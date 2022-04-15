U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,392.59
    -54.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,451.23
    -113.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,351.08
    -292.51 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.98
    -20.12 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.54
    -0.41 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.10
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    +0.15 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0813
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3058
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.4390
    +0.5490 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,426.46
    +506.52 (+1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    945.46
    -23.97 (-2.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,093.19
    -78.81 (-0.29%)
     

Anika Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anika Therapeutics Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ANIK
Anika Therapeutics Inc.
Anika Therapeutics Inc.

BEDFORD, Mass., April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global joint preservation company in early intervention orthopedics, today announced that on April 1, 2022, Anika granted non-statutory stock options covering an aggregate of 10,662 shares of common stock (the “Options”) and restricted stock units (the “RSUs”) covering an aggregate of 5,024 shares of common stock to 3 newly hired non-executive employees. Each grant was made pursuant to the Anika Therapeutics, Inc. 2021 Inducement Plan, was approved by the compensation committee of the board of directors pursuant to a delegation of authority by the board of directors, and, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), was made as a material inducement to the grantee’s acceptance of employment with Anika as a component of the grantee’s employment compensation.

The Options are exercisable, subject to vesting, at a per share exercise price of $25.50, which equals the closing price of a share of Anika’s common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on the grant date. Of the shares covered by each of the Options, one-third will vest on each of the first three anniversaries of the grant date, in each case for so long as the grantee provides continuous service to Anika through the relevant vesting date.

The RSUs will vest in three equal installments, with one-third of the shares covered by each of the RSUs vesting on each of the first three anniversaries of the grant date, in each case for so long as the grantee provides continuous service to Anika through the relevant vesting date.

Unless earlier terminated in accordance with their terms, the Options will expire on the tenth anniversary of the grant date and the Options and RSUs are otherwise subject to the terms and conditions of the respective equity award agreements approved by Anika. The Options and RSUs were granted pursuant to the Anika Therapeutics, Inc. 2021 Inducement Plan, which was not subject to stockholder approval.

About Anika
Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), is a global joint preservation company that creates and delivers meaningful advancements in early intervention orthopedic care. Leveraging our core expertise in hyaluronic acid and implant solutions, we partner with clinicians to provide minimally invasive products that restore active living for people around the world. Our focus is on high opportunity spaces within orthopedics, including osteoarthritis pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine soft tissue repair and bone preserving joint technologies, and our products are efficiently delivered in key sites of care, including ambulatory surgery centers. Anika’s global operations are headquartered outside of Boston, Massachusetts. For more information about Anika, please visit www.anika.com.

ANIKA, ANIKA THERAPEUTICS and the Anika logo are registered trademarks of Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

For Investor Inquiries:
Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
Mark Namaroff, 781-457-9287
Vice President, Investor Relations, ESG, & Corp. Communications
investorrelations@anika.com


Recommended Stories

  • Twitter founder Jack Dorsey finally tweets about Elon Musk’s takeover bid

    In the tumult following Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter the only voice we haven’t heard from has been the company’s co-founder, Jack Dorsey—until now. Taking to Twitter today, Dorsey answered a couple questions posed by a Twitter user: Was Musk investing contingent on Dorsey leaving? Did Dorsey leave because of Musk?

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are Hours for Good Friday.

    The stock market has taken a hit this year. Stocks slipped this week, too: The dropped 0.8%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.1% and 2.6%, respectively. Bond yields, however, ripped higher this week, denting the stock market.

  • Jim Cramer Says You Should Sell These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer says you should sell. If you want to read about some more stocks that Cramer is bearish on, go directly to Jim Cramer Says You Should Sell These 5 Stocks. The finance world is abuzz with news that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) founder Elon Musk […]

  • Elon Musk's Bid for Twitter Is a Machiavellian Play

    Earlier this week, I wrote about Musk's penchant for humor. Did you notice the reappearance of the number 420 in his $54.20 bid for Twitter? This is a reference to marijuana, and is apropos his "funding secured" tweet, in which he mulled taking Tesla private at $420.

  • Twitter Adopts ‘Poison Pill’ to Ward Off Musk Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. adopted a measure that would shield it from hostile acquisition bids, taking steps to thwart billionaire Elon Musk’s unwelcome offer to take the company private and attempt to make it a bastion of free speech.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateElon Musk Also Threatened to Buy My Company. Here’s How We Handled ItRussia’s Sunken Warship Dents Its Pride and CapabilitiesTwitter Is Weighing a Poison Pill Defense to Th

  • Will 'Poison Pill' Thwart Elon Musk's Plan To Control Twitter?

    Twitter unanimously adopted a plan known as a poison pill to thwart Elon Musk's $43 billion bid to acquire all shares of Twitter stock.

  • Eight High Dividend Stocks You Can Count On

    High-dividend stocks can mislead. Here's a smart way to find stable stocks with high dividends. Watch seven dividend payers on IBD's radar.

  • Peloton Stock Halted, Tumbles After Surprise U.S. Membership Price Hike

    Peloton will boost the price of its all-access membership for U.S. customers to $44 starting on June 1.

  • Twitter Adopts ‘Poison Pill’ to Fend Off Elon Musk’s Takeover Bid

    The social media company's board approved a defensive move Friday, one day after Tesla's CEO offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion.

  • Elon Musk's $43 billion bid for Twitter lacks 'legal clout,' experts say

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s unsolicited bid to buy Twitter (TWTR) for $43 billion, disclosed Thursday, isn’t a traditional takeover offer — so much so, that it may not be a serious or legally binding one.

  • Is Amazon Stock A Buy Now That It Plans A 20-For-1 Split And Buyback?

    Is Amazon stock a buy now that it announced a 20-for-1 stock split, its first in more than 20 years, along with a $10 billion stock buyback plan?

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 50% From Current Levels

    When it comes to the market’s wild swings, is the glass half empty or half full? Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus is taking the latter view. Despite the volatility that has ruled the market this year, Stoltzfus describes a situation that nevertheless still brings high potential for investors willing to shoulder the risk. He writes: “While conditions are likely to remain somewhat unstable near term we’d expect investable opportunities to surface whenever ‘babies are thrown

  • Stock Market Holidays 2022: Is The Stock Market Open On Good Friday?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2022 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Columbus Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • 10 Technology Stocks to Buy Now According to Stanley Druckenmiller

    In this article, we discuss the 10 technology stocks to buy now according to Stanley Druckenmiller. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Druckenmiller portfolio, go directly to 5 Technology Stocks to Buy Now According to Stanley Druckenmiller. Technology stocks have taken a beating in the past few months on the […]

  • Costco Just Raised Its Dividend. It’s One More Reason to Own the Stock.

    Costco announced that it had approved a quarterly payout of 90 cents a share, or $3.60 a year, up from 79 cents a quarter, or $3.16 a year.

  • 3 Top Dividend Kings to Buy for the Long Haul

    When it comes to finding stocks that pay a dividend, it's important for investors to focus on companies with strong business fundamentals. A good place to look for dividend stocks is the list of Dividend Kings. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has increased its dividend for 59 consecutive years while Abbott Labs (NYSE: ABT) and AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) have done so for 50.

  • Bank of America details 3 ways Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover bid may end, and one is terrible for shareholders

    “Mr. Musk has indicated that the $54.20 bid is final, but the board has a duty to explore all options for getting a higher price. Other social media or tech companies could be interested in Twitter,” the BofA analysts wrote.

  • Top Dividend Stocks for April 2022

    These are the top dividend stocks in the Russell 1000 with the highest forward dividend yield for April.

  • Why ChargePoint Is My Favorite EV Charging Stock Right Now

    ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) is by far the leading provider of public level-2 charging for electric cars in North America with roughly 70% of the market. Over time, its top customers typically renew their software subscriptions and purchase additional charging ports from the company. This land-and-expand model contributes significantly to its revenue growth, as the chart below illustrates.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Sell? NVDA Stock Eyes Impact From Russia-Ukraine War

    Nvidia GPUs power self-driving cars and cloud gaming, with the chip giant also expanding fast in the metaverse. Is Nvidia stock a buy or sell?