Aniai selected as GBEC finalist at NextRise 2022 hosted by KDB & AWS

·2 min read

SEONGNAM, South Korea, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aniai, Inc. (Gunpil Hwang, CEO), a robotic kitchen startup aimed at trailblazing the global hamburger industry, was selected as a GBEC (Global Business Expansion Contest) Finalist at NextRise 2022, as announced by Born2Global Centre (Kim Jong-kap, CEO). NextRise is Asia's largest international event for startups and is hosted by KDB NextRound & AWS (Amazon Web Services).

Photo courtesy of Aniai
Photo courtesy of Aniai

GBEC is a flagship pitching contest at NextRise for startups hoping to break into foreign markets. Shortlisted among 15 companies in the NextOne program hosted by KDB last February, Aniai came out on top with six other finalists at NextRise 2022 GBEC.

Each GBEC finalist will benefit from (1) meetings and networking with investors based in Silicon Valley, (2) visits to the Amazon/AWS headquarters for private meetups with experts and business leaders, and (3) professional training for legal/tax/human resources as part of an extensive support package for branching out into the U.S.

Participating in the contest for the first time this year, Aniai introduced its products and core competencies through booth exhibitions and stage presentations, in addition to sharing market insights. Gunpil Hwang, CEO of Aniai, stated, "I was delighted to have the opportunity to introduce our company's robotic kitchen solution to many people at the largest startup fair in Asia." He added, "People will soon witness and experience our fully automated cooking robot when it launches on the market."

With end-to-end expertise for robots with robust control systems, practical design, and AI recognition technology, Aniai offers an innovative digital transformation solution (DX) for existing restaurants. The company develops and produces hardware and software on its own and aims to provide robotic kitchens tailored and optimized for each customer recipe with a modularized product line.

Aniai

Aniai is developing a robotic kitchen that automates cooking. Headquartered in San Jose, CA, Aniai was co-founded in July 2020 by 5 people, including Gunpil Hwang (CEO) from KAIST. Aniai is a company aiming to realize kitchen DX to give customers the consistent, quality service they deserve.

For more details, please visit www.aniai.ai/

About Born2Global Centre

The Born2Global Centre, operated by Born2Global, is a full-cycle service platform that supports the global expansion of promising companies. Established in 2013 under the Ministry of Science and ICT, Born2Global has been setting the standards for a successful startup ecosystem in Korea and continues to expand and transform startups so that they are engaged, well equipped, and connected with the global market.

For more information, please visit born2global.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aniai-selected-as-gbec-finalist-at-nextrise-2022-hosted-by-kdb--aws-301592841.html

SOURCE Born2Global Centre

