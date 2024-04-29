Anglo Spinoffs Would ‘Very Likely’ Require South Africa Approval

(Bloomberg) -- BHP Group Ltd.’s proposal for Anglo American Plc to spin off platinum and iron ore subsidiaries ahead of a takeover would likely require approval from South African regulators, according to a government agency.

Under BHP’s offer, Anglo would need to first divest its controlling interests in Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. and Anglo American Platinum Ltd., both of which are listed in Johannesburg and operate assets in South Africa. Anglo rejected the initial $39 billion proposal from the Australian mining giant last week.

BHP is considering making an improved proposal for London-listed Anglo, Bloomberg reported April 27, citing people familiar with the matter. If Anglo shareholders accept an improved offer with the same conditions, spinning off Kumba and Amplats is “very likely to meet the mandatory thresholds” that would require approval from South Africa’s regulatory authorities, Competition Commission spokesman Siyabulela Makunga said in an emailed response to questions.

