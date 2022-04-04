U.S. markets closed

Anika to Participate in the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Anika Therapeutics Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • ANIK
Anika Therapeutics Inc.
Anika Therapeutics Inc.

BEDFORD, Mass., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global joint preservation company in early intervention orthopedics, today announced that management will participate in the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Anika will host a live presentation starting at 8:00am ET. Management will also be participating in 1x1 investor meetings on the same day.

A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Anika’s website, www.anika.com. A replay of the webcast along with presentation slides will also be available on Anika’s investor relations website after the event.

About Anika
Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), is a global joint preservation company that creates and delivers meaningful advancements in early intervention orthopedic care. Leveraging our core expertise in hyaluronic acid and implant solutions, we partner with clinicians to provide minimally invasive products that restore active living for people around the world. Our focus is on high opportunity spaces within orthopedics, including osteoarthritis pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine soft tissue repair and bone preserving joint technologies, and our products are efficiently delivered in key sites of care, including ambulatory surgery centers. Anika’s global operations are headquartered outside of Boston, Massachusetts. For more information about Anika, please visit www.anika.com.

ANIKA, ANIKA THERAPEUTICS and the Anika logo are registered trademarks of Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

For Investor Inquiries:
Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
Mark Namaroff, 781-457-9287
Vice President, Investor Relations, ESG and Corporate Communications
investorrelations@anika.com


