'Anheuser-Busch Can't Kick This Can Down The Road Much Longer' — Workers Threaten To Strike Warning No Beer Supply Come March

Workers at Anheuser-Busch Cos., the producer of Bud Light and other top-selling beers, are on the brink of striking, demanding significant wage increases, job security and enhanced retirement and benefits. The potential strike, involving 5,000 workers represented by the Teamsters at 12 U.S. breweries, underscores the first significant union contract dispute of 2024.

The Teamsters, expressing their readiness for action, highlighted their stance through a decisive vote, with 99% in favor of strike authorization if a fair contract is not reached by Feb. 29. “Without a contract by Feb. 29, there won't be any beer come March,” the Teamsters posted on X, signaling the gravity of the situation.

The contract battle marks a pivotal moment under the leadership of Teamsters General President Sean O'Brien, who emphasized the union’s commitment to securing a contract that acknowledges the workers’ contributions. “Our members' labor, talent and sacrifice are what put Anheuser-Busch products on the shelf, and we are committed to getting a contract that rewards and recognizes their hard work,” O'Brien said.

Jeff Padellaro, director of the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference, underscored the urgency, noting the lack of progress in negotiations and the potential for strike action. “Anheuser-Busch can't kick this can down the road much longer ... we are fully prepared to walk if Anheuser-Busch doesn't get serious about negotiating a record contract that also protects good union jobs,” Padellaro said.

The standoff has led to rallies by Anheuser-Busch Teamsters in states like New Hampshire, California, and Florida with more planned across the country. Workers like Josh Blanton of Teamsters Local 947 in Jacksonville, Florida, have voiced their determination, emphasizing unity and readiness to strike for fair treatment.

The dispute has been intensified by Anheuser-Busch’s proposals, which the Teamsters claim threaten job security by suggesting brewery closures and layoffs. O'Brien criticized the company’s approach during negotiations, accusing Anheuser-Busch of prioritizing marketing and investor interests over fair labor practices.

As the deadline approaches, the Teamsters have made it clear that any contract not meeting their expectations will not be accepted.

Amid the backdrop of labor tensions at Anheuser-Busch, the beer industry faces broader challenges, with the past year marking the lowest level of beer consumption in the U.S. in decades. Industry analysts, including Beer Marketer’s Insights (BMI), highlight a significant shift in consumer preferences, as reported by NBC News. “It was a tough year for beer,” said David Steinman, BMI vice president and executive editor, noting a move away from traditional beer toward alternative alcoholic beverages and an increasing inclination towards nonalcoholic options.

For the first time since 1999, beer shipments were poised to dip below the 200 million barrel mark, showcasing a widespread downturn within the industry. Anheuser-Busch was at the forefront of this decline. Despite capturing media attention for a controversial sponsorship agreement with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, which sparked a boycott of Bud Light among some of its consumer base, Steinman emphasized that this event alone does not account for the broader trend of decreasing beer consumption.

