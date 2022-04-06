Angola Construction Industry Report 2022: Industry is Expected to Rebound in 2022, with the Industry Registering an Expansion of 11.1% - Forecast to 2025

Company Logo

Angola's construction industry remained weak in 2021, with industry's output contracted by an estimated 2.6% in real terms, due to weak oil sector, along with social unrests, project delays, tightening investment channels.

The industry is expected to rebound in 2022, with the industry registering an expansion of 11.1% in real terms, although will remain weak compared to pre-pandemic.

An upturn in construction confidence and a sharp increase in oil tax revenue, in line with high oil prices and increased global oil demand, will spur public investments, particularly in the energy and mining sectors. According to the Ministry of Finance, the country's oil tax revenues grew by 59.8% year on year (YoY) in the first 11 months of 2021.



Over the remaining part of the forecast period, the industry is expected to register an annual average growth rate of 6.8% between 2023-2026, although the industry will not reach pre-pandemic levels before 2026. Growth is expected to be driven by investments in mining, telecommunication, energy, and transport infrastructure projects.

The government aims to increase diamond production from an estimated 9.3 million carats registered in 2021 to 13.8 million by 2022, which will spur investment in the industrial construction sector. The country also plans to have 800MW of renewable energy by 2025, including 500MW of power from biomass, and 100MW each from wind, solar and hydropower plants.



In December 2021, parliament approved the General State Budget for 2022. The government allocated 38.8% of the total 2022 Budget towards social sector spending, with the health, education, housing, and community services sectors accounting for 9.9%, 13.5% and 7.4%, respectively.





