rising commodity prices. I think there is a little scramble,” Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. “It’s more of a story of repositioning within U.S. equities, as opposed to getting out of U.S. equities.”(Updates with Tuesday prices in the second and penultimate paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nigeria’s Crypto Ban Fuels Mistrust in Government

    A central bank ban on crypto transactions is at odds with the government's goal to build a digital economy around blockchain technology.

  • Powell: Rising bond yields signal recovery but Fed’s ‘job not done’

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told Congress that rising bond yields are a healthy sign of a return to normal.

  • Tesla stock is getting drilled, falls below price it entered the S&P 500

    Tesla shares comes under severe selling pressure. Here's the latest.

  • Petrobras Craters, Real Falls in Brazil’s Worst Rout in Months

    (Bloomberg) -- The plunge in Brazilian markets Monday was unlike any the country has seen since the early days of the pandemic last year. Investors unloaded everything from state-run companies to bonds and the currency after President Jair Bolsonaro ousted the head of oil giant Petrobras, sparking worries of government meddling and a break with his administration’s market-friendly pledges.The real was among the worst performers in the world even after the central bank stepped in to prop it up. Stocks also lagged major peers, falling 4.9%, the most since April, and sovereign dollar bonds led losses among emerging markets. Petrobras shares tumbled 22%, the most in almost a year, leading state-controlled companies lower.Read More: Brazil Markets Tumble as Bolsonaro Pivots to Interventionism“These negative signals generate fear among investors, and logically disinvestment from the country eventually,” said Gregorio Velasco, head of institutional fixed income funds at Bci Asset Management in Santiago. “We’re paying attention to this development because it can have broader, more relevant implications for the Brazilian market.”Below are the main market moves:Brazilian realThe real breached the key 5.5 per dollar level that had been serving as support for the currency and extended losses to as much as 2.7% before the central bank stepped in offering dollars through foreign-exchange swaps. The currency ended the day down 1.3% at 5.4591 per dollar, the second-worst performance among 31 major currencies tracked the Bloomberg.StocksThe Ibovespa fell 4.9%, the most since April. Petrobras shares led losses, falling 22% on high trading volume as analysts from Credit Suisse Group AG to JPMorgan Chase & Co cut their recommendations. Put options on the stock surged as much as 1,310%.Read More: Petrobras’s $18 Billion Rout Deepens on Series of Downgrades Banco do Brasil SA and Eletrobras, which are also controlled by the Brazilian government, also fell on Monday. Earlier, O Globo columnist Lauro Jardim reported Bolsonaro was planning to replace the Banco do Brasil CEO -- who was already subject to political pressureSwap RatesSwap rates jumped 11 to 22 basis points across the curve as the real plunged. DI contracts are now pricing in 44.5 basis points in rate hikes at the next central bank meeting in March, from 38 on Friday, showing traders are increasing bets on a half-percentage point rate hike next month.Read More: Brazil’s Central Bank Cornered as Populism Fuels Rate Hike BetsBondsBrazil’s dollar-denominated sovereign bonds were among the worst in emerging markets, down around 3 cents on the dollar throughout the curve. Notes due in 2050 had their worst day since June, down 3.1 cents on the dollar to 94.4 cents, the lowest since July.Read more: Brazil Yield Curve Shifts HigherPetrobras bonds were among the most actively traded in high-yield emerging-market debt, according to Trace data. Notes due 2031, which are the one of the firm’s most liquid, fell as much as 4.7 cents on the dollar, the biggest slump since June. The oil producer’s century bonds fell as much as 6.5 cents to 107 cents on the dollar.CDSBrazil’s risk premium as measured by the five-year credit default swaps widened 22 basis points to 187, the biggest jump since September, according to ICE Data Services. The move contrasted with Markit’s CDX EM index, which was little changed.Petrobras’s five-year CDS jumped 35 basis points to 229, the highest since November. The market implied default probability over the next five years was at 13.9%.(Updates with Brazil’s real and stocks closing prices.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open flat after choppy session

    Stock futures opened little changed Tuesday evening, as investors paused following another day of heavy tech selling.

  • Powell Has to Choose His Words Carefully When Addressing the Rise in Yields or Rates Could ‘Rip Higher’

    Rises in Treasury yields and renewed fears of inflation have raised concerns about how the Fed may react to these events.

  • Platinum Stumbles After High With Caution on Recovery Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Platinum had the biggest intraday drop in six weeks, extending a decline from a six-year high reached earlier this month amid concern that economic recovery prospects are already priced into some equities and metals.Most precious and industrial metals slipped Tuesday, even as the dollar slipped. U.S. stocks pared the worst of their losses after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that the central bank was nowhere close to pulling back on its support for the U.S. economy.Platinum rallied to the highest since 2014 this month on bets that a recovery in industrial demand and stricter emissions rules will tighten supply of the metal used to curb pollution from cars and trucks. Prices have since lost more than 7%, with some investors cashing out after the metal slipped back below the key $1,300 an ounce level, according to Carsten Fritsch, an analyst at Commerzbank AG.Platinum’s “failure to regain $1,300 caused profit taking,” Fritsch said. The declines have been “driven by souring market sentiment, as visible in falling stock markets. It’s worth noting that platinum and palladium rather behave like industrial metals sometimes, given their large industrial use.”Spot platinum slid 2.6% to $1,242.51 an ounce at 3:15 p.m. in New York after falling as much as 4.9%, the biggest intraday drop since Jan. 11. Futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 3.3% to settle at $1,239.70 an ounce.Gold swung after Powell’s remarks. His semi-annual report at the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday and Wednesday at the House Financial Services panel will be monitored for further policy guidance and his assessment of the recovery.Bullion has fluctuated after a decline last week as traders refocus on rising inflation expectations and the potentially massive economic stimulus. Holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds have seen steady outflows, with SPDR Gold Shares, the largest ETF backed by the metal, on Monday registering the biggest drop since November.Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,805.98 an ounce. Palladium fell 2%, and silver was also down.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Huawei Debuts $2,800 Phone After Barely Growing Sales in 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. took the wraps off a high-end foldable smartphone to try and stake out a place in the fast-expanding category, revealing that revenue and profit barely grew in 2020 at the height of Trump-era sanctions.China’s largest technology company is trying to keep its shrinking mobile gadgets business alive despite dwindling expectations that Washington will roll back its curbs anytime soon. On Monday, it introduced the 17,999-yuan ($2,800) Mate X2 that unfolds into an 8-inch (203mm) screen powered by Huawei’s own 5G Kirin 9000 chip.Once the world’s biggest smartphone maker, Huawei was forced to dig into a dwindling store of chips after Washington cut it off from American technology and key suppliers like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Yet billionaire founder Ren Zhengfei has vowed to keep its smartphone business, dismissing reports of a potential sale. The company is now focusing on serving enterprise clients to offset the lost business.“We managed marginal growth both in sales and profit,” Ken Hu, the company’s current rotating chairman, told the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai Tuesday. “We’ll work with partners on how to apply Huawei products in their businesses. Through these partnerships, we are not only hoping Huawei can develop a number of solutions from zero, but also duplicating these solutions in scale.”Read more: Huawei’s Quarterly Revenue Growth Slows, Hit by U.S. SanctionsHuawei has been running phone production at close to minimum capacity to preserve its existing cache of components and prolong the life-cycle of its devices, spurring product shortages at retailers across the country, according to people familiar with the matter.The Mate X2 will go on sale in China on Feb. 25, priced at 18,999 yuan for a beefier version with 512 gigabytes of storage. It’ll run a version of Google’s Android tailored for China, which lacks the U.S. company’s core apps and commercial features, but can be updated to Huawei’s own Harmony operating system in April.“We have prepared enough capacity for Mate X2, the capacity is growing on daily basis,” Richard Yu, chief executive of Huawei’s consumer electronics unit, said at a launch event in Shanghai on Monday.Yu said Monday that more of the company’s top-tier phones will be powered by its in-house software rather than Android in future.Read more: Huawei’s Founder Vows To Keep Making Smartphones in Biden EraHuawei found itself thrust into the heart of U.S.-Chinese tensions in 2019 after the White House labeled it a national security threat and later imposed a series of trading restrictions. Those curbs curtailed its growth and forced the company to sell off its low-end Honor devices arm last year.Ren has urged the new U.S. administration to adopt an “open policy” toward Huawei, which in turn would benefit its American suppliers. But Biden’s nominee for Commerce secretary, Gina Raimondo, said during her Senate confirmation process she knew of “no reason” why Trump-era curbs shouldn’t continue.Huawei’s smartphone shipments dived 42% in the last three months of 2020 while its biggest competitors Samsung Electronics Co., Apple Inc. and Xiaomi Corp. all gained market share, according to researcher IDC.Read more: Samsung’s $1,999 Fold 2 Rectifies Major Foldable Phone FoiblesFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Should You Follow Buffett Into Energy Stocks?

    Buffett has lately been doubling down on his energy investments while trimming his tech and banking holdings, and he's not the only billionaire making big moves in energy in 2021