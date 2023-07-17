Anglo Platinum First-Half Profit Slumps After Metal Prices Drop

(Bloomberg) -- Anglo American Platinum Ltd. said first-half profit likely fell as much as 75% due to lower metal prices and after power outages and a smelter rebuild cut sales volumes.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Earnings declined as the price of rhodium and palladium slumped 47% and 29% respectively, from a year earlier, the Johannesburg-based company known as Amplats said Monday in a statement. Sales volumes dropped 12% after maintenance at its Polokwane smelter and load curtailment by state-owned power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd.

Amplats expects profit for the period to be between 6.6 billion rand ($364 million) and 9.3 billion rand, down from 26.7 billion rand a year earlier. Profit before some one-time items, known as headline earnings, also likely dropped by as much as 75%, it said.

Read: Amplats Sees 1H EPS Between 65% and 75% Lower y/y

Amplats, a unit of Anglo American Plc, is scheduled to publish sales and production results for the six months on July 20 and will release earnings for the period on July 24.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.